Discount chain Fred’s is closing 104 more stores in 13 states — here’s the full list

- Fred’s is closing 104 stores and beginning liquidation sales.
- The stores are spread across 13 states, mostly in the southeastern United States.
Discount-store chain Fred’s announced on Thursday that 104 more of its stores will close this year.
“These additional store closures are a difficult, but necessary step in the continued restructuring of Fred’s,” CEO Joseph Anto said in a statement.
Before the latest round of closures were announced Fred’s had about 600 stores, mainly selling general merchandise at a discount.
The new closures are in addition to the 159 stores that were previously announced to close this year, which will close their doors within the next 10 days.
The closing stores will hold going-out-of-business sales to liquidate merchandise.
See the full list of stores below:
105 Memorial Parkway West Aliceville, Alabama
35360 U.S. Highway 231 Ashville, Alabama
2146 S Oates St. Dothan, Alabama
802 Forrest Ave. East Brewton, Alabama
1734 Kowaliga Road Eclectic, Alabama
802 Main St. NE Hanceville,Alabama
715 E Main St.Prattville, Alabama
17870 Baldwin Farms Place Robertsdale, Alabama
1302 Highway 64 E Augusta, Arkansas
57 S Broadview St. Greenbrier, Arkansas
6027 Highway 67 Haskell, Arkansas
428 S James St. Jacksonville, Arkansas
4212 E Johnson Ave. Jonesboro, Arkansas
15700 Arch St. Little Rock, Arkansas
406 W Main St. Magnolia, Arkansas
110 N Main St. Malvern, Arkansas
2695 State Highway 77 S Marion, Arkansas
1002 Highway 65 N Marshall, Arkansas
652 Highway 365 Mayflower, Arkansas
609 East Main St. Melbourne, Arkansas
406 Highway 425 S Monticello, Arkansas
198 N Curtis Ave. Pea Ridge, Arkansas
1701 Commerce Road Pine Bluff, Arkansas
8515 Dollarway Road White Hall, Arkansas
1435 S Orange Ave. Green Cove Springs, Florida
1535 Ohio Ave. S Live Oak, Florida
6522 Caroline St.Milton, Florida
1001 N Slappey Blvd. Baxley, Georgia
875 S Main St. Albany, Georgia
15 Colbert Business Parkway W Colbert, Georgia
425 Sigman Road NW Conyers, Georgia
813 Bowens Mill Road SE Douglas, Georgia
122 Hillcrest Parkway Dublin, Georgia
650 W Cherry St. Jesup, Georgia
118 Robert B Lee Drive Leesburg, Georgia
6109 Houston Road Macon, Georgia
2601 S Main St. Moultrie, Georgia
224 E 4th St. Ocilla, Georgia
3233 Martha Berry Highway NW Rome, Georgia
1090 Highway 19 N Thomaston, Georgia
1442 Tift Ave. N Tifton, Georgia
4401 Bemiss Road Valdosta, Georgia
6 N 4th St. Breese, Illinois
1021 Highway 45 North El Dorado, Illinois
1181 Main St. Munfordville, Kentucky
1117 Lincoln Park Road Springfield, Kentucky
2017 E Madison Ave. Bastrop, Louisiana
1882 Airline Drive Bossier City, Louisiana
306 Moreau St. Marksville, Louisiana
1701 N 18th St. Monroe, Louisiana
899 N Highway 171 Moss Bluff, Louisiana
7616 Highway 80 Ruston, Louisiana
4828 Shreveport Highway Tioga, Louisiana
2615 N 7th St. West Monroe, Louisiana
207 Washington St. West Monroe, Louisiana
905 Highway 278 E Amory, Mississippi
1898 Spillway Road Brandon, Mississippi
964 Brookway Blvd. Brookhaven, Mississippi
200 Clinton Blvd. Clinton, Mississippi
2040 E Shiloh Road Corinth, Mississippi
25096 Highway 51 Crystal Springs, Mississippi
5266 Old Highway 11 Hattiesburg, Mississippi
140 Trade Center Ln Hazlehurst, Mississippi
6 E Commerce St. Hernando, Mississippi
7833 Highway 613 Moss Point, Mississippi
1930 University Ave. Oxford, Mississippi
5760 Highway 80 E Pearl, Mississippi
401 E Lee St. Sardis, Mississippi
102 Norfleet Drive Senatobia, Mississippi
8912 Northwest Drive Southaven, Mississippi
605 S Jackson St. Starkville, Mississippi
1317 E Main St. Tupelo, Mississippi
12201 Highway 57 Vancleave, Mississippi
603 E Washington St. Hayti, Missouri
2350 Springs Road NE Hickory, North Carolina
150 Park Lane Drive Rutherfordton, North Carolina
618 Sumter Highway Bishopville, South Carolina
1521 Jefferson Davis Highway Camden, South Carolina
2404 West Blvd. Chesterfield, South Carolina
106 Jimmy Martin Circle Gaston, South Carolina
200 Spartanburg Highway Lyman, South Carolina
1827 Wilson Road Newberry, South Carolina
209 Broad St. Sumter, South Carolina
505 Laurens Road Woodruff, South Carolina
6064 Stage Road Bartlett, Tennessee
1797 Highway 100 East Centerville, Tennessee
425 W 7th St. Columbia, Tennessee
733 Lawrence St. Etowah, Tennessee
2549 N Central Ave. Humboldt, Tennessee
535 High St. Huntingdon, Tennessee
1109 Scottsville Road Lafayette, Tennessee
4589 Quince Road Memphis, Tennessee
6500 Quince Road Memphis, Tennessee
7143 Winchester Road Memphis, Tennessee
5028 S 1st St. Milan, Tennessee
1103 Florence Road Savannah, Tennessee
159 W Turn Table Road Sparta, Tennessee
522 S Main St. Sweetwater, Tennessee
1405 S Home St. Union City, Tennessee
801 Turkey Creek Trail Bridgeport, Texas
1000 W Main St. Hallsville, Texas
618 N Main St. Jacksboro, Texas
605 E U.S. Highway 80 White Oak, Texas