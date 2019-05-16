Discount chain Fred’s is closing 104 more stores in 13 states — here’s the full list

caption Fred’s is closing more than 100 additional stores. source Steve H. / Yelp

Fred’s is closing 104 stores and beginning liquidation sales.

The stores are spread across 13 states, mostly in the southeastern United States.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Discount-store chain Fred’s announced on Thursday that 104 more of its stores will close this year.

“These additional store closures are a difficult, but necessary step in the continued restructuring of Fred’s,” CEO Joseph Anto said in a statement.

Before the latest round of closures were announced Fred’s had about 600 stores, mainly selling general merchandise at a discount.

Read more: More than 6,200 stores are closing in 2019 as the retail apocalypse drags on – here’s the full list

The new closures are in addition to the 159 stores that were previously announced to close this year, which will close their doors within the next 10 days.

The closing stores will hold going-out-of-business sales to liquidate merchandise.

See the full list of stores below:

105 Memorial Parkway West Aliceville, Alabama

35360 U.S. Highway 231 Ashville, Alabama

2146 S Oates St. Dothan, Alabama

802 Forrest Ave. East Brewton, Alabama

1734 Kowaliga Road Eclectic, Alabama

802 Main St. NE Hanceville,Alabama

715 E Main St.Prattville, Alabama

17870 Baldwin Farms Place Robertsdale, Alabama

1302 Highway 64 E Augusta, Arkansas

57 S Broadview St. Greenbrier, Arkansas

6027 Highway 67 Haskell, Arkansas

428 S James St. Jacksonville, Arkansas

4212 E Johnson Ave. Jonesboro, Arkansas

15700 Arch St. Little Rock, Arkansas

406 W Main St. Magnolia, Arkansas

110 N Main St. Malvern, Arkansas

2695 State Highway 77 S Marion, Arkansas

1002 Highway 65 N Marshall, Arkansas

652 Highway 365 Mayflower, Arkansas

609 East Main St. Melbourne, Arkansas

406 Highway 425 S Monticello, Arkansas

198 N Curtis Ave. Pea Ridge, Arkansas

1701 Commerce Road Pine Bluff, Arkansas

8515 Dollarway Road White Hall, Arkansas

1435 S Orange Ave. Green Cove Springs, Florida

1535 Ohio Ave. S Live Oak, Florida

6522 Caroline St.Milton, Florida

1001 N Slappey Blvd. Baxley, Georgia

875 S Main St. Albany, Georgia

15 Colbert Business Parkway W Colbert, Georgia

425 Sigman Road NW Conyers, Georgia

813 Bowens Mill Road SE Douglas, Georgia

122 Hillcrest Parkway Dublin, Georgia

650 W Cherry St. Jesup, Georgia

118 Robert B Lee Drive Leesburg, Georgia

6109 Houston Road Macon, Georgia

2601 S Main St. Moultrie, Georgia

224 E 4th St. Ocilla, Georgia

3233 Martha Berry Highway NW Rome, Georgia

1090 Highway 19 N Thomaston, Georgia

1442 Tift Ave. N Tifton, Georgia

4401 Bemiss Road Valdosta, Georgia

6 N 4th St. Breese, Illinois

1021 Highway 45 North El Dorado, Illinois

1181 Main St. Munfordville, Kentucky

1117 Lincoln Park Road Springfield, Kentucky

2017 E Madison Ave. Bastrop, Louisiana

1882 Airline Drive Bossier City, Louisiana

306 Moreau St. Marksville, Louisiana

1701 N 18th St. Monroe, Louisiana

899 N Highway 171 Moss Bluff, Louisiana

7616 Highway 80 Ruston, Louisiana

4828 Shreveport Highway Tioga, Louisiana

2615 N 7th St. West Monroe, Louisiana

207 Washington St. West Monroe, Louisiana

905 Highway 278 E Amory, Mississippi

1898 Spillway Road Brandon, Mississippi

964 Brookway Blvd. Brookhaven, Mississippi

200 Clinton Blvd. Clinton, Mississippi

2040 E Shiloh Road Corinth, Mississippi

25096 Highway 51 Crystal Springs, Mississippi

5266 Old Highway 11 Hattiesburg, Mississippi

140 Trade Center Ln Hazlehurst, Mississippi

6 E Commerce St. Hernando, Mississippi

7833 Highway 613 Moss Point, Mississippi

1930 University Ave. Oxford, Mississippi

5760 Highway 80 E Pearl, Mississippi

401 E Lee St. Sardis, Mississippi

102 Norfleet Drive Senatobia, Mississippi

8912 Northwest Drive Southaven, Mississippi

605 S Jackson St. Starkville, Mississippi

1317 E Main St. Tupelo, Mississippi

12201 Highway 57 Vancleave, Mississippi

603 E Washington St. Hayti, Missouri

2350 Springs Road NE Hickory, North Carolina

150 Park Lane Drive Rutherfordton, North Carolina

618 Sumter Highway Bishopville, South Carolina

1521 Jefferson Davis Highway Camden, South Carolina

2404 West Blvd. Chesterfield, South Carolina

106 Jimmy Martin Circle Gaston, South Carolina

200 Spartanburg Highway Lyman, South Carolina

1827 Wilson Road Newberry, South Carolina

209 Broad St. Sumter, South Carolina

505 Laurens Road Woodruff, South Carolina

6064 Stage Road Bartlett, Tennessee

1797 Highway 100 East Centerville, Tennessee

425 W 7th St. Columbia, Tennessee

733 Lawrence St. Etowah, Tennessee

2549 N Central Ave. Humboldt, Tennessee

535 High St. Huntingdon, Tennessee

1109 Scottsville Road Lafayette, Tennessee

4589 Quince Road Memphis, Tennessee

6500 Quince Road Memphis, Tennessee

7143 Winchester Road Memphis, Tennessee

5028 S 1st St. Milan, Tennessee

1103 Florence Road Savannah, Tennessee

159 W Turn Table Road Sparta, Tennessee

522 S Main St. Sweetwater, Tennessee

1405 S Home St. Union City, Tennessee

801 Turkey Creek Trail Bridgeport, Texas

1000 W Main St. Hallsville, Texas

618 N Main St. Jacksboro, Texas

605 E U.S. Highway 80 White Oak, Texas