Best Buy is giving away a free Amazon Echo Dot when you buy a Honeywell thermostat

A smart thermostat and a smart speaker are two key devices to get if you’re interested in building a smart home.

For a limited time, if you buy a Honeywell smart thermostat from Best Buy, you’ll also get a free Amazon Echo Dot.

To get the free Dot, you can choose from a range of thermostats, including some smart ones that offer a range of scheduling and automatic features.

If you’re looking to get into smart home tech, there are a few key devices worth buying first. A good smart speaker is an obvious starting point, as it lets you control other smart devices with your voice. It’s also worth getting a smart thermostat that allows you to change the temperature in your home straight from a smartphone app.

For a limited time, you can get both of those items at a pretty low price. If you buy one of a few select Honeywell thermostats from Best Buy, you’ll get a free Amazon Echo Dot thrown in, too. The thermostats range in price from $79.99 – which is already $20 off – all the way up to $199.99.

There are a number of thermostats that are eligible for the deal, from relatively basic ones to more advanced thermostats. On the budget end, you’ve got the Honeywell 7-day programmable thermostat, which looks like any other normal thermostat but has Wi-Fi connectivity built right into it.

If you want a more high-tech one, the Honeywell T9 is also part of the deal. The T9 is a sleek and stylish touchscreen thermostat that can be paired with an external temperature room sensor.

The free Amazon Echo Dot you’ll get with these thermostats is pretty capable, too. The device comes pre-loaded with Alexa, Amazon’s digital assistant. That means that you can use Alexa to control your thermostat and other smart home devices, plus you can get information from the web and listen to music.

Check out the thermostats below, all of which come with a free Amazon Echo Dot:

For more buying advice, check out our full guides to the best smart thermostats and smart speakers you can buy.