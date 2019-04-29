A developer in Canada is offering a year’s worth of free avocado toast to anyone who buys a $300,000 condo, and it shows just how outrageous the ‘amenities war’ is getting

caption Avocado toast. source Nkisu Machona / EyeEm / Getty Images

New homeowners who purchase a condo with Canadian developer Woodbridge Homes will receive a year’s supply of avocado toast, Vice reports.

The condos – known as the Kira project – begin at nearly $400,000 ($300,000 USD) for a one-bedroom unit, but go as high as $650,000 ($480,000 USD) for a three-bedroom complex.

Residents will receive a gift card to a local restaurant after purchasing their home. The gift card includes enough money to fund a daily purchase of avocado toast for one year.

Avocado toast now numbers as one of an increasingly outrageous array of amenities being offered by luxury developers in the ever-growing “amenities war.”

A Canadian apartment complex has devised a delicious incentive to bait buyers.

Vice reported that Woodbridge Homes president Jamie Howard told The Star, “Saving for a down payment does require some saving and sacrificing. At the Kira project, we say you can have your avocado toast and eat it too.”

According to Vice, the Kira project is not the first apartment complex to use avocado toast as a bargaining chip; other examples included an Australian real estate company in 2017.

Residents receive the avocado toast in the form of a gift card to a local restaurant. The gift card contains enough money to cover the cost of avocado toast for a full calendar year; card-holders can also substitute the avocado toast for another breakfast choice.

Avocado toast now joins the ranks of other perks advertised in the so-called “amenities war” of luxury home-buying. Business Insider’s Lina Batarags previously reported that battle has developed over the past decade as an attempt to fill empty units. In addition to free breakfast, extreme amenities can range from private basketball courts to resident-only restaurants.

And, as Business Insider’s Katie Warren previously reported, the ever-increasing array of amenities is extending beyond the buyer: Some high-end buildings in NYC are devoting entire floors to children’s amenities, from video-game rooms to separate pools and “imagination centers.”