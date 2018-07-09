Chick-fil-A is giving away free food. Here’s how to get some.

caption Chick-fil-A is giving away free food this week. source Hollis Johnson

Chick-fil-A is giving away free food on Tuesday, July 10, for Cow Appreciation Day 2018.

Customers who arrive at a Chick-fil-A wearing a cow costume or cow-related clothing from opening time to 7 p.m. can get a free entrée from the chicken chain.

This is the 14th year that Chick-fil-A has celebrated Cow Appreciation Day, with 1.8 million people dressing as cows to get free food last year.

Cow Appreciation Day begins when restaurants open on Tuesday morning and continues until 7 p.m. Customers are only able to get free food when employees verify that they are, in fact, dressed in a cow-themed outfit, so orders need to be made in person – not via app.

caption People dressed for Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A. source Chick-fil-A

Customers can get free entreés from both the breakfast and lunch/dinner menu, including chicken biscuits, chicken sandwiches, and chicken nuggets. Salads are among the few entreés that are not available for free as part of the celebration.

Children dressed in cow apparel can receive a free kid’s meal.

This is the 14th year that Chick-fil-A has hosted Cow Appreciation Day. It previously was held on Fridays, but demand was so overwhelming that the company decided to move it to a less busy day, and it now holds the event annually on a Tuesday.

If you have any other questions about Cow Appreciation Day 2018 and the best way to get free food, check out Chick-fil-A’s website on the celebration.