A baby who was just born at Chick-fil-A will now get free food from the chain for life

caption Gracelyn Griffin has free food for life at Chick-fil-A. source KSAT news

A baby who was born at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded free food for life and a guaranteed job when she reaches 14.

Her parents had stopped at the restaurant to use the bathroom on their way to the hospital, local news station KSAT reported on Thursday.

Chick-fil-A earned the No. 1 spot as America’s most beloved fast-food chain in the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s annual survey.

A newborn baby has been awarded free food for life after being delivered at a Chick-fil-A in Texas.

On Tuesday evening, San Antonio couple Robert and Falon Griffin stopped at a Chick-fil-A on their way to hospital, local news station KSAT reported on Thursday.

Falon Griffin, who was experiencing contractions at the time, reportedly banged on the door of the restaurant, begging the servers to use the bathroom.

“I didn’t know I was going to have a baby in there! I was going to the restroom,” she told KSAT.

By the time she made it to the bathroom, the baby was already on its way. The manager at the store grabbed towels, and Robert, her husband, was forced to do the delivery.

The couple told KSAT that Chick-fil-A happened to be their favorite local eating spot. They had already bought Gracelyn, their newborn, a Chick-Fil-A onesie before the incident happened.

After all the stress, the family was rewarded with some exciting news. Gracelyn will be entitled to free food at the chain for life and a guaranteed job there when she hits 14.

Chick-fil-A is considered to be one of the most loved chains in the fast-food industry. It earned the top spot in the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s 2018 survey, beating out chains such as Panera Bread and Papa John’s.

Customers rave about the restaurants’ cleanliness, quick service, and hardworking employees, as well as its high-quality food.