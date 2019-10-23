5 ways to get free access to services like Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus

Monthly bills for on-demand streaming services can add up, but there are ways to access streaming content for free.

Telecom companies like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint as well as tech giants like Apple will pick up their customers’ streaming bills in certain cases.

Verizon and Disney Plus are the latest companies to make an offer like this.

Here’s a list of major streaming services and the options available to get a subscription for free.

With more streaming services launching in the coming months, the monthly bills can start to add up – especially if you still have a cable package. But there are a variety of deals out there to get streaming services for free that you might not be aware of.

For instance, Verizon customers learned Tuesday that they could get a free year of Disney Plus. And Verizon isn’t the only telecom company to offer such a deal. Whether you have Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, or T-Mobile, you might be able to switch or add another streaming service free of charge, just by paying your phone bill.

Here are some of the ways to access free streaming through an existing plan, subscription, or purchase:

Disney Plus

source Marvel Studios

Cost: $7/month or $70/year

Free deal: New and existing Verizon Wireless Unlimited customers, new Fios Home Internet customers, and new 5G Home Internet customers can get their first year of streaming on Disney Plus for free starting Nov. 12 when the service launches.

If you signed up for Disney Plus in advance and have an Unlimited plan, Verizon will still foot your streaming bill for 12 months.

Apple TV Plus

source Apple

Cost: $5/month

Free deal: Buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV and get a year of free streaming. This offer only lasts for three months after the new device is activated starting Nov. 1, and the monthly plan will automatically kick in after the free trial.

HBO Now

source HBO

Cost: $15/month

Free deal: In 2017, AT&T announced all new and existing wireless customers with Unlimited Choice or Unlimited Plus plans would receive HBO access free of charge.

The offer is still available on AT&T’s website, and an AT&T spokesperson confirmed those with the Unlimited and More Premium plan can choose from free HBO, VRV, and other streaming options.

Hulu

source The Handmaid’s Tale

Cost: $6/month for Basic, $12/month for Premium, $45/month for Basic + Live TV, $51/month for Premium + Live TV

Free deal: Sprint Unlimited customers are eligible to receive free access to Hulu’s Basic plan, which provides ad-supported streaming content.

Students with the Spotify Premium for Students subscription can also set up Hulu accounts on the Basic plan for free.

Netflix

source Netflix

Cost: $9/month for Basic, $13/month for Standard, $16/month for Premium

Free deal: T-Mobile teamed up with Netflix in 2017 ⁠- the same year AT&T announced its free HBO deal ⁠- to offer discounted streaming to family-plan customers. Two years later, T-Mobile still says Netflix is on them, according to its website.

New and existing T-Mobile customers with or without a Netflix account qualify for either a free Basic subscription through T-Mobile’s Magenta plan, or a free Standard subscription with the Magenta Plus plan.

BONUS: Amazon Prime Video

source Amazon

Cost: $9/month

Access to Amazon Prime Video is automatically included in Amazon Prime memberships, which some customers aren’t aware of.