Chipotle is giving away free guacamole. Here’s how to get some.

Chipotle is giving away free guacamole on Tuesday, July 31.

To be eligible, customers need to order a meal online or via the app. The guacamole comes as a free-of-charge add-on to the meal or as a separate portion with chips.

The burrito chain is turning to technology to boost sales.

Chipotle is giving away free guacamole in honor of National Avocado Day on Tuesday, July 31.

The burrito chain announced that any customers who order a meal via the app or online on Tuesday will be eligible to receive free guacamole either as an add-on to their meal or as a separate portion of guacamole and chips.

Customers also need to enter the coupon code “AVOCADO” at checkout to redeem the deal.

Chipotle is one of several fast-food chains that are offering deals and slashing prices in an effort to win over customers. McDonald’s announced earlier this month that it would offer free fries to customers every Friday for the rest of the year when they spend $1 or more on the app.

These deals are also a way to draw customers in to the chains’ mobile-ordering services.

While mobile ordering has been available at Chipotle for a while, it is known to be a time-intensive and confusing process.

Earlier this month, Business Insider interviewed Chipotle’s chief digital and information officer, Curt Garner, who said the company is doubling down on its efforts to streamline the process by improving signage, adding a second line specifically for mobile ordering, and testing pick-up shelves.

Wait time has been cut down from around 45 minutes to 12 minutes, and mobile orders now account for 8.8% of the chain’s sales, according to the company.

Delivery has also become a big priority for the company since it partnered with DoorDash in April. By early May, the company said that delivery orders had increased 667%.

Chipotle also started testing drive-thrus at a selection of restaurants earlier this year. Instead of ordering at the window, customers need to order ahead via the Chipotle app or on an online form.