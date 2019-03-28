Here’s how to get a free year of Nintendo’s Netflix-like service for classic games if you’re an Amazon Prime member

- source
- Already paying for Amazon Prime? Good news: You’ve already got Twitch Prime!
- Because of a new collaboration between Nintendo and Amazon, anyone who has an Amazon Prime account now has access to the paid Nintendo Switch Online service.
- Here’s how to get your free access.
If you’re one of the hundreds of millions of people already paying for Amazon Prime, you also have access to Twitch Prime – a service tied to Twitch (naturally), the video-game-streaming service that Amazon owns.
Normally, that means you could get a free game or two every month and the occasional virtual swag to go with said games.
But this month, Twitch Prime is teaming up with Nintendo to offer account holders a free year of access to Nintendo Switch Online: the Netflix-like classic games service that Nintendo offers on its Switch console. The service is also a prerequisite to play most Switch games, including “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” online.
The service usually costs $20 a year, but anyone with an Amazon Prime/Twitch Prime account also now has a free full year of access to Nintendo Switch Online.
Here’s how to claim your free year:
- Head to this Twitch site.
- Click the box that says, “Claim Now.”
- Enter your Amazon or Twitch login information.
- Redeem your free three months.
- Return to the site three months from now and do it again to get the other nine months.
That’s it!
If you already have Nintendo Switch Online, you’ll get additional free time added to your account. But beware: The service automatically renews, so make sure to go into the settings on your Nintendo Switch and turn that off if you don’t want the automatic renewal.