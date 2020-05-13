Coding company Codecademy organized a free ‘Learn From Home Day’ on May 13 companies like Twitch, Duolingo, and Y combinator — the schedule includes guided meditations from Headspace and a four-ingredient cooking class with Food52 recipe developer

source Codecademy

Codecademy is offering a full day of free, interactive classes to everyone with internet access on May 13, 2020 with partners such as Y Combinator, Twitch, Food52, Duolingo, Headspace, and more.

You can find the full itinerary for “Learn From Home Day” below, but the lineup includes everything from a cooking class with a Food52 recipe developer to a lesson on streaming best practices with Twitch.

Register for the event here for free.

Codecademy, an e-learning company that focuses on coding, has teamed up with acclaimed companies such as Duolingo, Casper, Twitch, and Headspace to bring a comprehensive “Learn From Home Day” to couches around the world. Best of all, the entire day is completely free to attend.

Participants can learn how to mix a song with Splice and join in guided meditations courtesy of Headspace‘s mindfulness meditation teacher.

The events cover a wide array of interests. Home chefs will enjoy a four-ingredient, fridge-cleanout cooking class with Ella Quittner, Food52 writer and recipe developer. Meanwhile, budding entrepreneurs can join a fireside chat on startups with Y Combinator, the seed accelerator that’s behind some of the most successful startups in the world (including Codecademy itself, which was once its fastest-growing company ever after signing up more than 200,000 people in its first three days).

You can find the full agenda below, but the Learn From Home Day kicks off on May 13 at 10:45 am ET and has a full itinerary until 5:45 pm ET.

Codecademy’s Learn From Home Day will include the following free events. Start times are in ET.

According to its May 11 press release, Learn From Home Day is meant to bring people together to explore new interests and skills. It’s also a response to the outsized interest Codecademy saw to a Learn From Home Club it launched in April, where the company curated a group of ed-tech companies like Brainly, Skillshare, and Osmosis for online learners to browse.

As distance learning and joining remote communities becomes the norm for the 2.9 billion people around the world experiencing a coronavirus lockdown, Codeacademy has also started offering free forums on topics like how to interview from home. The company has also started donating a free three-month-long Pro subscription ($20/month typically) to people who are currently unemployed or furloughed for every Pro subscription that’s purchased. When asked about how the company has had to evolve recently, CEO and Co-Founder Zach Sims told Business Insider that “in many cases, there might not be an upfront business opportunity, like giving away free licenses. But I think it’s kind of the right thing to do.”