100 online courses from Coursera are $0 now through May 31 — here’s a list of all the classes open for free enrollment

- source
- Coursera
- Coursera is offering 100 online courses free, many of them taught by Ivy League schools or offered by companies like Google and Amazon, now through May 31.
- Learners will get access to all the stuff that’s typically kept behind a paywall: graded homework, projects, and reading material, as well as a certificate of completion they can add to LinkedIn.
- The courses span a range of topics – from public health and COVID-19 to coding, mindfulness, updating a resume, and learning how to play guitar.
- See more: Yale’s most popular class ever is available free online – and the topic is how to be happier in your daily life
Online-learning site Coursera is offering 100 classes for free from now through May 31, 2020, to support access to online education for the one-third of people around the world who are currently under lockdown to prevent spreading the new coronavirus.
The free courses span many categories, including mental health and well-being, career development, cloud technology, language learning, and understanding public health and global emergencies. They vary in aspirations as well, from developing new skills for a promotion or career switch to academic to personal or family practical planning. They’re also catered to a variety of demographics, from high school and college students to adults. Most hail from universities, like Yale, Stanford, and the University of Pennsylvania, but a handful are offered by companies such as Google and Amazon.
Here’s how to enroll in Coursera courses for free:
- Click on the class you’d like to take below and make sure that there’s a blue promo banner at the top of the page. If not, refresh the page and let it load fully.
- Click the ‘Enroll for free’ button.
- Select “Purchase Course.” If the promo has applied, it should say below it that “Your promotion will automatically be applied at checkout.”
- At checkout, the course should be free and state $0.
On an average day, you can audit thousands of courses on Coursera without paying a dime. But, when students audit, they don’t get access to things like graded homework assignments or certificates of completion, which can be added to their LinkedIn page. Courses can range from $50 to hundreds of dollars depending on the topic.
But, the courses below are entirely free until May 31, 2020, or until enrollment becomes too saturated. Coursera is giving learners access to all the stuff typically behind a paywall: a certificate, graded homework, projects, and unlimited access to a course’s reading material. Of the list below, only 15 were free and didn’t include a paid version originally, according to a company representative.
Below are 100 Coursera courses that will be free to enroll in until May 31, or until enrollment becomes too saturated:
Health
- source
- Coursera
- COVID-19: What You Need to Know (CME Eligible)
- Science Matters: Let’s Talk About COVID-19
- Psychological First Aid
- Social Psychology
- A Life of Happiness and Fulfillment
- Introductory Human Physiology
- Epidemiology: The Basic Science of Public Health
- Essentials of Global Health
- Ecology: Ecosystem Dynamics and Conservation
- Epidemics, Pandemics and Outbreaks
- Global Health: An Interdisciplinary Overview
- Disaster Preparedness
- Disease Screening in Public Health Epidemics
- Communicating During Global Emergencies
- Infection Prevention in Nursing Homes
- Disease Clusters
- The Challenges of Global Health
Animals
- Dog Emotion and Cognition
- Science of Exercise
- Animal Behaviour and Welfare
- The Truth About Cats and Dogs
- Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology
- Bugs 101: Insect-Human Interactions
Arts and humanities
- source
- MoMA
- Introduction to Philosophy
- Fashion as Design
- Making Architecture
- Getting Started with Music Theory
- Big History: Connecting Knowledge
- Guitar for Beginners
- The Language of Design: Form and Meaning
Business
- source
- Coursera
- Marketing Analytics
- The Strategy of Content Marketing
- Personal & Family Financial Planning
- Managing the Company of the Future
- Becoming a changemaker: Introduction to Social Innovation
- Communication Strategies in the Virtual Age
- Design: Creation of Artifacts in Society
- The Science of Success: What Researchers Know that You Should Know
- Teamwork Skills: Communicating Effectively in Groups
- New Models of Business in Society
Data science
- source
- Coursera
Computer science
- source
- gdsteam/Flickr
- Introduction to Programming with MATLAB
- C++ For C Programmers, Part A
- Computer Vision Basics
- Code Yourself! An Introduction to Programming
- Build Your First Android App (Project-Centered Course)
- Algorithms, Part I
- Algorithms, Part II
- Analysis of Algorithms
- Computer Science: Algorithms, Theory, and Machines
- Computer Science: Programming with a Purpose
- Industrial IoT on Google Cloud Platform
- Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals for AWS Professionals
- Introduction to TCP/IP
Cloud and tech
- source
- Coursera
- Machine Learning for Business Professionals
- Building Conversational Experiences with Dialogflow
- Industrial IoT on Google Cloud Platform
- Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals for AWS Professionals
- Introduction to TCP/IP
- AWS Computer Vision: Getting Started with GluonCV
- Introduction to Cloud Identity
- Cloud Computing Basics (Cloud 101)
- Developing AI Applications on Azure
- Getting Started with AWS Machine Learning
Language learning
- source
- Coursera
- First Step Korean
- Chinese for Beginners
- Tricky American English Pronunciation
- Writing English at University
Math and logic
- source
- Coursera
- Introduction to Calculus
- Data Science Math Skills
- Calculus: Single Variable Part 1 – Functions
- Calculus: Single Variable Part 2 – Differentiation
- Calculus: Single Variable Part 3 – Integration
Personal development
- source
- Coursera
- De-Mystifying Mindfulness
- Think Again I: How to Understand Arguments
- The Arts and Science of Relationships: Understanding Human Needs
- Mindshift: Break Through Obstacles to Learning and Discover Your Hidden Potential
- Healing with the Arts
- Introduction to Personal Branding
- Creative Problem Solving
- Exploring Emerging Technologies for Lifelong Learning and Success
- Creative Thinking: Techniques and Tools for Success
- Sit Less, Get Active
- How to Write a Resume (Project-Centered Course)
- Successful Career Development
- Converting Challenges into Opportunities
- How to Get Skilled: Introduction to Individual Skills Management (Project-Centered Course)
- Applying to U.S. Universities
- How to Apply to College
Physical science and engineering
- source
- Coursera
- Fundamentals of Engineering Exam Review
- Introduction to Sustainability
- Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space
- Introduction to Chemistry: Reactions and Ratios
- Mountains 101
- Introduction to Chemistry: Structures and Solutions
- Mechanics of Materials I: Fundamentals of Stress & Strain and Axial Loading
- The Science of the Solar System
- Chemistry
- Computer Architecture
Physics and astronomy
- source
- Coursera
Social sciences
- source
- Coursera