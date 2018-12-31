How to get a free or discounted ride on New Year’s Eve

source CTA

Business Insider has rounded up deals for free and discounted rides this New Year’s Eve.

Uber and Lyft are both offering discounts in locations across the US, with many public transit agencies also offering free fares.

There are more reasons than ever to avoid drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve this year.

From public transit agencies to ride-hailing services and AAA’s traditional safe-ride program, free rides abound to help get you home safely and legally.

Business Insider has rounded up some of the offers for this holiday:

Uber

There aren’t completely free rides like for Election Day. But the company is still making it easier to get home in someone else’s car more cheaply.

Depending on your city, there is likely a discount code worth anywhere from $10 for first-time users to $35. A partnership with Miller Lite is worth $15 for new customers with the code MILLERTIME18.

In Detroit, you can be reimbursed up to $35 for rides between 4 pm on December 31 until 4pm on New Year’s Day, easily the biggest discount available, thanks to a local law firm. Details here.

A similar – but slightly less lucrative – deal is available in Oklahoma City as part of the state’s Drive Sober campaign.

Lyft

Uber’s smaller competitor has teamed up with local organizations across the country to offer promo codes and discounts for New Year’s Eve.

Participating locations include Texas, Arizona, Louisiana, Chicago, Oregon, and Kentucky.

Public Transportation

A slew of subway and bus agencies are making trips free for holiday revelers:

AAA Safe Ride

AAA clubs around the country are offering free rides for members and non-members alike beginning at 6 pm through 6 am on New Year’s Day. Full details are available here.

