10 free things you can get at Walt Disney World

caption If you hand your phone to a photographer, you can get free photos with Disney characters. source Walt Disney World/Facebook

All around Disney World there are treats and activities that are free for guests.

The Main Street Bakery in the Magic Kingdom, the Club Pool in Epcot, and the Ghirardelli in Disney Springs all offer free foods.

FastPass and Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom are both free with your admissions ticket.

Guests staying in Disney Resort hotels get free transportation and free outdoor movies each night.

It’s no secret that Disney World is expensive, but there are some ways to save money while traveling to the amusement park. In fact, there are some things you can get completely free.

INSIDER spoke with Susan Veness, author of “Walt Disney World Hacks,” to learn about the free treats and activities all around Disney World.

From Main Street in the Magic Kingdom to the storefronts at Disney Springs, keep reading to find out where you can save money at the park.

FastPass is free with your park admissions, and you can skip the line.

caption Disney’s FastPass. source HarshLight/ Flickr

FastPass gets you to the front of the line of some of the most popular rides. While that seems like an expensive privilege, it’s actually included in your admissions ticket. At the beginning of the day, you can schedule three FastPasses for your favorite rides and once you use them up, you can book another using the free Disney app.

You can get free celebration buttons which can lead to even greater free gifts.

caption Disney celebration pins. source Jenn/ Flickr

If you go to the City Hall in the Magic Kingdom or Guest Services in the other parks, you can ask for a celebration pin, according to Veness. All you have to do is tell them you are celebrating your birthday, anniversary, or your first time at Disney, and they will give you a pin to place on your shirt.

“When you wear those, especially if it’s a birthday or anniversary, cast members really pay attention to that and sometimes a happy little surprise may come your way,” Veness said. “They may give you a free cupcake with your dinner or a FastPass for the whole family that nobody was expecting. That’s a nice way to get a couple of free things.”

You can get free soda at Club Cool in Epcot.

caption Soda fountain at Club Cool at Disney. source Theme Park Tourist/ Flickr

Club Cool in Epcot sells a bunch of Coca-Cola-branded merchandise, but it also offers a complimentary soda taste test. At a fountain, you can try Coca-Cola flavors from around the world – and it doesn’t cost a penny. Some flavors include Mezzo Mix from Germany, Lift Apple from Mexico, and Beverly from Italy.

The Main Street Bakery in the Magic Kingdom usually has free samples.

caption Main Street Bakery at Disney World. source Harshlight/ Flickr

“There’s usually somebody standing outside, giving out free samples of the baked goods or some specialty drink,” Veness said.

You can get access to the interactive game Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom with your admission ticket.

caption Guests playing Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom. source Theme Park Tourist/ Flickr

Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom is an interactive scavenger hunt where guests can search for enchanted items and Disney villains hidden throughout the park. To play, you have to pick up your free Sorcerer Key Card, a map, and spell cards at the Firehouse on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom. “Study the clues on Merlin’s map to locate 20 Magic Portals situated throughout the park and use your cards to battle Hades’ henchmen – and eventually come spell-to-spell with Hades himself,” the Disney website reads.

You can get free pictures with Disney characters if you just hand your phone to the photographers.

caption Ariana Grande posing with Mickey Mouse at Disney World. source Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Many guests love having their pictures taken with Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, and Goofy while at Disney, but the professional photos can get expensive. Instead, you can hand the photographer your phone, and they will take a photo of your whole family free of charge. Disney character autographs are also free.

You can get free medical supplies in all Disney parks in case of an emergency.

caption First Aid center at Disney World. source Amy S./ Yelp

In each park, there are first aid centers equipped with nurses that can give you free over-the-counter medications and bandages.

In Disney Springs, you can get a free chocolate square at Ghirardelli.

caption Ghirardelli in Disney Springs. source Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop/ yelp

Vaness said the free chocolate squares at Ghirardelli are a must-have.

Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels get free transportation to and from the parks.

caption The Disney monorail. source Heather Concannon

Disney offers guests staying at Disney Resort hotels an assortment of free transportation. Guests can choose to take the monorail, buses, or a boat to and from their hotels free of charge.

Guests staying at a Disney Resort hotel can also watch a free movie outside.

caption Movies Under the Stars at Disney. source Disney Vacation Family/ YouTube

Every Disney Resort hotel offers a free movie at night as part of its Movies Under the Stars program. You just need to check with the front desk of your hotel to find out what movie is playing.

Veness even said if you are staying at a Disney Resort, you can go to any other Disney Resort to watch their movie if you don’t want to see the one playing at yours.