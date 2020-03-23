Here are 24 fun, free things to do online while you’re stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak

caption You can virtually explore theme parks, museums, luxury hotels, and more from home during the coronavirus pandemic. source Disney/Songquan Deng/Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

To curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the CDC is recommending all gatherings of 50 people or more be suspended until May.

Likewise, government and health officials are advising people to practice social distancing and to stay home as much as possible.

Those staying home might be struggling to find ways to entertain themselves, but museums, national landmarks, theaters, and more are stepping in to help through free, virtual experiences.

Celebrity chefs are also offering virtual cooking classes, and you can even date online through a new experiment called “Love Is Quarantine” on Instagram.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States and across the world, government and health officials are recommending people practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible.

The CDC is encouraging people to postpone or cancel any gatherings of 50 or more people until May.

Although these guidelines and restrictions have only been in place for a week or less in many places, people are already starting to feel worn down by the mundane nature of life at home.

Luckily, there is no shortage of free, virtual experiences in which people can partake to make them feel like they’re experiencing outdoor life.

Here’s a running list of the free and fun things you can do online to pass the time during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can access a myriad of virtual museums in the coming weeks.

caption You can explore museums online. source Songquan Deng/Shutterstock

Famed museums like the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC, and London’s British Museum are offering online experiences, allowing viewers to learn about the exhibits in the museums from the comfort of their homes.

You can find more museums that have made virtual tours available here.

You can mosey through national parks from the comfort of the couch.

caption You can look at national parks online. source Shutterstock

At least 32 of the United States’ national parks are available for viewing thanks to Google Earth and Google Arts & Culture, including the Grand Canyon and Yosemite.

Check out a full list of the parks you can tour virtually here.

You can pretend you’re exploring some of the world’s most famous theaters through virtual tours.

caption You can take virtual tours of theaters. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Although they’re physically closed to the public right now, theaters and opera houses like Carnegie Hall in New York are available through Google Arts & Culture.

You can see what other theaters are available to tour here.

You can transport yourself to some of the world’s most popular theme parks, including Disney World.

caption Disney is offering virtual tours of its theme parks. source Disney

360-degree tours of Disney parks like Disney World, Disneyland, and even Epcot are available through Google Street View, so you can bring the magic of the parks into your home.

You can even take it a step further through virtual roller coaster rides.

caption You can watch videos of roller coaster rides on YouTube. source Doug Lemke/Shutterstock

There are a plethora of videos of roller coaster rides on YouTube, with clips of everything from Space Mountain at Disney World to Six Flags’ Kingda Ka.

Just search your favorite coasters on YouTube, and you’ll likely find video footage of the ride.

You can join a virtual pub quiz game to keep your brain sharp.

caption Virtual pub quizzes bring trivia to your home. source Getty Images

Although you can’t go to your weekly trivia night with your friends, you can join Big Drop Brewing Co.’s virtual pub quiz game.

It’s available via livestream on YouTube on March 26. You can find out more about it here.

Colleges are offering free online classes during the pandemic, and Ivy League schools like Harvard and Yale are participating.

caption The campus of Harvard Business School and Harvard University, July 26, 2016, in Boston, Massachusetts. source Brooks Craft/Corbis via Getty Images

You can use your abundant free time to enroll in some college courses through the platforms Coursera and EdX.

All of the classes on the platforms are free to audit, and there are hundreds of courses in a variety of subject matters available from top universities, including Princeton, Harvard, and Yale.

You can learn more about the courses available here.

Watch virtual cooking lessons from famous chefs.

caption Antoni Porowski making his “Keep Calm-lette.” source Instagram/Antoni Porowski

Famous chefs are offering cooking tips and advice for those in isolation or quarantine during the pandemic, which you can read more about here.

Antoni Porowski has even started a series on his Instagram called “Quar Eye” to share recipes.

You can stay active through a variety of online resources.

caption You can take workout classes at home. source Shutterstock

There are countless at-home workout videos on YouTube, and apps can also come in handy for exercising at home.

You can check out Business Insider’s favorite health apps here.

Play old-school games like Words With Friends and Draw Something.

caption You can play games on your phone. source leungchopan/Shutterstock

They’ve gone out of style in recent years, but your phone has access to thousands of games that make time fly.

Games that allow you to socialize with your friends from a distance, like Words With Friends and Draw Something, will be particularly enjoyable as you practice social distancing.

Aquariums and zoos across the country are livestreaming their animals to make people feel less alone.

caption You can livestream zoos. source San Diego Zoo

Although both are physically closed, the Monterey Bay Aquarium is livestreaming and the San Diego Zoo has both pre-recorded and live footage of its animals.

You can see a full list of animal livestreams here.

You can date even while in isolation thanks to “Love Is Quarantine,” a play on the Netflix show “Love Is Blind.”

caption You can date online amid the virus. source Love Is Quarantine/Instagram, Screenshot/Hanna Lustig

The experience is organized via Google sheets and airs on Instagram stories, allowing anyone to participate and watch real romances unfold.

One Insider reporter even tried to find love through the experience.

You can take virtual tours of landmarks from far corners of the world.

caption You can view landmarks online. source r.nagy/Shutterstock

Google’s Arts & Culture section comes in handy for checking out the sights from home.

You can explore some of the wonders of the world online, including the Taj Mahal in New Delhi, India; the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France; or even the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

There’s no shortage of social media content amid the pandemic.

caption Social media is as entertaining as ever. source The Quarantine Crew/TikTok

Social media users are bringing COVID-19 into their content, whether it be through memes or TikToks, giving you plenty of things to scroll through at home.

Celebrities are getting in on the fun too, like Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown from “The Bachelorette.”

Google Street View lets you travel to exotic places without leaving home.

caption Google Street View transports you to different locations. source Google

Google Street View makes you feel like you’re walking down the road to wherever you want.

Just enter your ideal location, and you’ll be transported.

Have a virtual happy hour with your friends.

caption Zoom allows you to gather with large groups of people digitally. source Getty

Many people are turning to platforms like Zoom and Google Hangouts for virtual meetings, but you can also use them to spend time with your friends.

Organize a group happy hour, and sign on at the same time to make it feel like you’re together even when you’re not.

You can download NASA’s mobile app for free to take a virtual tour of its facilities.

NASA’s free Space Center Houston app offers a tour of its educational facility, as well as VR experiences and astronaut selfies.

You can partake in virtual meditation or online group therapy.

caption There are virtual mental health resources. source Luna Vandoorne/Shutterstock

There are a variety of online mental health resources that can help those who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether it be through virtual therapy, a meditation app, or following mental health professionals who can help on social media, you can find resources that are right for you.

You can read more about the mental health resources available to you here.

For a limited time, Broadway musicals and shows are available to stream for free online.

caption Broadway is closed because of the pandemic. source Cindy Ord/Getty

Although Broadway is closed because of the pandemic, you can still experience the magic of theater from home.

You can stream classic shows like “The King and I” and “Cats” through BroadwayHD.

Keep your mind sharp with some viral brain teasers.

caption You can do brain teasers. source GaudiLab/Shutterstock

Brain teasers both take up time and give you the mental dexterity that watching TV all day can’t.

You can check out 16 brain teasers that went viral to help you pass the time here.

Other museums are offering moments of zen to help people stay calm.

caption Museums are offering calming exhibits online. source Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty

A quick search for #MuseumMomentsOfZen will lead you to dozens of relaxing exhibits that will keep you calm and entertained.

Ranker, a site dedicated to ranking anything and everything, is perfect for passing the time.

caption You can rank things. source Ranker

The site allows you to rank whatever you want, making it a great way to pass the time.

Some clubs are offering virtual parties and raves to make staying home more fun.

caption You can attend virtual raves. source Sophia Ankel

A nightclub in Berlin, Germany, recently hosted a virtual rave night, as its bars and clubs are shut down because of the virus.

You can stream the views and sounds of hotels around the world to make it feel like you’re on vacation.

caption You can livestream hotels. source Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

You can’t physically experience traveling to luxury hotels right now, but you can get a taste of what a vacation would be like thanks to hotels that are offering livestreams.

Hotels in California, Colorado, Israel, and St. Barths are all streaming their views. The sound of beach waves is just a click away.