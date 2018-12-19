Free tiny home rentals are headed to cities across America. Here’s what they look like.

caption Escape’s “Vista” model. source ESCAPE RV/Steve Niedorf

The tiny house builder Escape is distributing free rental units to anyone who’s willing to manage them for a year.

The company has designed hundreds of mobile tiny homes, some of which are available on Airbnb.

Escape will deliver its free rentals to any location within 100 miles of the United States’ top 50 metropolitan areas.

Tiny homes are known for their affordability, but even the simplest models tend to come at a price.

That’s not the case with the free tiny homes program from Escape, a Wisconsin-based builder that makes portable designs found across the US.

After more than 25 years in the tiny home business, Escape is now delivering free rental units to anyone who’s willing to manage them for a year and has available space on hand.

Managers will receive 40% of the revenue from their bookings and have the option to purchase the homes at any time. Units range from around $40,000 to $78,500, depending on the model and size.

The program will be available in any location within a 100-mile radius of the nation’s top 50 metropolitan areas, though Escape is willing to consider other high-traffic locales.

While the home itself is free, there’s a small cost attached. Managers will be asked to insure the properties and provide their own power and utilities.

At a time when tiny homes are immensely popular, the offer is somewhat of a steal. Take a look at some of Escape’s miniature units.

Escape homes are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.

They’re often used as Airbnb vacation rentals, temporary homes, granny flats, or backyard homes.

Purchasing an Escape home is still cheaper than most rents.

The 276-square-foot “One” model starts at around $50,000, or $315 per month.

The company offers a solar power system so renters can live off-grid.

The homes are also built on wheels, so they can be transported just about anywhere.

Escape’s units are legally considered RVs, meaning they’re not subject to property tax.

Escape’s design inspiration comes from prairie-style cottages in Wisconsin.

This “Vintage” model features a pull-out kitchen table and a private bedroom with LED lighting.

Two of these units are available to rent in the San Francisco Bay Area.

One calls itself the “tiny house in the land of tech giants.”

The company’s “One” model is listed on Airbnb in Austin, Texas, and Vail, Colorado.

The one-bedroom Colorado home rents for $135 a night, while the three-bedroom Austin version rents for just $75 a night.

The company hopes its free rental program will expand the number of tiny home vacation units nationwide.