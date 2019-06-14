Notre-Dame says the billionaires who pledged to rebuild the cathedral haven’t paid ‘a cent’ yet, and most of the money so far has come from regular Americans

caption The Notre Dame Cathedral is seen above on May 10, nearly a month after a fire brought down the church’s roof and spire. source Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The French billionaires and companies that pledged millions toward the restoration of Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral have not written checks yet, church and business officials told the Associated Press on Friday.

Most of the donations used to fund the clean-up work from the April 15 fire have come from Americans.

Representatives for the billionaires said they are waiting to see the plans for the restoration before sending the money.

When a fire devastated Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris two months ago, French billionaires jumped to offer millions in donations to restore the church to its former glory.

But so far, they haven’t followed through on their promise that collectively amounts to about $1 billion, according to a new Associated Press report.

Instead, church and business officials told the AP that the vast majority of the funds paying for the clean-up right now are coming from American citizens who donated to the church’s Friends of Notre Dame charity.

“Americans are very generous toward Notre Dame and the monument is very loved in America. Six out of our 11 board members are residents in the US,” charity President Andre Picaud told the AP.

caption A picture shows a protective net inside the Notre-Dame Cathedral during the preliminary work in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after it sustained major fire damage in Paris, France on May 15, 2019. source Philippe Lopez/Pool via Reuters

That charity is currently in the process of issuing its first check to the church, in the amount of $4 million. It will go toward the salaries of the up to 150 workers who have been employed by the church since the April 15 fire.

“The big donors haven’t paid. Not a cent,” Andre Finot, senior press official at Notre Dame, told the AP. “They want to know what exactly their money is being spent on and if they agree to it before they hand it over, and not just to pay employees’ salaries.”

What billionaires pledged funds, and why they haven’t sent them yet

caption French businessman Bernard Arnault and his wife Helene Mercier arrive at a state dinner given in honour of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at the Elysee Palace in Paris June 6, 2014 source Phillippe Wojazer/Reuters

Among the French billionaires to pledge funds to the church in the immediate aftermath of the fire was François Pinault, whose holding company owns auction house Christie’s and several luxury brands like Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. Pinault pledged €100 million.

That amount was matched by Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO of French energy company Total. Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH, one-upped them with a promise of €200 million. The Bettencourt Schueller Foundation, the charity of L’Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, pledged the same amount.

When contacted by the AP about their failure to follow through on these donations, the above said they still intended to fund the church’s renovation but hadn’t yet for various reasons.

caption Up to 150 workers have been employed by the church to clean up the fire. source Philippe Lopez/Pool via Reuters

A spokesman for the Pinault Collection blamed the issue on a delay in contracts.

LVMH and the Arnault family issued a statement saying that they were in the process of signing an agreement and that “payments will be made as the work progresses.”

The Bettencourt Schueller Foundation said it wants to make sure that their donations benefit the charity’s goal of supporting “craftsmanship in art”, the AP reported, before they make a payment.

Total said it will pay its donation through the Heritage Foundation, and the charity’s director, Celia Verot, told the AP that they are waiting to see what the plans are for the restoration.