caption Coca-Cola, as sold in France. source Flickr/he who would be lost

An French father has been given three months in jail for feeding his two children a diet of Coca-Cola and cake, according to multiple outlets.

The horrific diet was described in court in Limoges, France, where the main was reportedly jailed for neglecting his children, aged three and four.

Prosecutors said the boys slept on one bare mattress, had no fridge, were the subjects of violence, and had no toys.

The boys are reportedly now in foster care and going through psychological assessments.

Agence France-Presse and newspapers La Dépêche and Le Figaro all reported details of the hearing in Limoges, central France, where they say the unnamed man was sentenced to three months in prison.

Prosecutor Bruno Robinet said, according to Le Figaro: “In the apartment there was nothing, no fridge, the children slept on a mattress without a blanket and there were no toys.”

He also said: “Their father fed them with cakes and Coke, they were completely on their own, ” Toulouse newspaper La Dépêche reported on Thursday.

French Social services took the boys from their home after their came to light, Le Figaro said.

caption The court in Limoges, central France. source Google Maps

The paper said the boys are now both in foster care and are eating a standard diet including meat and vegetables.

The father couldn’t read, write, or count, and didn’t know how serious the situation was, said Carole Papon, a representative of victim-aid group Victims 87, Agence France-Presse reported.

“Within a few days of welfare payments being made the family had nothing to eat and only had Coca-Cola to drink,” she said.

The eldest child had seven sugar-rotten teeth removed, and the second child has not spoken a word since authorities found them, AFP said.

Prosecutors say the father spent almost all his money on alcohol at the beginning of every month, and was violent towards his family, AFP reported.

The prosecution for “failing to meet his parental obligations between 2016 and 2018” appears to come from Article 372 of the Civil Code, which requires parents to properly care for their offspring.