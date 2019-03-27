French fine dining restaurant Odette has just been named Asia’s best restaurant – here are the 7 Singapore eateries on the top 50 list

French fine dining restaurant Odette was lauded for its food, staff, ambience and how it exudes a unique “feminine feel”. Odette

Singapore’s Odette has sealed its title as the best restaurant in the whole of Asia.

The French fine dining restaurant at the National Gallery Singapore, a restored national monument, stole the top spot in this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, replacing Bangkok’s Gaggan which previously held its position for four years straight.

This is a significant jump for the two-Michelin starred restaurant, which was placed fifth in 2018. It was also ranked 28th on last year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Gaggan was bumped down to second spot, followed by Tokyo’s Den in third, Bangkok’s Suhring in fourth and Tokyo’s Florilege in fifth.

Odette, helmed by Chef Julien Royer and named after his grandmother, was lauded by the judging panel for its food, staff and ambience.

On the official website where the list was revealed on Tuesday (March 26), a description said that the 36-year-old Frenchman “sources the highest quality products from specialist artisan producers across the world”. It added that his dishes “show frequent flashes of the chef’s decade based in Asia”.

The restaurant was also lauded for its dining room, which “has a feminine feel not frequently found in top-end establishments”. Designed by Singaporean artist Dawn Ng, the restaurant has a unique soft pink, grey and cream colour scheme.

“The space also houses original artworks including abstract collages of de-constructed food photography,” the description said.

7 Singapore restaurants named among Asia’s best

A total of seven Singapore restaurants made it into the top 50, with two in the top 10.

After Odette, the next Singapore eatery on the list is Burnt Ends, which climbed two spots to 10th place. The Australian barbecue restaurant is known for its open-concept kitchen with a four-tonne, two-oven brick kiln, and custom-made grills.

Facebook / Burnt Ends

At 32nd place is Jaan, which was formerly in 44th place – making it Singapore’s highest climber on the list.

Located at Swissotel The Stamford, Jaan offers a British-inspired menu at an intimate 40-seat restaurant. The interior boasts a Murano glass chandelier spanning the entire ceiling, and a breathtaking 70th floor view of Singapore.

At one place behind Jaan is Singapore’s Les Amis, down four spots this year. The 25-year-old French fine dining stalwart at Shaw Centre features lush velvet walls and chandeliers.

Nouri, an innovative cross-cultural restaurant, made its debut in 39th place. The Amoy Street restaurant was also awarded a Michelin star in 2017, its first year of opening.

Facebook / Nouri

One place behind Nouri is Japanese eatery Waku Ghin at Marina Bay Sands, which fell 17 spots. Decorated with two-Michelin stars, the dining bar and teppanyaki restaurant is the second eatery created by renowned Australian chef Tetsuya Wakuda.

Facebook / Waku Ghin

Corner House – where Chinese President Xi Jin Ping and his wife Peng Liyuan were hosted to lunch by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching in 2015 – fell 13 spots to 49th place this year. Located in a 109-year-old colonial building at Singapore Botanic Gardens, it is helmed by Chef Jason Tan, who started his career at Les Amis.

Read also: 10 bars in Asia made it to The World’s 50 Best Bars list – and half are right here in Singapore