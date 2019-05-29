A French Instagrammer says she was uninvited from a press trip because she posted a picture with a ‘curvy’ friend in lingerie

- source
- Instagram/@mybetter_self
- Parisian Instagrammer Louise Aubery believes she was uninvited from a press trip because she posted an image of her with a “curvy” friend in lingerie.
- She received an email from the agency organizing the trip on behalf of a French tourism office saying the client wished to rescind her invitation based on her recent Instagram posts.
- Aubery concluded this was because she’d been championing women who have “curvy” bodies.
- The other influencers on the trip then decided to boycott the trip.
- The tourism office of La Charente Maritime, which was organizing the trip, did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.
- Aubery told INSIDER she believes there’s “a prevailing cowardice” in France, so she’s launched an online movement encouraging women to speak out and show their real selves.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
When French influencer Louise Aubery posted a picture on her Instagram account championing body positivity and self-love, she never imagined it would cause much controversy.
But one image sparked a chain of events: she was uninvited from a press trip, which was ultimately cancelled after other influencers who were invited boycotted it in solidarity, and the outpouring of support she received inspired her to launch a campaign challenging societal norms in France.
View this post on Instagram
« She does not have a good body » Here is the comment someone saw fit to write on the YouTube video I realized to fight insecurities. Set apart the fact I will never see the point in spreading negativity; I had to speak about this notion of « good » body. ❌ Let’s be clear. « Good » or « bad » is a judgment. You can find that a cake tastes good. Or you can find that a cake tastes bad. Nobody asked you to do this for the human body. A woman’s body is not here to seek YOUR judgment. A woman’s body is not here to satisfy YOUR willingness. The only person a woman’s body needs to please, is herself. For her to feel good. For her to be happy. For her to thrive. And this, every bodies allow it. So yes, all bodies are « good bodies ». Let’s stop ranking them ???????? _____________________________________ « Elle n’a pas le bon corps » Voilà le commentaire qu’une personne a jugé bon de laisser sur la vidéo YouTube que j’ai réalisé contre les complexes. Mis à part le fait que je ne comprendrais jamais quel est l’interêt de répandre de la méchanceté gratuite; il fallait que je prenne la parole sur cette notion de « bon » corps. ❌ Soyons clair. « Bon » ou « mauvais », c’est un jugement. On peut trouver un croissant bon. Ou on peut trouver un croissant mauvais. Personne ne t’as demandé de le faire avec le corps humain. Le corps d’une femme n’est pas là pour recueillir TON jugement. Le corps d’une femme n’est pas là pour satisfaire TON bon vouloir. La seule à qui ce corps doit plaire, c’est à cette femme. Qu’elle soit épanouie. Qu’elle se sente bien. Qu’elle soit heureuse. Et cela, tous les corps le permettent. Alors oui, tous les corps sont des « bons » corps. Arrêtons de les hiérarchiser ???????? . . . #feelgood #bodypositive #bodypositivity #selflove #loveyourself #bbg #tbc #confidence #confianceensoi
Early in May, Parisienne Aubery posted an image with a caption encouraging women to love their bodies. The picture showed the 21-year-old and her friend Pauline wearing black lingerie and holding up a sign which read: “All bodies are good bodies.”
“A woman’s body is not here to seek YOUR judgment,” Aubery wrote. “A woman’s body is not here to satisfy YOUR willingness. The only person a woman’s body needs to please, is herself.”
At the time that she posted the image, Aubery, who has 240,000 Instagram followers, was set to go on a press trip to L’Île d’Oléron, an island off the west coast of France, with a group of fellow influencers.
View this post on Instagram
Just so you know ???? The Tee says it all. « Looking good for my goddamn self » (by @florencegiven), aka the first person I need to please, is MYSELF. Not my parents. Not my friends. Not external validation. It means I dress the way I want, I wear makeup (or no makeup !) if I want, and that these choices are MINE. ???? For a long time, I found it hard to ignore people’s jugements, especially from people who are close to you, but if you don’t, you’ll never truly be ok with who you are. You’ll never truly be free. So don’t change for anyone – it is YOU and YOUR choices that matter most ???? _____________________________________ Juste pour que vous sachiez ???? Le T-shirt parle de lui-même. « Looking good for my goddamn self », aka la première personne à qui je souhaite plaire, c’est MOI-MÊME. Pas mes parents. Pas mes amis. Pas la validation extérieure. Ça signifie que je m’habille comme je le souhaite, que je me maquille (ou ne me maquille pas !) si je le souhaite, et que ces choix M’APPARTIENNENT. ???? J’ai longtemps trouvé cela difficile de faire abstraction du regard d’autrui et notamment de l’avis des personnes qui sont proches de toi mais si tu ne le fais pas; tu ne seras jamais réellement épanoui.e. Tu ne seras jamais réellement libre. Alors ne changez pour personne – ce sont VOUS et VOS choix qui comptent avant tout ???? . . . #doyou #ownit #womenempowerment #ootd #outfitoftheday #fashionlover #tenuedujour #streetstyle
The trip was being organized by an agency working with the tourist office of the Charente-Maritime département (where L’Île d’Oléron is located) – but three days after Aubery posted the photo, she received an email from the agency uninviting her from the trip.
“Regarding your last Instagram posts, I am sorry to say that our client no longer want you to be a part of that trip,” the email reads when translated to English.
The tourism office of La Charente Maritime did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.
- source
- Louise Aubery
“I questioned myself, I felt a bit sad and responsible for it, and at first I did not see what they were talking about,” Aubery told INSIDER.
It was only when she opened Instagram and looked at her recent posts that she concluded the decision must have been due to her picture with Pauline, who she called a “curvy woman.”
“The post was made to help women feel good in their own skin, which is what I fight for on social media,” Aubery said.
She briefly blamed herself and wondered whether she shouldn’t have worn the lingerie, but then a friend who was also going on the trip pointed out that “she had posted last week pictures in panties, way more ‘revealing’ than my own pictures [below].
View this post on Instagram
Il y a quelques jours je me suis obligée à prendre une fin de semaine pour moi, j’avais envie de me gâter et de jouer à la touriste dans ma propre ville. C’est bien connu, on néglige souvent sa propre ville ou région au profit de voyages plus dépaysants. Mais que faire lorsqu’on n’a pas assez d’argent pour se payer un billet d’avion, mais qu'on veut voyager? Pourquoi ne pas faire preuve d'un peu d'imagination et jouer au touriste dans sa propre ville en passant une nuit folle à l'hôtel? Dormir à l’hôtel / dans un hébergement insolite dans sa propre ville, pour quoi faire ? Pour se changer les idées, décrocher des tâches quotidiennes, se la couler douce, redécouvrir un quartier. Car le banal (du moins la vie qui habite notre quotidien et que l’on pense banale a priori) cache des pépites. Allez, on ne le dira à personne que ton appart n’est qu’à 15 minutes de métro… Avez-cous déjà tenté l’expérience du voyage dans votre propre ville ? #morning #goodmorning #mondaymood #mondaymorning #breakfast #healthylifestyle #healthybreakfast #healthyliving #breakfasttime #mondaymotivation #goodtimes #greattimes #taketime #chill #cocooning #veganbody #healthymind #healthybody #morningroutine #inbed #stayinbed #healthylife #coffeetime #coffee #coffeeholic
“So it had to be because of my friend’s shape, and the fact that the client did not want to be associated with it,” Aubery continued.”
She added that the trip was supposed to be a “wellness” trip.
“I realized that unfortunately for them, and for many companies in France, ‘plus-size’ cannot be associated with ‘wellness,'” she said.
This realization made Aubery “cringe,” so she posted videos on her Instagram story to share her “disgust.”
Pauline, who has nearly 50,000 Instagram followers, shared the same sentiment.
In an Instagram story about the events, translated from French to English, Pauline said: “I find it totally shocking that an agency would do that.
“How is it that in 2019 something like this could be considered a problem?”
Aubery says the scale of the reaction she received was “crazy” – many influencers, who chose to remain anonymous, told her they’d had similar experiences in the past.
One influencer friend told of how she’d lost a contract with a fashion brand who said she “posted too much about curvy women and not enough of skinny ones,” according to Aubery.
Another says she was dropped from a deal “because she denounced homophobia.”
Read more: An Instagram influencer posted a video of herself having a panic attack to ‘remind people that social media is not an accurate representation of real life’
After Aubrey contacted all the influencers who were meant to be going on the trip, they agreed to boycott it.
The general reaction from her followers was also one of outrage.
“This is why I decided that we could not stay quiet anymore,” Aubery said.
“There is a prevailing cowardice in the French industry that just cannot go on – brands do not want to go out on a limb and associate themselves with engaged influencers or celebrities.
“A woman who would choose not to to talk about any injustice going on in this world, not to share her values, not trying to make a positive change in this world, has more contracts than an influencer in France who decides to speak up on feminism, climate change, homophobia, body positivity etc.
“If we do not raise our voice about it, if we do not show that society is tired of this and actually want real people sharing real values and real pictures, the media and advertising landscapes will remain the same.”
Aubery decided to join forces with her influencer friend Julie (@douzefevrier) to launch a movement calling for change: #OnVeutDuVrai (“We want the truth.”)
View this post on Instagram
ON VEUT DU VRAI. Parce qu’il y en a marre de scroller sur son feed et de ne voir que des photos qui font complexer. Ça t’es arrivé de regarder le profil d’une fille en te demandant pourquoi tu ne lui ressemblais pas ? Et te sentir mal à propos de ton corps ou de ton physique ? ⚡️ C’est parce que les marques, les médias, les publicités, ne mettent en avant qu’un certain type de physique. Sauf que cette industrie, elle n’existe PAS sans nous tous. C’est nous qui les faisons vivre. Alors on va leur dire ce qu’on veut. On va leur dire qu’on en a marre de voir des photos parfaites sur nos feed. On va leur dire qu’on ne veut plus voir des femmes qui nous font complexer, mais des femmes qui nous font sentir BIEN. Et c’est comme ça que les choses vont évoluer. C’est de nous que va venir le changement. Alors, à partir d’aujourd’hui, je vous invite pour qu’on puisse se faire entendre à partager VOS photos #OnVeutDuVrai, comme vous le voulez, comme vous l’interpréter, et on va leur montrer ???????????? __________________________________ WE WANT REALNESS. Because we are sick of scrolling through our feeds and only see pictures that makes us feel sh*t about ourselves. Have you ever check a girl’s profile and wondered why you did not look like her ? And feel bad about yourself ? ⚡️ It’s because brands, media, ads, only showcase a certain type of physique. Except that this industry does not exist without US. We are the reason they exist. So we are going to tell them what we want. We are going to tell them we are tired of seeing perfect pictures on our feeds. We are going to tell them of seeing women that make us feel insecure, and that we want women that make us feel GOOD. And this is how things are going to change. We are the reason things are going to change. So starting today, I invite you to share YOUR photos #WeWantRealness, the way YOU want. Let’s be the change ????
The influencers are calling on others, and women in particular, to express their real, true selves, and the hashtag now has nearly 900 posts on Instagram.
“We want to see women in sizes 34, 38, 44, 52,” Aubery wrote on her Instagram story.
“We want to see diversity, reality, non-retouched images.
“We want to see engaged women who aren’t afraid to speak out. We want the truth.”