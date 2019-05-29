A French Instagrammer says she was uninvited from a press trip because she posted a picture with a ‘curvy’ friend in lingerie

caption Louise Aubery. source Instagram/@mybetter_self

Parisian Instagrammer Louise Aubery believes she was uninvited from a press trip because she posted an image of her with a “curvy” friend in lingerie.

She received an email from the agency organizing the trip on behalf of a French tourism office saying the client wished to rescind her invitation based on her recent Instagram posts.

Aubery concluded this was because she’d been championing women who have “curvy” bodies.

The other influencers on the trip then decided to boycott the trip.

The tourism office of La Charente Maritime, which was organizing the trip, did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Aubery told INSIDER she believes there’s “a prevailing cowardice” in France, so she’s launched an online movement encouraging women to speak out and show their real selves.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

When French influencer Louise Aubery posted a picture on her Instagram account championing body positivity and self-love, she never imagined it would cause much controversy.

But one image sparked a chain of events: she was uninvited from a press trip, which was ultimately cancelled after other influencers who were invited boycotted it in solidarity, and the outpouring of support she received inspired her to launch a campaign challenging societal norms in France.

Early in May, Parisienne Aubery posted an image with a caption encouraging women to love their bodies. The picture showed the 21-year-old and her friend Pauline wearing black lingerie and holding up a sign which read: “All bodies are good bodies.”

“A woman’s body is not here to seek YOUR judgment,” Aubery wrote. “A woman’s body is not here to satisfy YOUR willingness. The only person a woman’s body needs to please, is herself.”

At the time that she posted the image, Aubery, who has 240,000 Instagram followers, was set to go on a press trip to L’Île d’Oléron, an island off the west coast of France, with a group of fellow influencers.

The trip was being organized by an agency working with the tourist office of the Charente-Maritime département (where L’Île d’Oléron is located) – but three days after Aubery posted the photo, she received an email from the agency uninviting her from the trip.

“Regarding your last Instagram posts, I am sorry to say that our client no longer want you to be a part of that trip,” the email reads when translated to English.

The tourism office of La Charente Maritime did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

caption The email Louise Aubery received. source Louise Aubery

“I questioned myself, I felt a bit sad and responsible for it, and at first I did not see what they were talking about,” Aubery told INSIDER.

It was only when she opened Instagram and looked at her recent posts that she concluded the decision must have been due to her picture with Pauline, who she called a “curvy woman.”

“The post was made to help women feel good in their own skin, which is what I fight for on social media,” Aubery said.

She briefly blamed herself and wondered whether she shouldn’t have worn the lingerie, but then a friend who was also going on the trip pointed out that “she had posted last week pictures in panties, way more ‘revealing’ than my own pictures [below].

“So it had to be because of my friend’s shape, and the fact that the client did not want to be associated with it,” Aubery continued.”

She added that the trip was supposed to be a “wellness” trip.

“I realized that unfortunately for them, and for many companies in France, ‘plus-size’ cannot be associated with ‘wellness,'” she said.

This realization made Aubery “cringe,” so she posted videos on her Instagram story to share her “disgust.”

Pauline, who has nearly 50,000 Instagram followers, shared the same sentiment.

In an Instagram story about the events, translated from French to English, Pauline said: “I find it totally shocking that an agency would do that.

“How is it that in 2019 something like this could be considered a problem?”

Aubery says the scale of the reaction she received was “crazy” – many influencers, who chose to remain anonymous, told her they’d had similar experiences in the past.

One influencer friend told of how she’d lost a contract with a fashion brand who said she “posted too much about curvy women and not enough of skinny ones,” according to Aubery.

Another says she was dropped from a deal “because she denounced homophobia.”

Read more: An Instagram influencer posted a video of herself having a panic attack to ‘remind people that social media is not an accurate representation of real life’

After Aubrey contacted all the influencers who were meant to be going on the trip, they agreed to boycott it.

The general reaction from her followers was also one of outrage.

“This is why I decided that we could not stay quiet anymore,” Aubery said.

“There is a prevailing cowardice in the French industry that just cannot go on – brands do not want to go out on a limb and associate themselves with engaged influencers or celebrities.

“A woman who would choose not to to talk about any injustice going on in this world, not to share her values, not trying to make a positive change in this world, has more contracts than an influencer in France who decides to speak up on feminism, climate change, homophobia, body positivity etc.

“If we do not raise our voice about it, if we do not show that society is tired of this and actually want real people sharing real values and real pictures, the media and advertising landscapes will remain the same.”

Aubery decided to join forces with her influencer friend Julie (@douzefevrier) to launch a movement calling for change: #OnVeutDuVrai (“We want the truth.”)

The influencers are calling on others, and women in particular, to express their real, true selves, and the hashtag now has nearly 900 posts on Instagram.

“We want to see women in sizes 34, 38, 44, 52,” Aubery wrote on her Instagram story.

“We want to see diversity, reality, non-retouched images.

“We want to see engaged women who aren’t afraid to speak out. We want the truth.”