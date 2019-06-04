Dominic Thiem hit a winning tweener so outrageous that his French Open opponent Gael Monfils laughed and applauded

caption Dominic Thiem mid-tweener at the French Open on Monday. source Photo by Peter Staples/ATP Tour

Dominic Thiem is the talk of the French Open.

The Austrian out-entertained the game’s great entertainer Gael Monfils with a tweener so outrageous his opponent laughed and applauded.

It’s being lauded as the shot of the tournament.

Watch it below.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dominic Thiem hit a winning tweener so outrageous that all Gael Monfils could do was laugh and applaud.

Monfils is renowned for his extraordinary TV-friendly playing style, one that has seen him attract nicknames like the human highlight-reel and tennis’ greatest entertainer.

He slides across court, hits trick shots aplenty, and seeks to pull off the improbable.

Read more: Gael Monfils scored with a wild shot that’s already been dubbed ‘the best you’ll ever see’

But during Monday’s Round of 16 match on the Philippe-Chatrier court at the French Open, it was Thiem who out-entertained the game’s entertainer.

Thiem hit the wonder shot when he was leading two sets to love, with the third set tied one game apiece.

Thiem returned Monfils’ serve, and was forced to the net as the Frenchman replied with a crafty drop shot. Thiem chased the ball down and sent Monfils to the opposite side of the clay court. Monfils then returned down the middle and Thiem, thinking quickly, positioned his body to hit an incredible tweener – a shot struck between the legs – beyond the reaches of Monfils for a winning point.

Read more: Serena Williams has a ‘bad personality’ according to the tennis player who got kicked out of a press conference

It was arguably the only shot that could work yet few players would think about hitting it, let alone having the ability to pull it off with expert precision.

The tweener was so good, Eurosport called it the shot of the tournament.

Watch it right here:

Thiem remained in complete control and beat Monfils in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2, setting up a quarterfinal clash against Karen Khachanov on Wednesday.