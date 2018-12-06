Fresh New Kicks With Bata’s Back To School Sale

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 December 2018 – Calling all parents, prep your kids with a fresh new pair of kicks from Bata before school reopens at Bata’s Back To School sale. Happening from now to 7 January 2019, shoppers can look forward to even more savings with bundle deals going at $40, $50 and $60.
BACK TO SCHOOL COLLECTION
Keeping it classy with Bata’s pristine white and jet black shades, Bata’s Back-To-School collection is available in two styles of Lace-up Trainers and Double-strap Velcro. Featuring a smart, classic, hard-wearing yet incredibly light silhouette, this year’s collection pays heed to both comfort and style.
BACK TO SCHOOL DEALS
Known for featuring the hottest school shoe deals, enjoy greater savings with Bata’s Bundle Deals. Simple select any two pair of products within the same price range and enjoy Bundle Deals at $40, $50 and $60. Alternatively, shoppers can enjoy $10 off school bags with any school shoe purchased or receive a PUMA drawstring bag with a minimum spend of $50 in a single receipt (only available at Shoe Fairs). Other discounts include a 15% off two packs of school socks.
For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/BataSingapore/.
Date: Available from now till 7 January 2019
Available at: All Bata stores in Singapore or online: https://www.bata.com.sg/
High-res images: https://bit.ly/2BV8in1
Exclusive Atrium Sales:
|
No.
|
Location
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
1
|
Lot One
|
3 December 2018
|
12 December 2018
|
2
|
City Square
|
24 December 2018
|
30 December 2018
|
3
|
Causeway Point
|
24 December 2018
|
30 December 2018
|
4
|
Compass One
|
24 December 2018
|
30 December 2018
|
5
|
Bukit Panjang Plaza
|
24 December 2018
|
30 December 2018
|
6
|
Waterway Point
|
24 December 2018
|
30 December 2018
|
7
|
Northpoint City
|
24 December 2018
|
30 December 2018
|
8
|
Parkway Parade
|
25 December 2018
|
31 December 2018
|
9
|
NEX
|
26 December 2018
|
31 December 2018
|
10
|
Bedok Mall
|
26 December 2018
|
1 January 2019
|
11
|
Century Square
|
26 December 2018
|
3 January 2019
|
12
|
White Sands
|
27 December 2018
|
2 January 2019
|
13
|
Clementi Mall
|
28 December 2018
|
3 January 2019
|
14
|
East Point
|
31 December 2018
|
6 January 2019