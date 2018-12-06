Fresh New Kicks With Bata’s Back To School Sale

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 December 2018 – Calling all parents, prep your kids with a fresh new pair of kicks from Bata before school reopens at Bata’s Back To School sale. Happening from now to 7 January 2019, shoppers can look forward to even more savings with bundle deals going at $40, $50 and $60.

BACK TO SCHOOL COLLECTION

Keeping it classy with Bata’s pristine white and jet black shades, Bata’s Back-To-School collection is available in two styles of Lace-up Trainers and Double-strap Velcro. Featuring a smart, classic, hard-wearing yet incredibly light silhouette, this year’s collection pays heed to both comfort and style.

BACK TO SCHOOL DEALS

Known for featuring the hottest school shoe deals, enjoy greater savings with Bata’s Bundle Deals. Simple select any two pair of products within the same price range and enjoy Bundle Deals at $40, $50 and $60. Alternatively, shoppers can enjoy $10 off school bags with any school shoe purchased or receive a PUMA drawstring bag with a minimum spend of $50 in a single receipt (only available at Shoe Fairs). Other discounts include a 15% off two packs of school socks.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/BataSingapore/.

Date: Available from now till 7 January 2019

Available at: All Bata stores in Singapore or online: https://www.bata.com.sg/

High-res images: https://bit.ly/2BV8in1





Exclusive Atrium Sales:

No. Location Start Date End Date 1 Lot One 3 December 2018 12 December 2018 2 City Square 24 December 2018 30 December 2018 3 Causeway Point 24 December 2018 30 December 2018 4 Compass One 24 December 2018 30 December 2018 5 Bukit Panjang Plaza 24 December 2018 30 December 2018 6 Waterway Point 24 December 2018 30 December 2018 7 Northpoint City 24 December 2018 30 December 2018 8 Parkway Parade 25 December 2018 31 December 2018 9 NEX 26 December 2018 31 December 2018 10 Bedok Mall 26 December 2018 1 January 2019 11 Century Square 26 December 2018 3 January 2019 12 White Sands 27 December 2018 2 January 2019 13 Clementi Mall 28 December 2018 3 January 2019 14 East Point 31 December 2018 6 January 2019



