A mother of 2 turned her Etsy shop for adorable baby shoes into a ‘Shark Tank’ hit — it’s now a multi-million dollar business

source Freshly Picked/Facebook

After struggling to find suitable shoes for her baby, a mom started making her own soft-soled leather baby moccasins ($25-$60) that are both durable and stylish.

Her company, Freshly Picked, earned a spot on “Shark Tank” and has sold hundreds of thousands of baby shoes since 2009.

Available in many eye-catching colors and prints, these adorable baby shoes make a great gift for Mother’s Day.

By pure virtue of their size, baby shoes are already among the most adorable things in this world. Moms, however, are not only looking for cute. As their babies begin walking, they’re also looking for shoes that are durable and will actually stay on their kid’s feet.

In 2009, Susan Petersen, a mother of two who couldn’t find well-designed baby shoes, started experimenting with baby moccasin designs using some leather scraps she picked up at a yard sale.

She initially sold these soft-soled leather baby moccasins on Etsy for only $20 a pair, then took them to a 2014 episode of “Shark Tank,” where she landed a deal with Daymond John. The deal later fell through, but the wheels were already set in motion for an explosion of success.

source Freshly Picked/Instagram

Freshly Picked is now a multi-million dollar company that sells newborn, baby, and children’s moccasins and sandals in a large variety of colors and prints for $25 to $60 a pair. Its fan base comprises mothers of all types, including celebrity moms who love to step out in style with their babies. As you’ll see in our roundup of the best Freshly Picked styles below, these are not ordinary baby shoes.

They’re still handmade from 100% genuine cowhide leather, so each pair has a unique look. Meanwhile, the soft sole is perfect for children who are starting to walk. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, soft-soled shoes are recommended for early walkers because they learn by gripping their toes on the ground and don’t need arch support yet.

The moccs run from sizes 0 to 7, and they’re true to size, with room to grow based on average American baby and toddler shoe sizes. Kids are an active bunch, but the Freshly Picked shoes stay snug on their feet as they walk, skip, and run (with their parents chasing closely behind, of course).

For Mother’s Day this year, get a mom or mom-to-be a pair of baby shoes that are well-constructed, long-lasting, and stylish. Freshly Picked moccasins are the practical yet irresistibly cute shoes that both she and her baby will love.

Gift a pair of Freshly Picked baby shoes – here are our favorite picks.

Sophisticated oxfords

source Freshly Picked

They can wear these for dress occasions and be really comfortable, too.

A less temporary “I heart Mom” tattoo

source Freshly Picked

It’s the closest thing they can get to ink at their age.

Fruity fresh dragonfruit

source Freshly Picked

This unique fruit design sets itself apart from the usual strawberry and orange ones.

The tastiest side dish

source Freshly Picked/Instagram

It’s important to start them on a love for avocado while they’re young.

A pair worthy of a superhero

source Freshly Picked

Don’t be afraid to bring a little action and excitement to their footwear.

Comfort and style with a wink

source Freshly Picked

Bring out their mischievous side with this cute graphic style.

Glamorous rose gold

source Freshly Picked

Covered all over in a metallic sheen, these trendy and pretty shoes are sure to turn heads.

Pretty seashells

source Freshly Picked/Instagram

While they shouldn’t dip these into the water, the pink moccs are perfect for an afternoon walk on the pier.

Classic Chelsea boots

source Freshly Picked

It’s easy to coordinate a matching parent-baby outfit with this classic style.

An attention-grabbing animal print

source Freshly Picked

Leopard print makes any ordinary outfit sassy and fashionable.

NASA-inspired style

source Freshly Picked

Every aspiring space explorer should own these.

Icy blue Mary Janes

source Freshly Picked

Gift these pastel blue beauties just in time for spring.

Verdant moccs to inspire them to seek out nature

source Freshly Picked

A fresh dose of foliage is what any city stomper craves as they explore the urban jungle.

A nostalgia-ridden style that inspires them to ‘reach for the sky’

source Freshly Picked

They’ll be humming the “Toy Story” theme all day long while wearing these.

Picture-perfect pig moccasins

source Freshly Picked

It may be the Year of the Pig, but that doesn’t mean pigs can fly just yet.

