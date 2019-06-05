KFC is now selling fried chicken skin, but you’ll have to go to Indonesia to get it

caption Five KFC locations in the country have incorporated chicken skins into their menus. source KFC Indonesia

Five KFC locations in Indonesia have added chicken skin to their menus.

Online customer response to the chicken skin has been overwhelming positive, according to The Sun.

It’s unclear whether the company has plans to roll out chicken skins at locations in other countries, but INSIDER has reached out to KFC to find out more.

For now, you can purchase an order of chicken skin for 13,636 Indonesian Rupiah ($0.96 USD).

KFC has introduced crispy fried chicken skin to its menu. The only catch is that you’ll have to travel to Indonesia to give the skin a try.

Five KFC locations in the country have added chicken skin to their menus, which already feature other unique items such as tater tots, pancakes, and spaghetti, which aren’t available at locations in the US.

KFC Indonesia’s official Twitter account announced the new menu addition in a post on May 11.

BARU! KFC Chicken Skin sudah tersedia untuk kamu nikmati di beberapa gerai! Kerenyahan kulit ayam KFC kamu pasti udah tau dong kayak gimana? Yuk, beli sekarang! Hanya tersedia di:

– KFC Salemba

– KFC Cideng

– KFC Kemang

– KFC Kalimalang

– KFC Kelapa Gading #kfcchickenskin pic.twitter.com/sGrtjfy2X2 — KFC Jagonya Ayam! (@KFCINDONESIA) May 11, 2019

According to The Sun, online customer response to the chicken skins has been overwhelming positive. The publication also reported that the chicken skin has been so popular that they have sold out at multiple locations.

“It’s really crisp and crunchy! I’ll definitely order again as a snack,” one reviewer wrote on Instagram, according to The Sun.

A representative for KFC told INSIDER the company currently doesn’t plan to bring fried chicken skin to the US, but said that “the company’s global food innovation teams look at both external trends and blockbuster products from other markets” to determine its menu items in global locations.

“It could show up elsewhere in the future,” the representative added.

For now, you can purchase an order of chicken skins for 13,636 Indonesian Rupiah ($0.96 USD) at KFC’s locations in Salemba, Cideng, Kemang, Kalimalang, and Kelana Gading – that is, if they are not sold out.

This is far from the first time KFC has experimented with its menu items. For a limited time, the fried chicken chain introduced chicken and waffles to its menus at US locations back in 2018. And at the beginning of this year, KFC rolled out a Cheetos sandwich that featured the crunchy snacks and cheese sauce atop fried chicken.