White Castle is bringing fried pickles back to its menu just in time for barbecue season

caption Starting April 23 and for a limited time, customers can purchase the fried pickles in a small size for $1.99 and a sack size for $4.99. source White Castle

White Castle is bringing its fan-favorite fried pickles back to restaurants nationwide.

The snack features slices of pickles covered in seasoned panko breading and fried to a crisp.

Starting April 23 and for a limited time, customers can purchase the fried pickles in a small size for $1.99 and a sack size for $4.99.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

With summer on the horizon, fast-food chain White Castle is embracing barbecue season with a line of new products. And one of them will have pickle enthusiasts flocking to their nearest White Castle.

From April 23, White Castle is bringing its fan-favorite fried pickles back to restaurants nationwide for a limited time. The crispy, salty snack features slices of juicy pickle covered in a coating of seasoned panko breading, and fried until they’re golden and crispy.

caption From April 23, White Castle is bringing its fan-favorite fried pickles back to restaurants for a limited time. source White Castle

In addition to the pickles, which are available in a small size for $1.99 and sack size for $4.99, White Castle has introduced three barbecue-flavored sliders and two smoothies as part of its summer lineup. A BBQ Brisket Slider and BBQ Original Slider are joined by a BBQ Impossible Slider for any non-meat eaters, and customers can wash it all down with new pineapple and banana smoothies.

caption White Castle’s new barbecue offerings. source White Castle

Read more: White Castle is the first fast-food chain to launch its own plant-based ‘Impossible’ burger – and veggie eaters are impressed

Fried pickles first appeared on White Castle menus in 2017 and were a hit with customers, so it’s no surprise to see them return this summer.

White Castle has fried pickles now…bless up! — Rob Lafary (@RobLafary) June 12, 2017

Just found out White Castle has fried pickles….game changer — Allison ☀️ (@AllyPalllly) June 8, 2017

Public service announcement: White Castle is now serving fried pickles & they are the bomb. You are welcome. @WhiteCastle — Makayla (@shankling44) June 27, 2017

White Castle joins a large group of restaurants and brands embracing pickle-based products lately.

Sonic rolled out pickle-juice slushies in 2018, while Trader Joe’s introduced pickle-flavored popcorn and Lays created a potato chip that is said to taste just like fried pickles. More recently, in April, Vlasic announced that it will sell pickle chips made with actual pickles, while Best Maid’s one-gallon jugs of pickle juice are getting rave reviews on Amazon.

Smaller businesses like Elsie’s, a deli in New Jersey that swaps out bread for giant pickles, are also getting in on the trend.