Friend of Australian attacked by parang-wielding man in Sabah appeals for O+ blood

The Straits Times

An appeal for O+ blood donors has been put up by the friend of an Australian man who was slashed with a parang in Sabah, Malaysia.

Identified as Daniel Broadhurst on the appeal, the diving instructor is said to have gone through surgery but the hospital he was warded at was very low on blood supply.

The appeal, put up by a Facebook user with the name Mark Hedger, asked for blood donors to quote Broadhurst’s name at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, adding that the hospital was low on supply for “all types of blood”.

According to the Tuaran police chief, 46-year-old Broadhurst, who is also known as Aussie Dan and is married to a local woman, is in stable condition at the moment, The Star reported.

The attack which left him bloodied happened on Thursday (Jan 24), and was caused by a misunderstanding, New Straits Times quoted the police chief as saying.

Broadhurst was reportedly slashed on the arms and head, leaving a trace of blood around 40 metres long.

His attacker is believed to be a local villager in his 30s, who fled into a nearby forest after the attack.

In a report by The Star, the police chief said police were still looking for the suspect, and has deployed its canine unit in the search.