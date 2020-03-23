A couple got married in the middle of the street as a friend officiated from his 4th-floor apartment window amid NYC’s coronavirus lockdown

caption Amanda Wheeler and Reilly Jennings tied the knot in spite of city-wide coronavirus lockdowns that nearly ruined their nuptial plans. source Reilly Jennings/Screenshot Instagram

After New York City closed its marriage bureau indefinitely, a couple still found a way to get hitched amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Reilly Jennings, 28, and Amanda Wheeler, 38, were married by their friend Matt Wilson from his fourth-floor apartment window.

Although the couple initially feared the novel virus had ruined their nuptial plans

In the middle of an uncommonly deserted street in New York City, a couple donning wedding attire tied the knot as a friend officiated from his fourth-floor apartment window.

Four of the couple’s friends watched the ceremony on street level, six feet away from the couple and one inside a vehicle.

“It was perfect, classic New York,” the newly married Reilly Jennings told NBC News. “Everything I love about this city was encompassed in that moment.”

Jennings, 28, and Amanda Wheeler, 38, had been planning to get married in October. However, as the novel coronavirus unexpectedly swept the country, prompting travel restrictions and city-wide lockdowns, the couple feared their nuptial plans would be ruined. Jennings told NBC News that she and her partner were worried about the costs of the wedding after the gym where Wheeler worked closed due to the pandemic.

“The reality of [our wedding] happening in our current climate seemed slim. Amanda’s business closed and everything has just blown up,” Jennings wrote on Instagram.

As more non-essential businesses and institutions closed in hopes of curbing infections in the city, Jennings and Wheeler rushed to get their marriage license so they could get tie the knot on March 19.

As they were walking out the door with their license in hand to “get hitched at the courthouse,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the marriage bureau would be closing indefinitely, Jennings wrote on Instagram.

“I definitely panicked,” Jennings told NBC News. “I was freaking out a little bit. I just wanted to get it done.”

The couple reached out to their friends, hoping desperately to find someone who could officiate their wedding. Their calls were finally answered by their friend Matt Wilson, who was certified by a city clerk to marry the pair through the state of New York.

After wrapping up a few work meetings, the couple threw on their impromptu wedding attire – a white jumpsuit and bouquet for Jennings and a matching dark pantsuit for Wheeler – and walked down the street to Wilson’s apartment in the Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights.

In a video that has since gone viral, the couple can be seen embracing on a sidewalk outside Wilson’s mid-rise apartment building as Wilson began the ceremony of holy matrimony from his apartment window.

“Neighbors… we are gathering here to witness holy matrimony. I’m wearing my clergy ID tag so its official,” Wilson can be seen joking in the video.

Wilson later recited a fitting excerpt from the novel “Love in the Time of Cholera” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

“For they had lived together long enough to know that love was always love, anytime and anyplace, but it was more solid the closer it came to death,” Wilson recited, his voice booming from four stories up.

As the couple finished making their vows, their friends and neighbors erupted into cheers – from a safe distance away. Their friends witnessed the ceremony at least six feet away from the couple, with one inside a vehicle for “social distancing” purposes.

“Amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect,” Jennings wrote on Instagram.