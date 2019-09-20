Cole Sprouse celebrated the 25th anniversary of ‘Friends’ by posing on the iconic couch

The official “Friends” Twitter account shared a photo of Cole Spouse sitting on the iconic Central Perk couch with Hugsy, a stuffed animal from the hit NBC show. The image was shared in honor of the 25th anniversary of the sitcom.

Sprouse starred as Ben Geller, the son of Ross and Carol.

The Twitter post also included images of the actor on “Friends” during seasons seven and eight.

Cole Sprouse celebrated the 25th anniversary of “Friends” by posing on the iconic Central Perk couch.

The actor, who played Ben Geller, sat on the sofa with the stuffed animal Hugsy in a new photo shared by the official “Friends” Twitter account. They captioned the post “The One Where Ben Grew Up.”

The post also included images of Sprouse on the hit NBC series as a child. The actor portrayed Ross’ son from his previous marriage to Carol. One photo showed him and David Schwimmer (Ross) sitting on a couch in Ross’ apartment for a scene from season seven, episode 10, called “The One With the Holiday Armadillo.”

Another picture showed the “Riverdale” star and Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) during season seven, episode 16, called “The One With the Truth About London.”

The final image was taken from “The One Where Joey Dates Rachel” (from season eight), during a scene where Ross covers Ben’s ears after Phoebe loses a game of Pac-Man and curses.

Fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the new photo of Sprouse on the couch

Sprouse has opened up about being part of the show and having a crush on Aniston during several interviews

While appearing on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in November 2018, the former Disney Channel star said he once forgot his lines on “Friends” because he liked Aniston.

“I remember feeling so, so intimidated by my crush on her that I completely blanked and forgot every single one of my lines, and she just stared at me,” Sprouse said.

He shared a similar memory on NBC’s “Today” show in 2019, saying: “I remember there was a camera man who was like, ‘Little boy’s got a crush,’ or I forget what they said. Of course, I turned bright red. But I do remember feeling like I fell in love.”