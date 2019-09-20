How to find the 7 ‘Friends’ Easter eggs Google has hidden in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary

caption “Friends” fans should spend some time on Google. source Warner Brothers

“Friends” is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

In honor of the occasion, Google has hidden 7 Easter eggs for fans of the sitcom across its search results.

We’ve rounded up how you can find each one.

Make sure your sound is turned up.

Thanks to countless recent interviews by its former cast and crew and even a new Rachel Green-inspired clothing collection, “Friends” fans are probably aware by now that the NBC sitcom is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its first episode, which aired on September 22, 1994.

Now, Google has decided to up the ante by hiding seven “Friends”-themed Easter eggs across its search results.

They’re not particularly obscure search terms, but to help you out, we’ve rounded up how you can find each one – and you’re going to want to make sure your sound is turned up.

“Friends glossary”

source Google Search

If you’re in need of a vocabulary refresher before you start your Easter Egg hunt, search for “Friends glossary” and you’ll find a number of phrases alongside definitions only fans would understand, from “on a break” to “transponster” and “frienaissance.” Hit “Another word” to keep reading.

“Monica Geller”

source Google Search

Courtney Cox’s “Monica Geller” loves to clean. Google her name then click on the soap bucket to see a sponge tidying up her search listing.

“Chandler Bing”

source Google Search

Type Matthew Perry’s character name into the search engine, and you’ll see his favorite recliner. Click on it for a visit from the “chick and the duck” he owned with roommate Joey (complete with quacking and chirping), and click again to make them disappear.

“Joey Tribbiani”

source Google Search

Even 25 years later, Matt LeBlanc’s character doesn’t share food. Type in “Joey Tribbiani,” click on the slice of pizza, and you’ll be treated to an array of junk food which Joey then snatches up.

“Phoebe Buffay”

source Google Search

Enjoy a rendition of “Smelly Cat” – and a visit from the cat itself – when you google Lisa Kudrow’s character “Phoebe Buffay” and click on the guitar.

“Rachel Green”

source Google Search

Relive the iconic hairstyle known as “The Rachel” by searching for Jennifer’s Aniston’s always-stylish character “Rachel Green.”

Click on the icon of her hairstyle, and you’ll be taken to a Google Search showing plenty of photos of the iconic ‘do.

“Ross Geller”

source Google Search

Plug in “Ross Geller,” the name of David Schwimmer’s character, and feel like you’re stepping into one of the show’s most iconic scenes.

Click on the couch – which the gang attempted to carry up a set of stairs while Ross yelled “Pivot!” – and see your screen do just that, with Ross shouting the line in the background. Click twice more, with Ross getting more and more frustrated as you pivot again and again, until ultimately the couch rips in half.

“Okay, I don’t think it’s going to pivot any more,” Ross can be heard saying.

