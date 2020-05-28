Friends and family will be allowed to meet in groups outdoors as UK relaxes coronavirus lockdown

caption Boris Johnson said that from next Monday the UK coronavirus lockdown will be relaxed allowing limited contact between different households in both public and private spaces source Getty

Groups of people will be allowed to meet outdoors in the UK as the national coronavirus lockdown is relaxed.

Up to 6 people in England and 8 in Scotland will be allowed to meet in both public and private outdoor spaces.

Schools will begin to re-open next week and shops will be opened from the middle of June.

Groups of up to 6 people in England and 8 people in Scotland will be allowed to meet outdoors under new rules announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Johnson said that from next Monday the UK coronavirus lockdown will be relaxed allowing limited contact between different households in both public and private spaces, such as back gardens.

“These changes mean friends and family can start to meet their loved ones – perhaps seeing both parents at once, or both grandparents at once,” Johnson said.

“I know that for many this will be a long-awaited and joyful moment.”

However, Johnson insisted that individuals from different households must maintain a distance of 2 metres from each other.

“I must stress that to control the virus, everyone needs to stay alert, act responsibly, strictly observe social distancing rules, and stay two metres apart from those who you do not live with.”

The UK government’s Chief Medical Adviser Chris Whitty said that people could attend family barbecues but if they went inside to use the bathroom it was “critical that you wipe everything down.”

Non-essential shops will also open in England from June 15, the prime minister said.

Similar measures will also be implemented in Scotland.

The changes come as both the UK and Scottish governments begin their test and trace schemes to identify and isolate further breakouts.

Under the new rules, individuals who have contracted the coronavirus will have to identify all of their recent contacts, who will also have to self-isolate for 14 days.