34 of the best and most candid photos of the ‘Friends’ cast over the years

caption The “Friends” cast members celebrating their 150th episode. source NBCU Photo Bank

It’s been 25 years since “Friends” first hit television screens, yet the show still remains one of the most popular sitcoms in history.

A study last year revealed that it was the most binge-watched television show of 2018 with Netflix reportedly paying up to $100 million to stream it for another year.

To celebrate the milestone, Insider has rounded up some of the show’s best and most candid pictures from on and off set.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Back in the early 90s, writers and producers David Crane and Marta Kauffman delivered a simple one-line pitch to NBC for a feelgood sitcom called “Friends.”

“This show is about six people in their 20s who hang out at this coffee house,” they wrote.

After the show got the green light, the director James Burrow had such a “good feeling” about it that he flew the six virtually unknown actors to Las Vegas for what would be their last public outing without being bombarded by paparazzi.

“I took them [the cast] to Vegas … I had me and six of them and I said: ‘This is your last shot at anonymity. Once the show comes on the air, you guys will never be able to go anywhere without being hounded,'” Burrow told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2016.

Burrows was right. Their faces have since been screened in households across all six continents, making it not only a cultural icon but one of the most highly syndicated shows in television history.

And even 15 years after its final episode in 2004, the enduring success of “Friends” shows no signs of slowing down.

A study last year revealed it was the most binge-watched television show of 2018 with Netflix reportedly paying up to $100 million to stream it for another year.

To mark the 25th anniversary, Insider has rounded up some of the best photos of the “Friends” cast either on set or out and about, ranked in chronological order.

1994: Jennifer Aniston revealed that initially, the girls were ‘nervous’ to work with Matt LeBlanc due to his modeling history (he used to model for Levis). ‘He thinks it’s very funny now. And actually, he can sit down and comfort me just like Courteney or Lisa could,’ Aniston said.

caption Joey 1994 source Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Source: People.

1995: Coffee size does matter. The archetypal oversized mugs served at the gang’s favorite cafe, Central Perk, became a cultural icon. Here’s the cast showing them off at an NBC Press Tour party.

source Ron Davis/Getty Images

1995: Roommates Joey and Chandler were as thick as thieves throughout the series, often going on hilarious but miscalculated adventures together. But sadly according to E!, their real-life bond was ‘never as close’ as the lead actresses.

source Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: E!

1995: The female characters on ‘Friends’ couldn’t be more different but somehow their friendship clicked. The tight-knit trio still remain as close as ever with Cox sharing a “girls night” Instagram for her 55th birthday back in June.

source Ron Davis/Getty Images

Source: Instagram.

1995: Marlo Thomas played Rachel’s blunt and often flighty mom, Sandra Green, for just three episodes but somehow her character had a huge impact with viewers. In this episode, Sandra announced her divorce, much to the surprise of her daughter, and shared her envy for Rachel’s independent lifestyle. Thomas later said she received mail from women worldwide who said her character strongly resonated with them.

source Ron Davis/Getty Images

Source: Television Academy Foundation Website.

1995: Here’s Kudrow and Aniston at the Second Annual Rock Honors. Aniston said back in 2015 that she actually wasn’t a fan of her famous do dubbed ‘The Rachel.’ She also wasn’t able to style it on her own, often relying on stylists to keep it in shape.

caption Rachel Cut source Ron Davis/Getty Images)

Source: Glamour.

1996: Joey’s acting skills may have been debatable, but the struggling actor did end up scoring some pretty cool cameos throughout his career. Below sees him play Dr. Drake Ramoray, a character on a fictional version of ‘Days of Our Lives.’ Ironically the actor opposite him, Roark Critchlow, played a doctor on the real ‘Days of Our Lives.’

source Chris Haston/NBCU Photo

1996: While ‘Friends’ is based in New York City, the show was actually filmed at Warner Brother Studios in Los Angeles, which made creating episodes like ‘The One with the Football’ particularly difficult. Meant to resemble a Greenwich Village park, set designers had to think on their feet after being told they couldn’t film outside due to light and sound issues. They managed to pull it off by quickly creating a whole color model ‘for the first time in the history of sitcoms.’

source Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Entertainment Weekly.

1997: While Ross and Rachel’s relationship was a huge focal point of ‘Friends,’ viewers surprised the show’s creators when neat freak Monica hooks up with unlucky in love Chandler. Originally, Monica was to end up with Joey but the response for Mondler was so strong, writers re-wrote scripts to keep the pair together.

source Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: The Hollywood Reporter.

1997: The ‘Friends’ supported each other off-screen as well as on it. Below, Aniston, Le Blanc, Perry and Schwimmer at the premiere of ‘Scream 2,’ in which Cox played a lead role.

source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

1997: Almost 40 famous faces graced the screens of ‘Friends’ during its 10-year tenure, but the story behind Robin Williams and Billy Crystal’s cameo might be the greatest. The pair were filming in a neighboring set and accidentally wandered into the wrong studio. The writers then asked if they wanted to star in the show, they said yes and were written in and filmed that same day.

source Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Comedy Central.

1998: As a ‘Friends’ fan, the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson was apparently so nervous during filming that Le Blanc and Perry gave her a pep talk and helped her go over her lines.

source Oliver Upton/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Comedy Central

1998: Kudrow was really pregnant when she ballooned with the triplets for the show. Creators wrote in her character’s pregnancy with Kudrow later saying the cast always included her ‘little feotus’ in the pre-show ‘group huddle.’

source Online USA/Getty Images

Source: Screen Rant.

1998: Cast members’ girlfriends and boyfriends also made their own little cameos throughout the series, which enticed viewers to watch for on-screen chemistry. Supermodel Elle MacPhearson featured in five episodes as Joey’s girlfriend Janine Lacroix and later said had she known the show would be such a hit, she would have ‘chickened out.’

source Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: News.com.au.

1998: David Schwimmer almost turned down the role of Ross. NBC said the character was specifically created with Schwimmer in mind but at the time the actor wanted to be in theater.

source NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Screen Rant.

1999: Monica and Ross’s New Years’ dance dubbed ‘The Routine’ may have been was choreographed by the founder of the Pussycat Dolls, Robin Antin. NBC called Antin to help create the routine, which took a week of rehearsals.

source NBCU Photo Bank

2000: ‘Friends’ hit many milestones but one that’s for the history books includes their landmark group pay negotiation. Schwimmer suggested the mini-union where each case member demanded an equal pay rise or they’d walk out. By the end of the series, each cast member was earning $1 million per episode. A far cry from the $20,000 they began with.

source NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Screen Rant.

2001: Brad Pitt finally joined the cast for an episode where his character snubs his real-life wife at the time, Aniston, for bullying him in high school. But despite already being a seasoned actor, Pitt said in September he ‘flubbed’ his lines.

source Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Express UK.

2002: The girls share a moment of television triumph after winning an Emmy for ‘Best Comedy Series.’ Over the course of its run, ‘Friends’ was nominated an astounding 62 times, winning six. Notably, Aniston won ‘Outstanding Lead Actress’ despite being the last actor cast for the show.

source Matt LeBa

Source: Entertainment Weekly, USA Today

2003: Cox was originally slated to play Rachel but she insisted she was more of a Monica, telling producers the character ‘related’ to her. Cox even cleaned the cast members’ dressing rooms during her downtime.

source David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

Source: Los Angeles Times, Screen Rant.

2003: Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma was actually played by twins Noelle and Cami Sheldon who told Insider that the cast treated them ‘like little princesses.’

caption Emma with cast memnbers source Cali Sheldon/Instagram

Source: Insider.

2004: Coffee-shop worker and Rachel admirer, Gunther, wasn’t meant to have any lines on ‘Friends,’ originally cast as a background extra. But the actor, James Michael Taylor, scored himself the promotion as he was the only extra who knew how to work an espresso machine. Below shows him at the DVD release of the show’s final series.

source Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Screen Rant

2007: Aniston and Cox cosied up together at the premiere of Cox’s comedy horror film ‘The Tripper,’ which she starred in with her then-husband David Arquette. Cox later revelaed

source Jeff Vespa/WireImage for BWR Public Relations

2009: Kudrow gave a rendition of ‘Smelly Cat’ with Cox on-stage at the Rock A Little, Feed A Lot benefit concert in Los Angeles.

source Christopher Polk/WireImage

2009: Following Aniston’s ‘Cougar Town’ debut in 2012, one ‘Friends’ cast member cameo clearly wasn’t enough as Cox called on Kudrow to play a ‘judgemental’ dermatologist.

source Karen Neal/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Source: The Independent

2013: If it was up to Perry and Kudrow, they wouldn’t have let ‘Friends’ end. Perry guest-hosted for ‘Piers Morgans Tonight’ with Kudrow when Perry said: ‘If I had a time machine, I would like to go back to 2004 and not have stopped.’

source Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Source: E!

2014: Jimmy Kimmel got the ‘Friends’ girls together, but this time in a very familiar setting. Looking as comfortable as ever, Kudrow, Aniston, and Cox acted out some fan fiction written by Kimmel to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary that year.

source Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Source: Huffington Post.

2015: Aniston supported Cox a number of times post-‘Friends’ break up — from a guest appearance in a 2010 episode of Cox’s show, ‘Cougar Town,’ to her directorial debut below for ‘Just Before I Go.’

source Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting

Source: E!

2016: Joey and Chandler got together again in London almost 21 years after the two-part British ‘Friends’ episodes aired. Le Blanc hung out with Perry backstage at his West End play, ‘The End of Longing,’ which marked his playwriting debut.

source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

2016: Five of the six ‘Friends’ cast members reunited on their former network of NBC in a special tribute to series director, James Burrows.

source Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Source: BBC.

2017: Kudrow bumped into Cox at the UCLA Semel Institute’s Open Mind Gala where they shared not only a hug but a table together. Cox watched Kudrow MC the charity event.

source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for UCLA Semel Institute

Source: PopSugar.

2018: Aniston and Cox paid tribute to one of their cameo stars George Clooney by presenting him with the 46th Annual Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute in true Rachel and Monica fashion. They sang the ‘Friends’ theme song. Following the event, the pair were seen talking with Clooney’s wife, Amal.

source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner

Source: Hello Giggles.

2018 – Monica and Rachel were back at it again as Cox supported Aniston at the premiere of the her new Netflix film ‘Dumplin.’ The dynamic duo “cuddled” up to each other at the after-party and happily posed for plenty of pictures

source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: The Sun.

2019 – Kudrow, Cox, and Aniston posed for pics with another former ‘Friends’ cast member, Paul Rudd, who played Kudrow’s on-screen boyfriend and later husband, Mike Hannigan. Rudd who joined the show for its final two seasons. He revealed in October that he ran over Aniston’s foot on a Segway on his first day of filming.

source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Source: Insider.