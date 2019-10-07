‘Friends’ stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Matt LeBlanc reunited for a ‘rare night’ together

  • “Friends” star Courteney Cox (known for her role as Monica Geller) shared a photo of herself hanging out with costars Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani).
  • “A rare night and I love it,” Cox captioned a selfie of the three actors together on Instagram.
  • Even though it’s been 15 years since the hit NBC sitcom came to an end, the stars still occasionally meet up.
  • Cox and Aniston, who met on set, are best friends and have celebrated their birthdays together in the past.
