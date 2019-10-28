These friends dress up as different characters played by the same actor every Halloween, and the results are hilarious

caption The seven friends dressed up as Tom Hanks’ characters in 2018. source Courtesy of Paige Dall

This friend group might have already won Halloween.

Every year, these girlfriends dress up as different characters played by the same actor.

Over the years they’ve dressed as characters played by actors including Johnny Depp and Tom Hanks. This year, Ben Stiller was their inspiration.

This friend group’s Halloween tradition is the stuff of movie magic.

Every year, best friends Paige, Aida, Jamie, Lindsay, Lauren, Auburn, and Heather get together to dress up as different characters played by the same actor, and the results are truly hilarious.

What started as a fun group Halloween costume in 2012 has become a viral sensation, and the friends have no plans to stop the tradition any time soon.

Check out every iconic actor the friends have ever dressed up as over the years, from Johnny Depp to Tom Hanks, plus who they chose for this year’s costume.

In 2012, when the friends decided to dress as an iconic actor for the first time, they chose the many characters of Johnny Depp.

caption From left, Paige as “Fear and Loathing,” Aida as “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Jamie as “Alice in Wonderland,” Lindsay as “Sweeney Todd,” Lauren as “Cry Baby,” Auburn as “Edward Scissorhands,” and Heather as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” source Courtesy of Paige Dall

After dressing up as zombies the year before, Paige Dall said that the friends wanted to do something “cooler” as a group costume the following year.

“When we first dressed up as Johnny Depp, we didn’t think this was going to be a thing,” Dall told Insider.

The friends never expected their Halloween tradition to go viral.

caption The friends as Johnny Depp in 2012. source Courtesy of Paige Dall

In 2012, after Auburn posted a photo of the friends’ first group costume on Reddit, their idea started to get a lot of comments and positive feedback.

“We did it pretty randomly, had a lot of fun with it, and decided to keep it going,” Dall said. “When 2013 rolled around the following year, we were all still great friends and we thought, ‘Let’s do it again and choose a different character this time.’ It really was an accident – we weren’t planning to still be doing this years later.”

The friend group now takes costume suggestions from Reddit, and they now have a running list of actors they want to portray years down the line.

One year, they all went as Jim Carrey.

caption Paige as “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” Aida as “Dumb & Dumber,” Jamie as “The Cable Guy,” Lindsay as “The Mask,” Lauren as “The Grinch,” Auburn as “Ace Ventura,” and Heather as “Batman Forever.” source Courtesy of Paige Dall

They choose their costumes each year based on actors with at least seven recognizable roles – which is harder than you might think.

Dall said it’s also important for each character to have a level of theatricality to make the costumes more exciting.

“There are a lot of great actors out there, but they’re often wearing everyday clothes. We’re actually waiting on a couple of actors to have more roles that have out-of-the-box costumes before we do them for Halloween,” she said.

Of all the costumes, Will Ferrell was Dall’s favorite.

caption Paige as “Elf,” Aida as “Blades of Glory,” Jamie as “Zoolander,” Lindsay as “Anchorman,” Lauren as “Night at the Roxbury,” Auburn as “Semi-Pro,” and Heather as “Talladega Nights.” source Courtesy of Paige Dall

“It was a lot of fun doing Will Ferrell and Jim Carrey,” Dall explained. “They had so much color, costume, and theatrical elements to their characters.”

“We all really try to embody the character. Since I went as Buddy the Elf from ‘Elf,’ I really went for it in terms of trying to imitate how Will Ferrell was in the movie. It definitely makes the night a lot more fun.”

“When we go out on Halloween, the reactions from people are priceless. Everyone is like, ‘Another one! Another girl! How many are there?’ When we say seven, they think it’s really cool.”

caption Lauren and Auburn in their Will Ferrell costumes. source Courtesy of Paige Dall

The friend group has not only captured the attention of Reddit users but also that of their friends and family, who wait anxiously every year to see what costume the women think up next.

The friends also loved dressing up like Robin Williams’ many colorful characters.

caption The group dressed up like Robin Williams’ characters from “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Mork & Mindy,” “Jumanji,” “Popeye,” “Hook,” “Aladdin,” and “The Birdcage.” source Courtesy of Paige Dall

Paige, Aida, Jamie, Lindsay, Lauren, Auburn, and Heather now take costume suggestions from Reddit, and they have a running list of actors they want to portray years down the line. When considering an actor, they always run through the characters the actor has played and weigh up whether people will know who they are.

“There are a lot of actors that are right on the cusp of us choosing to do them,” Dall said. “It’s tough to decide.”

They also dressed as Bill Murray’s most iconic roles, from Garfield to Steve Zissou in “The Life Aquatic.”

caption Paige as “Garfield,” Aida as “Space Jam,” Jamie as “Caddyshack,” Lindsay as “The Life Aquatic,” Lauren as “Ghostbusters,” Auburn as “Kingpin,” and Heather as “What About Bob?” source Courtesy of Paige Dall

The seven friends are spread across three different states, but they love using Halloween as a reason to get together and be creative when it comes to their group costume.

In 2017, the friends couldn’t get together for Halloween. Not only were they extremely disappointed, but so were their friends, family, and fans who looked forward to seeing which actor they would be that year.

After not dressing up in 2017, the friends decided 2018 had to be huge. The group made a point to meet up to take a photo in their spot-on Tom Hanks costumes.

caption Paige as “Toy Story,” Aida as “Castaway,” Jamie as “Apollo 13,” Lindsay as “Forrest Gump,” Lauren as “Big,” Auburn as “David S. Pumpkins (SNL),” and Heather as “A League of Their Own.” source Courtesy of Paige Dall

They made sure they could all meet in California to make the much-anticipated photo happen.

This year, the group dressed as Ben Stiller in some of his most iconic movies.

caption Paige as “Starsky & Hutch,” Aida as “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” Jamie as “Zoolander,” Lindsay as “Tropic Thunder,” Lauren as “The Royal Tenenbaums,” Auburn as “Heavyweights,” and Heather as “Happy Gilmore.” source Courtesy of Paige Dall

Their costume was inspired by commenters’ suggestions on Reddit.

“We saw a couple of comments saying we should do Ben Stiller, and then we really started to look at his characters. He was an amazing choice since so many of his roles are so instantly recognizable,” Dall said.

As for which actor the friends will dress up next year, that’s top secret, for now. However, Paige told Insider there’s an actor she’s always wanted to do.

“I think it would be fun to do Will Smith, especially with the new ‘Aladdin’ movie that recently came out among some of his other iconic roles. He’s inching up there for me.”

While Dall said the friends are motivated by fans who love to see their costumes, they also love using Halloween as a reason to get together and make lasting memories.

caption (From left) Paige, Auburn, Aida, Lindsay, Lauren, Heather, and Jamie. source Courtesy of Paige Dall

“We all want to hang out together, and it’s so hilarious when we get together in costume,” she said. “Halloween is so fun, and we get to keep this tradition going with our best friends.”