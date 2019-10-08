Everyone is realizing that the iconic ‘Friends’ fountain is also in ‘Hocus Pocus’

caption “Friends” and “Hocus Pocus” have an iconic landmark in common. source Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Hocus Pocus

Eagle-eyed fans spotted iconic “Friends” fountain in the Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus.”

The fountain first appeared in the 1993 movie “Hocus Pocus,” in a scene where Max, Allison, Dani, and Binx run through a local park.

The fountain later made an appearance in the “Friends” opening credits when the show premiered in 1994.

While “Friends” was set in New York City, and “Hocus Pocus” was set in Salem, Massachusetts, they were both filmed on the same Warner Brother’s lot in Los Angeles.

People made jokes that they were “today years old” when they first noticed that “Friends” and “Hocus Pocus” were filmed on the same lot, instead of locations on the east coast.

People are realizing the iconic “Friends” fountain is in the Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus,” and it’s the crossover event no one knew they needed until now.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the connection between the 1993 film and the sitcom, which premiered in 1994, and posted photos to Twitter.

People made jokes on Twitter saying that they were “today years old” when they first noticed that “Friends” and “Hocus Pocus” were filmed on the same location and noted similarities between the sets.

I was today years old when I found out that the fountain from Hocus Pocus is the same as the one shown in Friends pic.twitter.com/VBBhMUeFfF — mollie (@mollie_luise) October 6, 2019

Is it just me or does this look like the same place in hocus pocus and friends pic.twitter.com/fSGhpFoBwU — John Morgan???????????? (@JohnWATP72) October 6, 2019

So Hocus Pocus and Friends filmed scenes in front of the same fountain and row of houses. My mind is officially blown. ???? pic.twitter.com/1E8Ga7PwBy — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) October 6, 2019

The fountain appears in the opening credits for “Friends.” It’s in the background of a scene about halfway through “Hocus Pocus,” after characters Max, Allison, Dani, and Binx plot to destroy the Sanderson Sisters. The following scene shows the group celebrating in a local park.

Here’s the fountain in Friends:

caption Friends opening credits. source NBC

And here it is in Hocus Pocus:

caption Hocus Pocus. source Disney

Though the fountain was pictured first in “Hocus Pocus,” it was “Friends” that made it famous. The TV show was set in New York, so people apparently think the fountain is in Central Park.

Took some pics with random fountains in Central Park hoping one would be the Friends fountain, only to later google and find out that the fountain is actually in California. Pls enjoy anyways pic.twitter.com/2atlEQu16X — Isaiah Holguin (@isaiahh4thewin) February 10, 2019

But while “Friends” was set in New York City, and “Hocus Pocus” was set in Salem, Massachusetts, they were both filmed on the same Warner Brother’s lot in Los Angeles.

If you want to see the fountain in real life, Warner Bros. is hosting a handful of tours this November in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary.