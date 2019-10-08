Everyone is realizing that the iconic ‘Friends’ fountain is also in ‘Hocus Pocus’

- source
- Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Hocus Pocus
- Eagle-eyed fans spotted iconic “Friends” fountain in the Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus.”
- The fountain first appeared in the 1993 movie “Hocus Pocus,” in a scene where Max, Allison, Dani, and Binx run through a local park.
- The fountain later made an appearance in the “Friends” opening credits when the show premiered in 1994.
- While “Friends” was set in New York City, and “Hocus Pocus” was set in Salem, Massachusetts, they were both filmed on the same Warner Brother’s lot in Los Angeles.
- People made jokes that they were “today years old” when they first noticed that “Friends” and “Hocus Pocus” were filmed on the same lot, instead of locations on the east coast.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
People are realizing the iconic “Friends” fountain is in the Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus,” and it’s the crossover event no one knew they needed until now.
Eagle-eyed fans spotted the connection between the 1993 film and the sitcom, which premiered in 1994, and posted photos to Twitter.
People made jokes on Twitter saying that they were “today years old” when they first noticed that “Friends” and “Hocus Pocus” were filmed on the same location and noted similarities between the sets.
Read more: Everything ‘Friends’ is doing to celebrate its 25th anniversary, from special merch to traveling couches
I was today years old when I found out that the fountain from Hocus Pocus is the same as the one shown in Friends pic.twitter.com/VBBhMUeFfF
— mollie (@mollie_luise) October 6, 2019
Is it just me or does this look like the same place in hocus pocus and friends pic.twitter.com/fSGhpFoBwU
— John Morgan???????????? (@JohnWATP72) October 6, 2019
So Hocus Pocus and Friends filmed scenes in front of the same fountain and row of houses.
My mind is officially blown. ???? pic.twitter.com/1E8Ga7PwBy
— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) October 6, 2019
The fountain appears in the opening credits for “Friends.” It’s in the background of a scene about halfway through “Hocus Pocus,” after characters Max, Allison, Dani, and Binx plot to destroy the Sanderson Sisters. The following scene shows the group celebrating in a local park.
Here’s the fountain in Friends:
- source
- NBC
- source
- NBC
And here it is in Hocus Pocus:
- source
- Disney
- source
- Disney
Though the fountain was pictured first in “Hocus Pocus,” it was “Friends” that made it famous. The TV show was set in New York, so people apparently think the fountain is in Central Park.
Took some pics with random fountains in Central Park hoping one would be the Friends fountain, only to later google and find out that the fountain is actually in California. Pls enjoy anyways pic.twitter.com/2atlEQu16X
— Isaiah Holguin (@isaiahh4thewin) February 10, 2019
But while “Friends” was set in New York City, and “Hocus Pocus” was set in Salem, Massachusetts, they were both filmed on the same Warner Brother’s lot in Los Angeles.
View this post on Instagram
The Warner Bros. Ranch is Hollywood history! We used it for an event just last month and it reminded us of all the shows that have been filmed here … It was the backdrop for such TV shows and movies as Father Knows Best, Dennis the Menace, Hazel, Bewitched, Gidget, I Dream of Jeannie, The Monkees, The Flying Nun, The Partridge Family, High Noon, Mr. Deeds Goes to Town, The Wild One and many more. ???? Only the front facades of the houses and buildings were built; the interiors were always shot at other locations or studios. The streets were constructed and arranged in such a way as to allow shooting at multiple angles to create the illusion of a much larger area, though the lot only spans across about six city blocks.
If you want to see the fountain in real life, Warner Bros. is hosting a handful of tours this November in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary.
- Read more:
- Reese Witherspoon recalls first meeting Jennifer Aniston while nervously taping ‘Friends’: ‘She was so sweet to me’
- ‘Friends’ stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Matt LeBlanc reunited for a ‘rare night’ together
- We had professional stylists rank ‘Friends’ characters from least to most fashionable
- The actor who played Gunther on ‘Friends’ says a fan theory about how the group always got the same couch at Central Perk ‘makes a lot of sense’