‘Friends’ fanatics can now fill their homes with items inspired by the show thanks to Pottery Barn’s new line

caption The “Friends” Pottery Barn collection. source Pottery Barn

Could you be any more excited?

caption The “Friends” throw pillow. source Pottery Barn

The collection’s crown jewel is the Apothecary Coffee Table, which is aptly named after the series’ season 6 episode “The One With The Apothecary Table.” In the episode, Rachel buys an apothecary table from Pottery Barn but lies and says she bought it at a flea market because Phoebe hates big-name brands. Rachel’s story falls through when Phoebe realizes Ross has the exact same table.

In true ’90s fashion, the antique-style Pottery Barn table – which costs $1,099 – even comes comes with drawers originally intended to hold CDs.

caption The Apothecary Coffee Table from Pottery Barn. source Pottery Barn

Additionally, the line features mugs, tea towels, decorative pillows, and more that reference memorable moments and catch phrases from the show.

There is wall art with the words “I’ll be there for you” taken from the show’s famous theme song, as well as the phrase “You’re my lobster,” which adorably came to define Ross and Rachel’s relationship.

caption The “Friends” Pottery Barn collection. source Pottery Barn

There are also a number of products inspired by Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica, and Phoebe’s favorite hangout spot, Central Perk.

This pillow, which features the famous Central Perk sofa, costs $45.50.

caption A throw pillow with the famous Central Perk couch. source Pottery Barn

You can even drink your coffee or tea like you’re hanging out with the crew.

caption Central Perk mugs. source Pottery Barn

And there’s even a $29.50 throw pillow that looks like the famous purple door to Rachel and Monica’s apartment.

caption A decorative pillow with Rachel and Monica’s purple door. source Pottery Barn

The Pottery Barn “Friends” collection is now available online at PotteryBarn.com, with products starting at $12.50.