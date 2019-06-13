14 of Phoebe’s most iconic outfits on ‘Friends’

caption Phoebe Buffay was played by Lisa Kudrow on “Friends.” source NBC

“Friends” character Phoebe Buffay was known for her eccentric personality and a wardrobe to match.

She wasn’t afraid to experiment with colors and patterns.

Here are some of her best looks, from a sophisticated black gown with a plunging neckline to a vibrant orange faux fur coat.

“Friends” is known for its classic 90s fashion. But each character offered his or her own unforgettable sense of style, from Chandler’s vests to Phoebe’s relaxed, bohemian dresses.

Phoebe Buffay, portrayed by Lisa Kudrow, presented a funky, unique wardrobe that we still can’t get enough of today. Take a look at her best outfits from the 10-year series, and then hit your local thrift and vintage shops to mimic the look.

Here are Phoebe’s 14 best outfits from “Friends.”

Phoebe looked radiant in a beaded jean dress and yellow top — all while carrying triplets.

caption Lisa Kudrow’s pregnancy inspired the story arc for Phoebe on this season. source NBC/NBCUniversal

Pregnancy can bring all kinds of uncomfortable feelings, but Phoebe looked unbothered (although her mood swings were intense) by the fact that she was pregnant with her brother’s triplets in this sunshine-y yellow top and jean dress, which had beaded detailing around the hemline.

Phoebe paired leggings with a fun, graphic T-shirt.

caption Kudrow’s character on the show remains a fan-favorite to this day. source NBC/NBCUniversal

Despite this episode airing over 20 years ago, Phoebe’s black leggings and graphic T-shirt look are still an everyday staple today. Plus, the milkmaid braids completed the look, and kept her hair out of her face for the football game.

An oversized sweater and long necklace looked effortlessly chic.

caption Phoebe was featured on all 10 seasons of “Friends.” source NBC/NBCUniversal

While she probably chose to wear a long, loose top to prevent aggravating her intense bout of chickenpox, Phoebe’s roomy yellow sweater looked cute and comfortable. The long, beaded necklace elevated the look.

Phoebe took charge in a long black buttoned dress.

caption Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox also starred on the hit show. source NBC/NBCUniversal

Despite being annoyed with Rachel and Monica (to the point of grabbing them by the ears!), Phoebe looked cool in this long, button-front dress that was paired with a white long-sleeve top underneath.

This flowing, polka-dot dress was the perfect choice for a wedding.

caption Phoebe would later marry Mike, played by Paul Rudd. source NBC/NBCUniversal

Phoebe’s attire for Carol and Susan’s wedding was formal enough for the event without being too flashy or uncomfortable.

Phoebe did monochromatic right with varying patterns and textures.

caption Phoebe used to be Monica’s roommate before Rachel. source NBC/NBCUniversal

While talking some sense into Monica, Phoebe also showed us the best way to do a monochromatic look. The tied denim button-down over a flowing blue floral dress was genius.

A sheer yellow gown and corset stunned at a party.

caption On the show, Phoebe’s alter ego is named Regina Phalange. source NBC/NBCUniversal

During a more formal get-together with friends, Phoebe wore this sheer gown featuring a form-fitting bodice. Like Phoebe, the outfit was creative and out-of-the-box.

Phoebe channeled a more retro, summery look in a patterned red dress.

caption Phoebe was the resident singer at the famous “Friends” coffee shop Central Perk. source NBC/NBCUniversal

The cute red dress kept Phoebe cool while she panicked over finding a thumb in her can of soda.

Phoebe was a radiant bride.

caption She got married on season 10. source NBC/NBCUniversal

Her form-fitting bridal gown featured unique ribbing and cap sleeves for an elegant look with a unique twist. It was perfect for the new Mrs. Princess Consuela Banana Hammock.

She turned to a blue velvet ensemble to seduce Chandler.

caption Chandler was also the one to give Phoebe away at her wedding to Mike. source NBC/NBCUniversal

Phoebe wears a deep blue velvet blouse and skirt, complete with a dark, patterned bra underneath, in her efforts to get Chandler to slip up about his secret relationship with Monica.

Phoebe didn’t shy away from a retro look.

caption Phoebe had a twin sister (also played by Kudrow) on the show. source NBC/NBCUniversal

This pink and white tweed dress paired perfectly with her eye-catching pink earrings and flipped out locks.

Phoebe’s crushed velvet T-shirt dress almost drew more attention than the race car bed.

caption Phoebe often butted heads with type-A Monica throughout the course of the show. source NBC/NBCUniversal

This dark, velvet T-shirt dress looked adorable and comfortable. Phoebe looked completely relaxed in it, even though she knew she was about to deal with Monica’s wrath over having the wrong bed delivered.

No one sported a bright orange furry coat quite like she did.

caption Phoebe spoke French and Italian on the show. source NBC/NBCUniversal

As a vegetarian, Phoebe steered clear of real fur, instead opting for a statement coat like this vibrant, orange faux fur coat that was almost more exciting than when she finds out about Monica and Chandler’s relationship.

Phoebe broke hearts left and right in a black gown with a plunging neckline.

caption Various actors played Phoebe’s love interests, including Paul Rudd and Hank Azaria. source NBC/NBCUniversal

On her way to a party to make Mike eat his heart out, Phoebe ran into her ex-lover David, who also happened to drool over her in one of her most iconic looks.