All of the ways ‘Friends’ is celebrating its 25th anniversary, from pop-up events to limited-edition products

"Friends" turns 25 this September.

The hit sitcom “Friends” ran from 1994 to 2004 and the iconic series is celebrating its 25th anniversary this September.

The series is celebrating the milestone with several events including Central Perk-themed pop-ups and movie-theater screenings featuring never-before-seen footage.

Fans around the globe can also purchase “Friends”-themed home decor from Pottery Barn or limited-edition Central Perk-inspired coffee beans and mugs.

It’s been 25 years since a group of twenty-somethings first gathered around a now-legendary orange couch at Central Perk on the hit television show “Friends.”

Fortunately, this September, the 10-season show is celebrating this anniversary milestone with several events and product releases for superfans everywhere. Could you BE any more excited?

From pop-ups to home decor, here are all of the ways “Friends” is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Those in New York can visit the Tribeca TV Festival’s anniversary celebration and special screening.

caption “The One with the Embryos” is one of the most high-stakes “Friends” episodes of all time. source NBC

The third edition of the Tribeca TV Festival is joining in on the “Friends” 25th-anniversary celebration with a special screening.

The screening will include two of the show’s most memorable episodes – “The One with the Embryos” which features Monica, Rachel, Joey, and Chandler battling it out in a high-stakes game of trivia and “The One Where Everybody Finds Out” which shows Rachel and Phoebe playing mind games with Chandler and Monica when they discover their secret relationship.

The episodes are being shown for the first time in 4K digital restoration and were chosen by the show’s creators and executive producers Kevin Bright, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who will also be on hand for a conversation about the iconic series.

The screening takes place on Friday, September 13 at New York’s Regal Battery Park theater. Information about tickets can be found on the festival’s website.

You can pick up a special-edition Lego set inspired by an iconic “Friends” location.

caption There’s even a tiny Gunther figurine. source LEGO

The gang’s favorite hangout has officially gotten the Lego treatment.

Central Perk will be immortalized in a 1,070-piece set which includes many special elements of the coffee shop like the orange couch and the stage where Phoebe debuted her greatest hit “Smelly Cat,” complete with her guitar and microphone.

Lego’s Central-Perk set also features the whole gang including special details like Rachel with a tray and coffee cup from her earlier years as a server, Ross with the keyboard which fueled his infamous “sound,” and Joey with his beloved pizza.

Of course, Central Perk wouldn’t be the same without long-suffering barista Gunther and his handy broom and espresso machine.

The set goes on sale for $59.99 starting September 1 on the Lego website.

You can watch “Friends” episodes in theaters and enjoy bonus content.

caption Fans will also get to watch never-before-seen footage. source Warner Bros.

As part of “Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary,” Fathom Events will be showing 12 fan-favorite episodes in 1,000 theaters across the United States.

For three nights – Monday, September 23; Saturday, September 28; and Wednesday, October 2 – viewers will be treated to four remastered episodes with never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with the cast and producers.

The lineup includes episodes like “The One Where No One’s Ready,” “The One Where Ross Got High,” and “The One With Chandler in a Box.”

Tickets and theater locations are available on the Fathom Events website.

You can also check out a “Friends”-themed pop-up in New York City.

caption The crew at Central Perk. source Warner Bros.

New York serves as the backdrop of the still-popular show so it’s only fitting that the ultimate “Friends” experience is making its way to the city.

Superfly and Warner Bros. have joined forces to create a pop-up event for superfans and the experience includes special areas dedicated to each of the show’s main characters.

Fans will be able to enjoy an immersive affair, being able to sit on the famed orange couch in a re-creation of Central Perk, lounge on Joey and Chandler’s recliners, and even stick their heads into a Thanksgiving turkey.

Although Tickets for this event are currently sold out, the site will soon be releasing a section dedicated to special merchandise that any fan can purchase.

Pottery Barn recently announced a 25th-anniversary collection in honor of the show.

caption They have mugs, pillows, and other home-decor items. source Pottery Barn

True “Friends” fans will remember the season-six episode aptly titled, “The One with the Apothecary Table,” when Rachel purchased the not-so-unique piece from Potter Barn despite Phoebe’s disdain for the home-furnishing retailer.

Well, you too can get the classic table from “the days of yore” along with several other accent items from Pottery Barn’s 25th-anniversary “Friends” collection.

The collection also includes items with iconic “Friends” quotes like “You’re my lobster” and memorable imagery, like the purple door.

You can tune in to a fan-voted “Friends” marathon on TBS.

caption Everyone has a favorite “Friends” episode. source Getty/NBC

To celebrate the series, “Friends” fans can tune in to the TBS network to watch “The One Where Fans Take Over TBS.”

For this marathon, which runs from September 16 to 21, viewers can watch all of the most beloved episodes of the series that were selected by a fan vote.

Giphy is unveiling an entire “Friends” GIF channel.

caption You can text your friend all of your favorite Monica and Phoebe reactions. source Warner Bros.

For those who firmly believe there is a “Friends” reaction to every message, Giphy recently announced it is releasing an entire GIF channel dedicated to the series.

According to E!, there are over 2,300 new GIFs pulled from every episode being added to the channel.

You can buy limited-edition Central-Perk coffee beans and special “Friends” mugs.

caption The mugs feature coffee-inspired twists on popular catchphrases from the show. source The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The chain Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf joined forces with Warner Bros. to introduce a limited-edition line of coffees and teas available on its website and on Amazon. A 12-ounce bag will cost you around $10.

The three flavors available are: Central Perk Medium Roast with a walnut aroma and a sweet, smooth finish; Central Perk Dark Roast that’s made from Brazilian and Colombian coffee and is described as having a cocoa flavor; and Central Perk Tea, which is freshly steeped black tea with bright citrus.

Specialty mugs are also available and they feature cafe-themed plays on well-known catchphrases from the show like “We were on a coffee break” and “How you brewin’?”

Fans in California can visit Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s recreations of Central Perk.

caption The cafe features special wall art and designs. source The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Earlier this month, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf set up a replica of Central Perk at two California locations and it is even serving themed drinks named after each member of the core gang.

You can order The Chandler, a caramel coconut latte; The Monica, a midnight-mocha cold brew; The Joey, a mango cold brew; The Phoebe, a cookies ‘n’ cream blended ice drink; The Rachel, a matcha latte; and The Ross, a classic flat white.

As a bonus, the drinks will be accompanied by “Friends”-themed sleeves with signature quotes from the series emblazoned on the side. The promotion ends on August 23 and is only available at select locations in West Hollywood and Santa Monica.