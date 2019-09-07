Inside the ‘Friends’ pop-up that sold out in 3 hours where you can order from Central Perk and wear Monica’s turkey head

caption I was there for you… to check out the sold-out “Friends” Pop-Up in New York City in case you can’t make it. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

It’s the 25th anniversary since “Friends” premiered on NBC in 1994.

Warner Bros. teamed up with entertainment and creative company Superfly to create a giant 8,500-square-foot pop-up filled with real props from the show.

I toured the space where they recreated specific moments from the show, including Joey and Chandler’s living room. Fans can also take a photo on the iconic “Friends” couch from the Central Perk coffee shop.

The sold-out event runs from September 7 through October 6 in New York City.

If you missed out on tickets, a store selling plenty of “Friends” merch is available to the public.

“Friends” is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year in a multitude of ways, but the main event is a giant pop-up in New York City where fans can see original props from the show and even stop by the Central Perk café for refreshments.

“I’ve done a few of these pop-ups in the past, which have been lovely and wonderful, but this is comprehensive,” James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, the manager of Central Perk, told Insider.

Before it opens to the public, I toured the massive 8,500-square-foot space on Wednesday. I’ve visited a lot of pop-ups in NYC, and this is one fans will love. It brings some of the show’s most memorable moments to life, including a nod to Joey wearing all of Chandler’s clothes and Monica’s turkey head, which you can try on for yourself. (And, yes, I most certainly did.)

Every day from September 7 to October 6, fans will be able to walk through nine spaces dedicated to each of the show’s main characters before arriving at the friend’s local hangout to order coffee and sit in the iconic space for themselves.

Unless you’ve already snagged a ticket to the event though, you’re out of luck. The pop-up sold out in three hours when tickets went on sale in August. If you’re a big fan, you can still swing by. The space has a store with plenty of “Friends” merchandise that’s open to the public.

If you’re not in town or won’t be able to attend, keep reading to see what it’s like inside.

The “Friends” pop-up is located in New York City, where the show takes place.

caption Here's what you should look out for when heading to the "Friends" pop-up.

I stopped by Thursday afternoon to check out the 8,500-square-foot space at 76 Mercer Ave.

If you’re heading to the sold-out event, it’s pretty difficult to miss. A big sign on the sidewalk pointed out exactly where we needed to go.

The first thing you see inside the space is a photo of the cast together.

caption Joey, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, Monica, and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) are all on display to welcome fans on their journey.

The New York City pop-up sends you straight back to 1994 with a perfect throwback of the cast.

Though it wasn’t playing when we arrived, a Warner Bros. TV representative told Insider the “Friends” theme will be playing for fans to hear.

Instantly, you’re transported into the iconic opening theme for the show.

caption What better way to start off than with a photo opp with the iconic "Friends" couch?

My first stop was at the iconic “Friends” couch. Two of them are set up so everyone has time to capture an Instagram-worthy photo.

The entire pop-up has seven different photo ops for fans and the iconic “Friends” couch is the first stop along the way.

caption You can't go through 10 years of "Friends" without recreating the opening of the show.

There are three umbrellas in total – red, blue, and yellow – for you and your friends to recreate some of the opening theme.

If you need some inspiration before you go, here’s the opening for season one here.

A replica fountain is also there, but unlike the cast, you can’t (and really shouldn’t) try to go splashing around in it.

caption This was my face as I realized the floorboards probably weren't made with the intent of fans standing on them and I scrambled back to the grass.

I thought it would be fun to get a close-up with the fountain, but I quickly realized you’re probably not supposed to take a photo with it and hurried outside.

Stick to the couches and get the water fountain in your backdrop.

The entire pop-up has an area dedicated to each of the show’s main characters.

caption This is Chandler's space which shows off costumes, character props, and plays some of his iconic show moments on a monitor.

Each space has an original costume for each character and a few of their props for the show.

You can lounge in the seats of Chandler and Joey’s apartment.

caption The living room of their apartment was recreated for the event.

I was pretty impressed to find that you could even launch the recliner all the way back if you wanted to do so.

Make sure to make your mark on the Magna Doodle while passing through.

caption This was my quick artistry. Despite what the sign says, I very much was working as I went through the po-up.

There was always a different drawing on the Magna Doodle board on Joey’s door. You can draw on it yourself. I quickly scrawled this “no work” one from the show while no one was around.

You can find a full list of all of the Magna Doodle drawings from “Friends” here in case you want to sketch something on the board from the show.

Each area has a photo op to recreate an iconic moment from the series. So you can put on all of Chandler’s clothes just like Joey…

caption Joey tried on all of Chandler's clothes on in season three.

Don’t worry. If you’re a bit short, like me, there’s a little pedestal for you to stand up on. My hands barely extended past the ends of Chandler’s many shirts.

… or try to pivot Ross’ couch up the stairs just like Rachel.

caption No couches were actually pivoted in the creation of this photo. I also did not try to climb into the couch like Ross. I already thought I would get kicked out if I broke the fountain.

Anyone who lives, or has lived, in New York City has probably recalled the famous “pivot” scene from season five as Ross’ friends struggle to get his new sofa into his apartment.

And, yes, you can even put on Monica’s famous turkey.

caption No, I could not see at all with this thing on, and you won't be able to either.

The moment I saw the turkey head from season five, “The One With all the Thanksgivings,” I started laughing. One of my colleagues wondered whether or not fans would be able to wear the turkey head.

I kind of laughed off the thought, but said if there was one I’d do it. I had to eat my words as I walked into Monica’s nook and saw not one, but two identical turkey heads on stands side by side.

At first I thought they were just for show, but a Warner Bros. rep told me I could definitely put it on. So I had to do it! You don’t pull your head through the bottom. Instead, there’s a giant hole cut out in the back and you stick your head in. No one’s getting stuck in this thing.

What’s it like inside? It’s surprisingly not that heavy on your head and you can’t see, but it is fun! Just don’t try walking around. You’ll definitely bump into something.

If you’re worried about passing along any face germs, I was told there will be sanitary wipes to clean out the turkeys before putting them on.

You can’t put these on, but you can see Rachel’s different looks throughout the show’s run.

caption These are not wigs worn by Jennifer Aniston.

These wigs were styled for the pop-up by Netty Jordan to highlight Aniston’s ever-changing hairstyles.

The exhibit is about more than taking selfies. There are also more than 50 actual props from the show on display.

caption Here's Phoebe's framed art of Glynnis from season 10.

The Warner Bros. corporate archive provided all of the props in the pop-up, including Joey’s “Days of Our Lives” script, Chandler’s gym ID, Ross’s framed doctorate certificate of paleontology, and the “Science Boy” comic.

James Michael Tyler told me he jumped back a bit when he saw the Glynnis artwork, seen above.

“The thing that is probably the most terrifying [in the exhibit] is Glynnis,” said Tyler. “That scared me when I was on the set when we were filming the show. To see her return after 25 years, I could have done without that.”

Die-hard fans will appreciate some of the added details to the space.

caption Ross and Rachel's divorce papers are on display along with baby Emma's hospital bracelet.

One of the coolest things for big fans of the series to see are documents from the show, which include Ross and Rachel’s divorce papers and a letter Rachel wrote him.

Joey’s full resume from season three is also on display. You can view it here.

There are also costumes for each of the main characters.

caption Here's Phoebe's outfit from season eight, episode 10, along with her guitar.

An outfit for Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Joey, and Phoebe are all on display.

While you’re at Phoebe’s corner, make sure to stop by the jukebox.

caption This isn't just for show. It really works.

You can play some of Phoebe’s best quotes from every episode of the series.

When you’re all done, you can celebrate at none other than the coffee shop where the six would meet up: Central Perk.

caption It wouldn't be a "Friends" tour without stopping by the Central Perk.

None of the pastries or drinks were out for me to try, but you’ll be able to order themed pastries.

The pastry menu includes:

Joey’s NY Apple Pie: $6

Friends Branded Donuts: $6.50

Ross’s Mini Blueberry Bribe Muffin Basket: $4.50

Joey’s Blackberry Jam Turnovers: $6.50

Monica’s “Good time” Chocolate Cake: $6

Rachel’s Oops I Dropped the Cheesecake: $6

Chandler’s Licked Banana Nut Muffin: $4.50

Phoebe’s Great Great Grandma’s Famous Cookies: $4.50

When you get your drink and food, head on over to the “Friends” couch across the way.

caption Directly across from the food counter is a sitting area to hang.

I had recently stopped by the Warner Bros. Studio Tour where they have a similar Central Perk shop set up for fans in their gift shop. This one is a bit more detailed than the one you’ll see out in Burbank, California. Although, that one does have a great sign you can view here.

When you’re all done with the tour, there’s a giant “Friends”-themed store with all sorts of merch.

caption Here's a sample of what's available to fans inside the store.

Anyone can visit the “Friends” store. You just need to enter through a separate, second entrance on Broadway.

There are “Friends”-themed mugs, ornaments, shirts, bags, key chains, bracelets from Alex and Ani, and more. If you can’t make it there, you can shop some of the “Friends” collection online here.

The “Friends” pop-up is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. through October 6.

caption A photo of a ticket on display for the show's pilot shows that it was originally titled, "Friends Like Us." The name change probably helped the timelessness of the series live on.

After going through the entire exhibit, Tyler told me none of them could have imagined how big “Friends” was going to become and how much of a staple it still is on TV and streaming services all these years later.

“It’s just a tribute to great writing and great chemistry of the cast and great production,” Tyler said of the show’s longevity. “All the people who were involved in the show were like family. They legitimately loved each other.”

There’s that and it probably helps that the show has a pretty timeless title.

“Everybody has friends and everybody needs friends,” he said.