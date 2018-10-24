Easy ways to dress up like the ‘Friends’ gang for Halloween

caption Even the “Friends” gang dressed up for Halloween. source NBC

“Friends” is one of the most well-known and beloved shows of all time (despite the fact that some of the storylines have not aged well over time). Each character has a specific personality and individual style, which makes this gang a no-brainer for Halloween.

Keep reading for some ideas on how you can recreate their most easily identifiable looks.

Rachel’s favorite black-skirt-with-black-tights combo is still trendy today.

caption Rachel is the gang’s resident fashionista. source NBC

What you need: A black mini skirt, black tights, black booties, and pretty much any shirt (extra points if it’s vintage from the ’90s).

Optional accessories: A waitress apron, a server tray with mugs, or a “The Rachel” wig.

You can also recreate the iconic outfit she wore to get off the plane.

caption Rachel almost moves to Paris in “The Last One.” source NBC

What you need: A white t-shirt, black tank top, black mini skirt, and black knee-high boots.

Monica loves a casual look with a classic red lip.

caption Monica’s style is easy to recreate. source NBC

What you need: An oversized button-down (preferably either white or light wash denim), straight-leg blue jeans, sneakers, and red lipstick.

Optional accessories: Cleaning supplies.

Pheobe’s funky style is embodied in one of the show’s most memorable scenes.

caption Pheobe sees Monica and Chandler having sex in “The One Where Everybody Finds Out.” source NBC

What you need: A fuzzy orange coat, a chunky necklace, a v-neck brown sweater, and a long brown skirt (or a long brown dress).

Optional accessories: A guitar or an identical twin sister.

Ross can usually be seen in a colorful button-down.

caption Ross’ style remains fairly consistent throughout seasons. source NBC

What you need: A colorful long-sleeve button-down (extra points if it’s the same color of his favorite shirt, “salmon”).

Optional accessories: A stuffed Capuchin monkey, fake dinosaur fossils, or three divorce certificates.

For a funnier approach to your Ross costume, recreate his memorable Las Vegas wedding look.

caption Rachel and Ross drunkenly get married in “The One in Vegas.” source NBC

What you need: A neutral button-down, white undershirt, and a black marker to draw whiskers on your cheeks and “Ross” on your forehead.

Optional accessories: Alcohol.

Chandler wears a lot of sweater vests.

caption Chandler’s style choices are a running joke throughout the series. source NBC

What you need: A sweater vest and long-sleeve button-down.

Optional accessories: A chick and a duck stuffed animals.

Joey is a fan of leather jackets.

caption When Joey hires an actor to play his identical twin in “The One With Unagi,” they both wear leather jackets. source NBC

What you need: A black t-shirt or sweater, black leather jacket, and blue jeans.

Optional accessories: A meatball sub.

Or you could simply pile on layers to recreate one of Joey’s most iconic scenes.

caption Joey mocks Chandler in “The One Where No One’s Ready.” source NBC

What you need: At least three large button-downs or jackets, multiple ties, white pants, yellow shorts, and red shorts.

If you need costumes for a group outing, try the gang in the pilot episode.

caption This is how the gang is introduced in “The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate.” source NBC

What you need for Monica: A white t-shirt, khakis, suspenders, and white sneakers.

What you need for Ross: A red button-down, black t-shirt, light khakis, and black sneakers.

What you need for Joey: A leather jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

What you need for Chandler: A short-sleeve button-down (preferably white, tan, black, and/or green), blue jeans, and sneakers.

What you need for Pheobe: An oversized denim vest, a patterned short-sleeve midi dress, pigtails, black combat boots, and big earrings.

What you need for Rachel: A long white dress (preferably lacy and off the shoulder), wet hair, and an optional veil.

All together, the title sequence outfits are easily identifiable.

caption “I’ll be there for you.” source NBC

What you need for Rachel: A white short-sleeved turtleneck, black skirt, black tights, black shoes, and a pink umbrella.

What you need for Ross: A black suit, black tie, white button-down, black shoes, and a red umbrella.

What you need for Monica: A white tank top or vest, black wide-legged pants, black shoes, and a yellow umbrella.

What you need for Pheobe: A white undershirt, long black sleeveless dress, black shoes, and a yellow umbrella.

What you need for Joey: A white turtleneck sweater, black pants, black shoes, and a blue umbrella.

What you need for Chandler: A white button-down, a black vest, black pants, black shoes, and a blue umbrella.

Or you could put together their looks from the famous series finale.

caption They say their goodbyes in “The Last One.” source NBC

What you need for Chandler: A red quarter-zip and light wash blue jeans.

What you need for Monica: A dark blue denim jacket, a midi black skirt, and black boots.

What you need for Pheobe: A brown suede jacket, a patterned knee-length dress, purple tights, and knee-high brown boots.

What you need for Joey: A black polo, dark blue jeans, and chunky sneakers.

What you need for Rachel: A brown tank top and dark blue bootcut jeans.

What you need for Ross: A black quarter-zip, khakis, and black sneakers.

Optional accessories: Two baby dolls for whoever dresses up as Monica and Chandler.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.