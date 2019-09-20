14 ‘Friends’ plot holes and inconsistencies that still bother the show’s true fans

caption Rachel is the last friend to turn 30. source NBC

NBC’s “Friends” is one of the most beloved TV shows of all time.

But some of the story lines have obvious plot holes or inconsistent details – like Phoebe’s birth parents disappearing, or the characters aging at different rates.

Here are 14 of the most egregious examples.

“Friends” is one of the most beloved TV shows of all time, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect.

This year, the 25th anniversary of the hit NBC sitcom has plenty of fans reminiscing about its groundbreaking episodes, fan-favorite couples, iconic pieces of furniture – and, for some, its biggest flaws.

In addition to its glaringly problematic story lines, “Friends” had some issues with continuity that can be hard to ignore to this day, from petty details (like characters having multiple different birthdays) to major emotional moments getting little to no follow-through (like Phoebe’s birth parents disappearing from her life without explanation).

Monica’s apartment number changes from five to 20.

caption Monica’s front door on season one, episode two versus season two, episode one. source NBC

Given that Monica’s building doesn’t have just one or two apartments per floor, it makes little sense for her rent-controlled sixth-floor walk-up to be apartment No. five.

It appears that the production crew noticed the same thing, because her apartment becomes No. 20 sometime during the first season.

Chandler and Joey’s apartment also changes from four to 19.

How can Phoebe afford a one-bedroom apartment in Greenwich Village as a freelance masseuse?

caption Phoebe reveals her address on “The One With Joey’s New Brain.” source NBC

Ross is comfortably employed, Chandler makes a lot of money, and Monica’s apartment is rent-controlled because it’s actually owned by her grandmother. But the show never explains how Phoebe is able to live on her own in Greenwich Village, a rather central and expensive area in Manhattan.

Phoebe is a masseuse, but she bounces between working at different parlors and massaging her own clients at home as a freelancer. She’s even unemployed a few times after getting fired or getting her license suspended.

An episode on season two, “The One With Five Steaks and an Eggplant,” specifically focuses on Phoebe, Joey, and Rachel’s struggles with making less money than the other three.

Phoebe’s birth mom is introduced in a climactic series of episodes, but inexplicably disappears after season five.

caption Phoebe’s birth mom made her final appearance on “The One With Phoebe’s Uterus.” source NBC

The season three finale features a climactic storyline about Phoebe finding out that her birth mom is still alive.

Phoebe struggles with accepting her mom, whom she had never met or even knew existed, for a few season four episodes – but ultimately seems very excited that she finally has a real family member to rely on.

But after all that emotional buildup, Phoebe’s mom disappears from the show after season four, episode 11, “The One With Phoebe’s Uterus.” She’s mentioned when she sends Phoebe a fur coat on season five, episode six, “The One with the Yeti” – but she’s literally never mentioned again. She’s not mentioned when Phoebe gets engaged, nor is it explained why she didn’t show up at her daughter’s wedding.

Phoebe’s birth dad is introduced in season five, but he’s never mentioned again after that one episode.

caption Phoebe and her biological father on “The One with Joey’s Bag.” source NBC

Again, Phoebe meets her birth father after an emotional build-up. She had tried to work up the courage to meet him in earlier seasons, but ends up running into him at her grandmother’s funeral on season five, episode 13, “The One with Joey’s Bag.”

After a sweet moment between them, it seems like they’ll be able to build a relationship. But he doesn’t show up again, and Phoebe never even mentions him.

The chick and the duck also mysteriously disappear.

caption Chandler with the birds on “The One With Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E.” source NBC

The chick and the duck play a major role as Chandler and Joey’s beloved pets in earlier seasons. They slowly disappear from the show and make their final appearance on season six, episode 20, “The One With Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E.”

The birds aren’t seen again, but the duck is mentioned when it eats Rachel’s face cream on season seven, episode two, “The One with Rachel’s Book.” (OK, we’re all thinking it now: Did Rachel’s face cream kill the duck?)

Given how much Chandler and Joey loved them, it’s a little strange that no one mentions it when the birds die – which is only revealed on the series finale, “The Last One.” (Joey apparently believes they were sent to a farm that doesn’t allow visitors.)

Ross says his birthday is in December, but later says his birthday is October 18.

caption Ross on “The One with Joey’s New Girlfriend” and “The One Where Emma Cries.” source NBC

On season four, episode five, “The One with Joey’s New Girlfriend,” Ross begins to tell Gunther that his birthday is in December.

But on season nine, episode two, “The One Where Emma Cries,” he tells Joey his birthday is October 18 while filling out forms at the hospital.

Plus, if you want to get super petty about it, Ross implies on yet another episode that his birthday is in March. On season one, episode four, “The One with George Stephanopoulos,” Chandler and Joey give him a ticket to a hockey game on October 20, telling him it’s a birthday present – but Ross says, “Funny, my birthday was seven months ago.”

Rachel is similarly confused about her birthday.

caption Rachel on “The One with Joey’s New Girlfriend” and getting pulled over on “The One with Chandler’s Dad.” source NBC

Again on season four, episode five, “The One with Joey’s New Girlfriend,” Rachel tells Gunther that her birthday is May 5.

But on season seven, episode 22, “The One with Chandler’s Dad,” Rachel gets pulled over. The cop, looking at her license, says, “You’re an Aquarius, huh?” – which would mean she was born in late January or early February.

In fact, all the friends age at wildly inconsistent rates. Ross says he’s 29 in seasons three, four, and five.

caption Ross on “The One Where Monica and Richard Are Just Friends” and “The One Where Phoebe Hates PBS.” source NBC

Given that nearly every season features a Thanksgiving episode (except season two) and a Christmas episode (except season 10), the show implies that each season tracks one year in the friends’ lives.

Ross, then, seems to age more slowly than your average man. On season three, episode 13, “The One Where Monica and Richard Are Just Friends,” he tells Chandler he’s 29 years old. On season four, episode nine, “The One Where They’re Going to Party,” all three of the guys say they’re 29.

Then again, on season five, episode four, “The One Where Phoebe Hates PBS,” Ross says he’s about to be divorced for the second time before he turns 30 – which would make him 29.

Monica, who’s the same age as Rachel, says she’s 26 in season one. They turn 30 in season seven.

caption Monica on “The One with the Ick Factor” and “The One Where They All Turn Thirty.” source NBC

Monica says she’s 26 years old on season one, episode 22, “The One with the Ick Factor.” Somehow, she only ages four years in seven seasons.

The season seven episode “The One Where They All Turn Thirty” features flashbacks for all the characters but focuses on Rachel’s 30th birthday in the present. Monica and Rachel are the same age, since they graduated high school together, so we know Monica turned 30 that same year.

Joey, who’s supposed to be the youngest, turns 31 before Rachel even turns 30.

caption Joey on “The One with the Birth” and Rachel talking to him on “The One with Monica’s Thunder.” source NBC

Though it’s never clarified, Phoebe is presumably the eldest of the group. Ross and Chandler are the same age since they were roommates throughout college. We also know they’re one year older than Monica and Rachel, since Ross mentions that he was a freshman in college when Rachel was a senior.

That would make Joey the youngest. He says he’s 25 years old on season one, episode 23, “The One with the Birth” – after Monica already said she’s 26.

But on the season seven premiere, “The One with Monica’s Thunder,” it’s revealed that Joey has already turned 31, multiple episodes before Rachel turns 30 (who’s the same age as Monica).

It was never explained why Ross’ son, Ben, wasn’t at his wedding to Emily.

caption Ross and Emily get married on “The One with Ross’ Wedding.” source NBC

Ross mentions his young son, Ben, tons of times throughout his ill-fated relationship with Emily. He cites Ben as the reason why he can’t move to England with her, both before and after their wedding.

Curiously, however, Ben doesn’t appear at Ross and Emily’s wedding. Actually, his name doesn’t come up at all, at any point, on the two-part season four finale in England.

Joey never spends time with his beloved sisters. He never even meets his niece.

caption Joey’s sisters on “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister.” source NBC

Joey has seven (seven!) sisters that live close by, but they only show up in one episode. All seven sisters come to Joey’s birthday party on season three, episode 11, “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister.”

The only other time that any of them show up is on season eight, episode 10, “The One With Monica’s Boots.” Joey’s sister, Dina, comes to tell him that she’s pregnant, which results in Joey promising that he’s going to be there for the baby. Dina and her baby are never mentioned again.

Chandler cried at least twice before “The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry.”

caption Chandler cried twice during season four, but says he can’t cry on season six. source NBC

Season six, episode 14 is literally called “The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry.” The main storyline focuses on Chandler’s difficult childhood and how it made him “dead inside.”

But this seems like a weird premise for many “Friends” fans, since Chandler isn’t exactly known as an unemotional guy. He cries twice during season four alone: episode 14, “The One with Joey’s Dirty Day,” and episode 22, “The One with the Worst Best Man Ever.”

Ross may or may not like ice cream.

caption Ross on “The One Where Ross Dates a Student” and “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs.” source NBC

On season six, episode 18, “The One Where Ross Dates a Student,” he chows down on some ice cream with his then-girlfriend Elizabeth.

But later on season seven, episode eight, “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs,” Ross reveals that he doesn’t even like ice cream.

“It’s too cold!” he exclaims. “It hurts my teeth.”