6 original ‘Friends’ Halloween costume ideas for superfans of the show

caption The turkey head is obviously a Monica reference. source Warner Brothers/Firebox

One of the most iconic aspects of “Friends,” which just celebrated its 25th anniversary, was the outfits the characters wore throughout the show.

With Halloween just a few weeks away, you can look to the show for costume inspiration.

Monica’s turkey head, Rachel’s “Girls” shirt, and Chandler’s velveteen rabbit ensemble are just a few of the “Friends” costumes you can buy this year.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Although it’s been 25 years since it first aired, “Friends” is more popular than ever. Just this week, Jennifer Aniston broke Instagram when she used a selfie with the cast for her first post on the platform.

If you’re a major “Friends” fan, you may be wanting to dress as your favorite character for Halloween. And this year, there are quite a few costumes and accessories you can buy, from a faux-turkey head inspired by Monica Geller to some of Rachel Green’s most iconic looks.

Check out all the “Friends” Halloween costumes you can buy this year.

In “The One With The Thanksgiving Flashbacks,” Monica wears a turkey on her head to cheer Chandler up.

caption The sunglasses and hat make the turkey even funnier. source Warner Brothers

Chandler and Monica fight after Chandler finds out Monica is the reason he doesn’t have a pinky toe, so she wears a turkey on her head to make him forgive her.

It’s one of the more recognizable frames from the show, especially because Chandler tells Monica he loves her for the first time when she wears it.

You can buy a felt turkey head, complete with fake sunglasses and hat, to channel your inner Monica. Pair it with a green top.

caption The turkey head is available on Firebox. source Fire Box

Cost: $38.99 on Firebox

Phoebe had a quirky style no matter what situation she was in, and the “That Girl” shirt and milk braids in “The One With The Football” were no exception.

caption Phoebe’s graphic tee was totally her style. source Warner Brothers

Phoebe often wore floral patterns or maxi dresses, but this casual Thanksgiving look was also one of her best.

The outfit aged well too, since leggings and tees are still popular today.

Pair this replica of Phoebe’s tee with leggings, a yellow undershirt, and milk braids. Carry around a football to complete the look.

caption The “That Girl” shirt is available on Etsy. source StyleEnvyCo/Etsy

Cost: $21.94 on Etsy

When Monica and Chandler dressed up during “The One With The Halloween Party,” they both wore stand out costumes.

caption They chose a non-traditional couples costume. source Warner Brothers

While Monica opted for a Catwoman ensemble, Chandler channeled his favorite childhood character with a “Velveteen Rabbit”-inspired look.

The combination made for a funny and unforgettable couple’s costume.

You and a partner or friend can recreate Monica and Chandlers’ ensembles with a Catwoman and pink rabbit costume. Just make sure to stick together at the party so people know who you are.

caption You can get both costumes online. source Target/Party Zone USA

Bunny costume: $91.98 on Party Zone USA

Catwoman costume: $44 on Target

Ross usually wore button-down shirts, but he puts on the “Frankie Say Relax” shirt to anger Rachel in “The One With The Tiny T-Shirt.”

caption The “Frankie Say Relax” shirt is one of Ross’ casual looks. source Warner Brothers

Ross puts the “Frankie Say Relax” shirt on in a fit of rage when Rachel returns some of his things to him after their break up.

He ends up giving the shirt back to Rachel, but the scene where he wears the shirt that is clearly too small for him is hilarious.

This tee is just like Ross’ old one. Just make sure to buy a size smaller than you normally would to really capture the look, and walk around all night screaming, “We were on a break!”

caption The “Frankie Say Relax” tee is available on Etsy. source WildHeartsUSA/Etsy

Cost: $21.94 on Etsy

Rachel didn’t wear her “Girls” t-shirt until “The One Where Ross Dates a Student” in season six, but the graphic tee has become an emblem of the show since she sported it.

caption Rachel’s “Girls” shirt was one of her more casual looks. source Warner Brothers

Rachel’s fashion gets a lot of attention, but her “Girls” tee is definitely one of her most iconic looks.

The simple shirt looked effortlessly casual and cool.

You can buy an exact replica of the shirt to create an easy Rachel Halloween costume. Pair it with jeans and a middle part, and you’ll look just like her.

caption The “Girls” shirt is available on Etsy. source EmaxTees/Etsy

Cost: $16.83 on Etsy

And of course, no one could forget Rachel’s wedding dress from “The Pilot.”

caption Rachel is in a wedding dress when fans first meet her. source Warner Brothers

When Rachel makes her grand entrance in the first episode of “Friends,” she’s wearing her wedding dress, as she’s just left Barry at the altar.

She wears the dress for much of the episode, deciding she’s going to stay in New York with Monica while she’s still wearing it.

Buy a cheap lace dress like this one from Amazon, wet your hair, and carry around a ’90s style telephone to transform into the runaway bride from Long Island.

caption This dress is available on Amazon. source Amazon

Cost: $36.99 on Amazon