‘Friends’ will remain on Netflix in 2019, and the streaming service is reportedly dropping $100 million for the rights

A note on Netflix’s “Friends” show page on Monday said the sitcom would leave the service in January.

Netflix pulled the note, however, and posted on social media that “Friends” would be available throughout 2019.

Netflix and AT&T are finalizing a deal to keep the show on Netflix while allowing AT&T to also include it on its coming streaming service.

The New York Times reported that Netflix will pay $100 million for the rights.

The internet lost its mind Monday when a note on Netflix’s show page for “Friends” said the show would be leaving the service on January 1.

Thanks partly to its availability on Netflix, which acquired the streaming rights in 2015, the 1990s sitcom is still a beloved and hugely popular property. Soon after the news blew up the internet, Netflix pulled the note from the page and, later on Monday, posted to social media that the show would be available to stream at least through 2019.

While “Friends” is safe on Netflix for now, new questions have been raised about its future in streaming.

The Warner Bros. series is the subject of negotiations between Netflix and AT&T, which bought Time Warner earlier this year. Before Netflix announced the show would remain on its service, there was speculation that it would be moving to AT&T’s streaming service, which is expected to launch in 2019.

According to The Wall Street Journal, that’s still somewhat the case. AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson confirmed at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday that Netflix and AT&T were finalizing a multiyear agreement to keep “Friends” on Netflix but allow AT&T “the flexibility” to put the show on its coming service.

According to The New York Times, which cited anonymous sources, Netflix will pay $100 million for “Friends,” which is considerably more than the $30 million it was paying per year previously. But since the show won’t be exclusive to Netflix once AT&T launches its service, Netflix is negotiating a lower price in the future. It’s possible that “Friends” could leave Netflix after 2019, the sources told the Times. The Times said that the original deal was set to expire at the end of the year, and negotiations have been ongoing for the last few months.

The drama around “Friends” is not the only rights situation Netflix has had to deal with lately.

Disney will end a deal with the streaming giant ahead of launching its own service, Disney Plus, in 2019. Marvel, Star Wars, and other content will be included in the new service. And the Fox-owned “Sons of Anarchy” already left Netflix this month, signaling what could be coming after the Disney-Fox merger is finalized (it still streams on Hulu, which Disney owns a large percentage of).