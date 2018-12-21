FrieslandCampina Hong Kong is awarded the 9th Hong Kong Outstanding Corporate Citizenship Logo and the Social Capital Builder Awards

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – December 21, 2018 – FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (“FCHK”) is honoured to receive the 9th Hong Kong Outstanding Corporate Citizenship Logo (Enterprise Category) and the Social Capital Builder Award (2018-2020). Both awards recognise FCHK’s contributions in corporate social responsibilities nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages.









FCHK believes that healthy community is the foundation of successful and sustainable society development. Backed by FrieslandCampina over 140 years of dairy expertise and its nutrition product portfolio in Hong Kong, FCHK is committed to realize its purpose of nourishing by nature by brining better nutrition to the community and act for now and generations to come. FCHK not only supports local food banks and community food aid programs, but hosted the World Milk Day celebration with Hong Kong people advocating healthy lifestyle through 'Drink & Move, Building Strong Families Together' to promote balanced nutrition, sufficient dairy intake and regular exercise to build the foundation of health for children and families. Meanwhile, FCHK and its brand BLACK & WHITE® have been leading the development of the Hong Kong-style milk tea culture since 1940s and are committed to promoting and preserving the Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique, an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong.

The Awards

Launched by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and co-organized by the Committee on the Promotion of Civic Education, the Hong Kong Outstanding Corporate Citizenship Logo is a highlight of the Hong Kong Corporate Citizenship Program. The award recognises the notable CSR performance and volunteering work of companies, corporate volunteer teams and social enterprises. Reviewed and evaluated by professional judges specialised in corporate citizenship and representatives from HKPC, FCHK’s key achievements in four aspects, including professional service and quality products, care to employee, contribution to society and effort on environment protection were recognised.

The Social Capital Builder Awards have been organised by the Community Investment and Inclusion Fund (CIIF) of the Labour and Welfare Bureau biennially since 2012, in order to accord recognition to individuals, enterprises/organisations which have contributed to the development of social capital in Hong Kong and to commend outstanding CIIF-funded projects. The awards recognise FCHK’s significant achievements in developing social capital in Hong Kong in six core social capital dimensions which include social networks, social participation, trust and solidarity, social cohesion and inclusion, information and communication and mutual-help and reciprocity.

FrieslandCampina Hong Kong — nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938. Building on FrieslandCampina’s over 140 years of Dutch dairy heritage and expertise, the ‘from-grass-to-glass’ stringent global supply chain and constant innovation that unlock the nutritional potential of milk, FCHK has been leading the development of dairy industry in Hong Kong, nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products, including FRISO® pregnancy, infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY® dairy based beverages, BLACK & WHITE® and LONGEVITY® dairy products, and OPTIMEL® adult nutrition formula for consumers, customers and food service business partners through a wide network in both retail and business channels in Hong Kong and Macau.





FCHK believes healthy community is the foundation of successful and sustainable society development, hence, is committed to give back by leveraging its dairy and nutrition expertise and product portfolio. In order to make a contribution to provide better nutrition for the community, FCHK advocates ‘Drink & Move, Building Strong Families Together’ and celebrates the Hong Kong World Milk Day annually to promote balanced nutrition, sufficient dairy intake and regular exercise to local children and families. Meanwhile, FCHK and its brand BLACK & WHITE® have been leading the development of the Hong Kong-style milk tea since 1940s; and are committed to promoting and preserving the Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique, an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong. FCHK also formed a cross-sector public-private partnership with social service organisations and renowned chained restaurant groups to host the ‘New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme’ to empower the unemployed. As Hong Kong people’s partner in health, FCHK supports local food banks and charity groups and provides food assistance to people in need. In 2018, FCHK served over 28,000 beneficiaries with an aggregate value of over HKD1.4 million to the community.

Royal FrieslandCampina — nourishing by nature

Every day, FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers from all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients from milk. FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s largest dairy companies that produces and sells consumer products such as dairy-based beverages, infant and toddler nutrition, cheese and desserts, provides products like cream and butter to bakery and catering customers, and supplies ingredients and semi-finished products to manufacturers of infant nutrition, the food industry and pharmaceutical sector around the world. The company is fully owned by the cooperative Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A., that is jointly formed by about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. FrieslandCampina has offices in 34 countries and employs a total of over 23,000 people.

Providing the growing world population with the right nutrients in a sustainable way is one of the critical challenges for the coming decades. By offering trustworthy and nourishing dairy products, FrieslandCampina contributes to food and nutrient security. FrieslandCampina’s purpose — nourishing by nature — stands for better nutrition for the world’s consumers, a good living for our farmers, now and for generations to come. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.