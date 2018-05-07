FrieslandCampina Hong Kong is crowned as Manpower Developer in ‘ERB Manpower Developer Award Scheme’ 2018-2020

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – May 7, 2018 – FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (“FCHK”) is honoured to be crowned as one of the Manpower Developers in the ‘ERB Manpower Developer Award Scheme’ 2018-2020 (“the Scheme”) organized by the Employees Retraining Board (“ERB”), recognizing FCHK’s great success in manpower training and development.









Mr. Wicky Cheng, Human Resources Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong ( left ), received the ‘Manpower Developers’ trophy at the presentation ceremony of ‘ERB Manpower Developer Award Scheme’ from Dr. William Leung, SBS, JP, Chairman of Employees Retraining Board (right)





Reviewed and evaluated with a set of objectives and stringent assessment criteria established by the independent Technical Consultant of the ERB, the effectiveness of practices used in FCHK’s comprehensive manpower training and development strategies have been recognized and the company is acknowledged as one of the Manpower Developers in the Scheme within a two-year validity period.

FCHK partners with renowned administrative management schools including Ashridge Business School and IMD Business School and develop strategic training and develop programs for colleagues at different career status, from management trainees and employees from junior, middle and senior management levels. In which, the Management Trainee Programme provides a 2-year training for enthusiastic local university graduates. The programme has been held for five years with good achievements that some of the management trainees have entered junior management level in the company.

Training programmes for different management levels help to release employee’s potentials to prepare them for pursuing their career path within FCHK. The comprehensive programmes enhance employee’s abilities in listening, effective communications and leadership, deepen their understandings towards company culture and global strategies by building relationships with employees from headquarters in the Netherlands and other Op-Cos around the world and provide training skills for facing business challenges. Furthermore, FCHK supports employees for exchange assignments in other Op-Cos to broaden their horizons and gain experiences from Asia and global businesses, so that they can apply their knowledge gained overseas to the Hong Kong office after completion.

Mr. Wicky Cheng, Human Resources Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, commented on the award, ‘We are honoured to be crowned as “Manpower Developers” in the “ERB Manpower Developer Award Scheme” 2018-2020. As a people-oriented company, FCHK embraces the mission of nourishing talents. We have established a comprehensive talent developing strategy, aiming to unleash employee’s potentials at all career stages and across professional aspects. We emphasize corporate sustainability and are meticulous from grooming future leaders and management from within.

As a trustworthy dairy brand in Hong Kong, FCHK is committed to nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages in last 80 years since 1938. With its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products, as well as to establish CSR initiatives through cross-industry partnership built with local NGOs, academian, industry experts and customers that created amplified impact to the society. At the same time, we extend our manpower development by leveraging the company’s CSR initiatives. By celebrating World Milk day annually, a day initiated by the Food & Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, FCHK advocates for Hong Kong families to “Drink, Move and Build Strong Families Together”. Colleagues are accountable and volunteer as “Hong Kong World Milk Day Ambassadors” in school programmes to promote the awareness and foundation of healthy lifestyles among Hong Kong families: a balanced diet with a daily intake of two glasses of milk and regular exercise of at least an hour each day, from which to train their leaderships and initiatives.”

Organized by the Employees Retraining Board (“ERB”), the Scheme recognized organizations which demonstrate outstanding achievements in manpower training and development as ‘Manpower Developers’. Through the Scheme, the ERB aims to cultivate a common social value to attach great importance to manpower training and development.

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong for 80 years, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO® infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY® dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL® adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE® and LONGEVITY®, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau. FCHK is committed to nourishing the lives of HK people across all ages with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products, as well as to leverage industry expertise and establish CSR initiatives through cross-industry partnership built with local NGOs, academian, industry experts and customers that created amplified impact to the society.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 34 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina’s products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company’s central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world’s largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

About ERM Manpower Development Award Scheme

With a view to instilling a corporate culture advocating the importance of manpower training and development, the Employees Retraining Board (“ERB”) launched the “ERB Manpower Developer Award Scheme” in December 2009 to recognize organizations which demonstrate outstanding achievements in manpower training and development in 5 core categories, namely Leading a Learning Culture, Resources Planning, Training and Development System, Performance Management and Corporate Social Responsibility in Manpower Development as Manpower Developers. Through the Scheme, the ERB aims to cultivate a common social value to attach great importance to manpower training and development. Up to now, a total of 378 organizations from over 30 industries have been recognized as Manpower Developers. For more information, please visit: www.erb.org/md/en/Main/

About Employees Retraining Board

Employees Retraining Board (“ERB”) is an independent statutory body established in 1992 under the Employees Retraining Ordinance. ERB co-ordinates, funds and monitors training courses and services those are market-driven and employment-oriented so as to meet the changing needs of the employment market. For more information, please visit: www.erb.org/md/en/About-ERB/





