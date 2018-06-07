FrieslandCampina Hong Kong is crowned ‘Smart Choice: Most Innovative Dairy Company of the Year’ of Most Valuable Services Awards in Hong Kong 2018

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – June 7, 2018 – FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (“FCHK”) is honoured to receive the Most Valuable Services Awards in Hong Kong 2018 — Smart Choice: Most Innovative Dairy Company of the Year, recognizing FCHK’s great success on overall portfolio innovation and consumer.





Ms. Natalie Yuen, Associate Director, Corporate Affairs of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong ( right ) received ‘Smart Choice: Most Innovative Dairy Company of the Year’ at the Most Valuable Services Awards in Hong Kong Awards Night 2018 from Mr Glenn Rogers, Editor-in-Chief, Mediazone Group

FCHK has maintained a presence in Hong Kong for 80 years during which time it has remained committed to nourishing the lives of HK people across all ages with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products backed by dairy expertise from the Netherlands. Recent healthcare figures reflected Hong Kong has become one of the most rapidly-aging cities in Asia, FCHK and its brand, OPTIMEL® launched online assessment tools on its website to raise public awareness on healthy aging and educate the public on the importance of nutrition for physical mobility, heart health and cognitive health to Hong Kong senior community from age 40+, 50+ and 60+ onwards. The website also provides professional healthcare recommendations, accessible nutrition and physical health knowledge upon joining OPTIMEL® Club.

In addition, Frisomum Club by FCHK and its brand FRISO® provides not only antenatal talks with recommendations from professional nutritionist and registered nurse, offers pregnancy nutrient and baby caring tips, to support mothers to enjoy the growing up journey together with their babies.

Ms. Helena He, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, commented on the award, “We are honoured to be Most Valuable Services Awards in Hong Kong 2018 — Smart Choice: Most Innovative Dairy Company of the Year. As a global dairy company, we will continue to commit to nourishing the lives of Hong Kong’s people across all ages, with investment in providing nutritious dairy products to strengthen current and future generations, as well as collaborations with all our internal and external stakeholders to provide excellent services to our consumers. We care for the consumer and the community that we serve with passion, diligence and commitment.”

The Most Valuable Services Awards in Hong Kong, organized by Mediazone Group, is a global applause for five stars services pioneers in Hong Kong.

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong for 80 years, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO® infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY® dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL® adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE® and LONGEVITY®, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau. FCHK is committed to nourishing the lives of HK people across all ages with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products, as well as to leverage industry expertise and establish CSR initiatives through cross-industry partnership built with local NGOs, academian, industry experts and customers that created amplified impact to the society.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 34 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina’s products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company’s central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world’s largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

About The Most Valuable Services Awards in Hong Kong

About Mediazone Group

Founded in 2000, Mediazone Group aims to bring global attention to local and foreign, best-achieving corporations and pioneers in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit: www.mediazone.com.hk