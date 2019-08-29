FrieslandCampina Hong Kong is recognised as ‘Diamond Award Enterprise’ and attained 3 Stars of Efficient Consumer Response Index in GS1HK Quality Food Traceability Scheme 2019





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 August 2019 – FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (“FCHK”) is honoured to be recognised as ‘Diamond Award Enterprises’ in GS1HK’s Quality Food Traceability Scheme 2019 (the “Scheme”) for the second consecutive year and attained 3 Stars, the highest rank of the newly added Efficient Consumer Response (“ECR”) Index (the “index”), recognising FCHK’s professionalism in implementing food safety and traceability standards in its supply chain management.





With professional audit performed by GS1 Hong Kong, the assessment criteria are mainly evaluated in accordance with Global Traceability Standard, with cross reference to Global Food Safety Initiative-recognised food safety standards. The 12 audit criteria are under 4 key focus perspectives on scope, procedures, resource management and supervisory control. Audit criteria of the index are developed according to the Global ECR, to evaluate company’s capabilities on supply chain execution efficiency in supporting traceability, including business operation, system, file processing and product recognition.





FCHK has maintained a presence in Hong Kong for over 80 years during which time it has remained committed to nourishing the lives of people across all ages in Hong Kong and the market we serve with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products backed by dairy expertise from the Netherlands. FCHK and its mother company FrieslandCampina put product safety and quality assurance across the entire supply chain, from member dairy farm right through to distribution, as the utmost priority. While its mother company FrieslandCampina applies a standardised supply chain management in line with internal and international standard across all businesses internationally, providing millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable dairy nutrients every day.





Ms. Helena He, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, commented on the award, “We are honoured to be crowned as “Diamond Award Enterprise” with 3 Stars of ECR Index by GS1 HK Quality Food Traceability Scheme 2019 again. Recognition from the GS1HK audit professionals is a great affirmation and encouragement to FCHK’s supply chain management. During this year’s audit, company’s overall understanding and application of traceability standard is good, which further secure consumer’s confidence. Participation in the Scheme allowed us to review our current management model, thereby to identify rooms for continuous enhancement. We will continue to strengthen our supply chain management to enhance our food traceability and to offer safe and high quality products to the consumers.”





Quality Food Traceability Scheme, is an annual scheme hosted by GS1 Hong Kong to recognise local enterprises which demonstrate excellence in food traceability practices through performing a structural, standard-based audit. The Scheme aims to encourage enterprises to adopt food traceability practices and improve the visibility of food supply chain, hence to increase consumer trust on food safety in local food industry.





Royal FrieslandCampina – nourishing by nature

Royal FrieslandCampina daily provides millions of consumers throughout the world with dairy products containing the valuable nutrients from milk. FrieslandCampina produces and sells consumer products such as dairy drinks, infant nutrition, evaporated milk, condensed milk, cheese and desserts. It supplies cream and butter products for professional use to bakeries and catering businesses. Additionally, FrieslandCampina produces and sells ingredients and semi-finished products to producers of infant nutrition, the food industry and the pharmaceutical sector. The annual turnover amounts to 11.6 billion euro. The activities of FrieslandCampina have been divided into four global business groups, being: Consumer Dairy, Specialised Nutrition, Ingredients and Dairy Essentials. FrieslandCampina has locations in 34 countries and employs about 24,000 employees. The Central Office is located in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. and with over 18,000 member dairy farmers, it is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world.





Providing the growing world population with the right nutrients in a sustainable way is one of the critical challenges for the coming decades. By offering trustworthy and nourishing dairy products, FrieslandCampina contributes to food and nutrient security. FrieslandCampina’s purpose — nourishing by nature — stands for better nutrition for the world’s consumers, a good living for our farmers, now and for generations to come. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.





Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.’s subsidiary in Hong Kong — nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people





FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938. Building on FrieslandCampina’s over 140 years of Dutch dairy heritage and expertise, the ‘from-grass-to-glass’ stringent global supply chain and constant innovation that unlock the nutritional potential of milk, FCHK has been leading the development of dairy industry in Hong Kong, nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products, including FRISO® pregnancy, infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY® dairy based beverages, BLACK & WHITE® and LONGEVITY® dairy products, and OPTIMEL® adult nutrition formula for consumers, customers and food service business partners through a wide network in both retail and business channels in Hong Kong and Macau.





FCHK believes healthy community is the foundation of successful and sustainable society development, hence, is committed to give back by leveraging its dairy and nutrition expertise and product portfolio. In order to make a contribution to provide better nutrition for the community, FCHK advocates ‘Drink & Move, Building Strong Families Together’ and celebrates the Hong Kong World Milk Day annually to promote balanced nutrition, sufficient dairy intake and regular exercise to local children and families. Meanwhile, FCHK and its brand BLACK & WHITE® have been leading the development of the Hong Kong-style milk tea for over 75 years; and are committed to promoting and preserving the Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique, an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong. FCHK also formed a cross-sector public-private partnership with social service organisations and renowned chained restaurant groups to host the ‘New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme’ to empower the unemployed. As Hong Kong people’s partner in health, FCHK supports local food banks and charity groups and provides food assistance to people in need. In 2018, FCHK served over 28,000 beneficiaries with an aggregate value of over HKD1.4 million to the community.





About Quality Food Traceability Scheme

The outbreaks of food incidents in recent years raised public concerns on food safety. End-to-end food traceability thus becomes an essential and pivotal element in food safety management. To encourage enterprises to optimize their food traceability practices, GS1 Hong Kong holds the “Quality Food Traceability Scheme” annually since 2015. Through performing a structural, standard-based audit, the Scheme aims to recognise local enterprises which demonstrate excellence in food traceability practices, including the effective adoption of international standards and technology for their food management systems to enable a high level of traceability with the ultimate goal of serving better and safer food to consumers. For more information, please visit: https://www.gs1hk.org/quality-food-tracebility-scheme





About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, standards organisation that develops and drives adoption of easy-to-implement global standards for business to uniquely identify, accurately capture and automatically share vital information about products, locations and assets. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1 has over 110 national chapters in 150 countries. GS1 Hong Kong’s mission is to empower business to grow and to improve efficiency, safety, authenticity and sustainability across multiple sectors and facilitates commerce connectivity through the provision of a full spectrum of platforms, solutions and services based on our global standards. We provide a trusted foundation for accurate, sharable, searchable and linkable data. Our EPC standard lays the foundation for IoT, powering a range of IoT-based services and applications. We are helping industry to meet the challenges of omni-channel commerce and create a seamless customer experience. By engaging with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and technology providers, we are fostering a collaborative ecosystem and aiming for “Smarter Business, Better Life”. For more information, please visit: https://www.gs1hk.org



