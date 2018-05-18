FrieslandCampina Hong Kong received “HKQAA CSR Advocate Mark” by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – May 18, 2018 – FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (“FCHK”) is awarded the ‘HKQAA CSR Advocate Mark’ by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (“HKQAA”) for 2 consecutive years, recognizing FCHK’s continuous efforts and outstanding contributions in corporate social responsibility.





Launched by HKQAA in 2008, the HKQAA CSR Advocate Index is an annual voluntary benchmarking scheme that provides quantitative metrics to measure the maturity level of an organisation’s social responsibilities practices. HKQAA verified FCHK’s outstanding CSR performance at seven core subjects — ‘Organisational Governance’, ‘Human Rights’, ‘Labour Practices’, ‘Environment’, ‘Fair Operating Practices’, ‘Consumer Issues’, and ‘Community Involvement and Development’ through the Index.

Ms. Helena He, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, commented on the award, ‘We are honoured to be recognized by HKQAA and awarded “HKQAA CSR Advocate Mark” again when we are celebrating the company’s 80th anniversary this year, which benchmarks our CSR practices. In FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, we are fully in line with the seven core subjects of the HKQAA CSR Advocate Index for our corporate governance, people and business strategies and operation, so do we care about our people and our community as well. We are committed to nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages with our high quality and nutritious dairy products in the past 80 years. Through our annual Hong Kong World Milk Day campaign to advocate healthy lifestyle to local families, both Milk Tea Day and New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme to promote, preserve and pass on the Hong Kong-style milk tea making craftsmanship, and supporting local foodbanks with in-kind donations to help people in need, we have successfully leveraged our industry expertise and built cross-industry partnerships with local NGOs, academian and industry experts that created amplified impact to the society.”

Designed with reference to the ISO 26000 Guidance on Social Responsibility, the Index covers 4 different perspectives, namely ‘Corporate Governance’, ‘Social Well-being’, ‘Economic Performance’ and ‘Environmental Conservation’.

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong for 80 years, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO® infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY® dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL® adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE® and LONGEVITY®, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau. FCHK is committed to nourishing the lives of HK people across all ages with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products, as well as to leverage industry expertise and establish CSR initiatives through cross-industry partnership built with local NGOs, academian, industry experts and customers that created amplified impact to the society.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 34 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina’s products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company’s central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world’s largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

About HKQAA CSR Index

To facilitate organisations to translate these good intentions in to good actions, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency launched the HKQAA CSR Index in 2008. The Index provides quantitative metrics to measure organisations’ maturity level in practicing their social responsibilities. The index is designed with reference to the ISO 26000 Guidance on Social Responsibility. . For more information, please visit: www.hkqaa.org/en_gsservice.php?catid=7

About Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

Established in 1989 as a non-profit-distributing organisation by the Hong Kong Government, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (“HKQAA”) helps industry and commerce in the development of quality, environmental, safety, hygiene, social and other management systems. The professionals in HKQAA possess a wide range of international and industrial knowledge and experience to provide the market with a full spectrum of conformity assessment services. For more information, please visit: www.hkqaa.org/





