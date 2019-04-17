FrieslandCampina Hong Kong Received the “HKQAA CSR Advocate Mark” for Three Consecutive Years

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – April 17, 2019 – FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, is committed to nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products for all ages. FCHK is honoured to be awarded the ‘HKQAA CSR Advocate Mark’ by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (“HKQAA”) for 3 consecutive years, recognising its immense efforts and outstanding contributions in corporate social responsibility.





FrieslandCampina Hong Kong received the ‘HKQAA CSR Advocate Mark’ for 3 consecutive years in recognition of its full commitment and dedication in CSR practices.





The HKQAA CSR Advocate Index is a credible independent audit scheme for FCHK to conduct voluntary benchmarking to measure the maturity level of its practices. Among the professional audit designed with reference to the ISO 26000:2010 Guidance on Social Responsibility, FCHK is proud to receive the recognition from HKQAA of its outstanding CSR performance across seven core subjects — ‘organisational governance’, ‘human rights’, ‘labour practices’, ‘environment’, ‘fair operating practices’, ‘consumer issues’, and ‘community involvement and development’ through the Index. This year, FCHK has hit full score in three aspects, “human rights”, “labour practices” as well as “community involvement and development”, and has yielded an overall average score of 4.64 out of 5.

Ms. Helena He, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, commented on the award, ‘We are honoured to be awarded “HKQAA CSR Advocate Mark” again this year, which recognises our commitment and dedication in CSR practices. In FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, we embrace our responsibilities to create a favourable business environment for sustainable development by implementing CSR practices internally with respect to corporate governance as well as people and business strategies, and extending influence to our business partners and the community’.

In the past years, FCHK has established cross-industry partnerships with local NGOs, academian, industry experts, business partners and customers leveraging our industry expertise to extend the coverage of our community involvement through our annual Hong Kong World Milk Day campaign to advocate healthy lifestyle to local families, Milk Tea Day and New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme to promote and sustain the Hong Kong-style milk tea making craftsmanship to the next generation, as well as supporting local food banks and charity groups by providing food assistance to people in need to get better nutrition.

Royal FrieslandCampina — nourishing by nature

Royal FrieslandCampina daily provides millions of consumers throughout the world with dairy products containing the valuable nutrients from milk. FrieslandCampina produces and sells consumer products such as dairy drinks, infant nutrition, evaporated milk, condensed milk, cheese and desserts. It supplies cream and butter products for professional use to bakeries and catering businesses. Additionally, FrieslandCampina produces and sells ingredients and semi-finished products to producers of infant nutrition, the food industry and the pharmaceutical sector. The annual turnover amounts to 11.6 billion euro. The activities of FrieslandCampina have been divided into four global business groups, being: Consumer Dairy, Specialised Nutrition, Ingredients and Dairy Essentials. FrieslandCampina has locations in 34 countries and employs about 24,000 employees. The Central Office is located in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. and with over 18,000 member dairy farmers, it is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world.

Providing the growing world population with the right nutrients in a sustainable way is one of the critical challenges for the coming decades. By offering trustworthy and nourishing dairy products, FrieslandCampina contributes to food and nutrient security. FrieslandCampina’s purpose — nourishing by nature — stands for better nutrition for the world’s consumers, a good living for our farmers, now and for generations to come. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.’s subsidiary in Hong Kong — nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people





FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938. Building on FrieslandCampina’s over 140 years of Dutch dairy heritage and expertise, the ‘from-grass-to-glass’ stringent global supply chain and constant innovation that unlock the nutritional potential of milk, FCHK has been leading the development of dairy industry in Hong Kong, nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products, including FRISO® pregnancy, infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY® dairy based beverages, BLACK & WHITE® and LONGEVITY® dairy products, and OPTIMEL® adult nutrition formula for consumers, customers and food service business partners through a wide network in both retail and business channels in Hong Kong and Macau.





FCHK believes healthy community is the foundation of successful and sustainable society development, hence, is committed to give back by leveraging its dairy and nutrition expertise and product portfolio. In order to make a contribution to provide better nutrition for the community, FCHK advocates ‘Drink & Move, Building Strong Families Together’ and celebrates the Hong Kong World Milk Day annually to promote balanced nutrition, sufficient dairy intake and regular exercise to local children and families. Meanwhile, FCHK and its brand BLACK & WHITE® have been leading the development of the Hong Kong-style milk tea for over 75 years; and are committed to promoting and preserving the Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique, an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong. FCHK also formed a cross-sector public-private partnership with social service organisations and renowned chained restaurant groups to host the ‘New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme’ to empower the unemployed. As Hong Kong people’s partner in health, FCHK supports local food banks and charity groups and provides food assistance to people in need. In 2018, FCHK served over 28,000 beneficiaries with an aggregate value of over HKD1.4 million to the community.





About HKQAA CSR Index

To facilitate organisations to translate these good intentions in to good actions, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency launched the HKQAA CSR Index in 2008. The Index provides quantitative metrics to measure organisations’ maturity level in practicing their social responsibilities. The index is designed with reference to the ISO 26000 Guidance on Social Responsibility. For more information, please visit: www.hkqaa.org/en_gsservice.php?catid=7

About Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

Established in 1989 as a non-profit-distributing organisation by the Hong Kong Government, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (“HKQAA”) helps industry and commerce in the development of quality, environmental, safety, hygiene, social and other management systems. The professionals in HKQAA possess a wide range of international and industrial knowledge and experience to provide the market with a full spectrum of conformity assessment services. For more information, please visit: www.hkqaa.org/