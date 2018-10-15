FrieslandCampina Hong Kong wins two bronze awards in the 15th Stevie International Business Awards®

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – October 15, 2018 – FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK) is honoured to announce that it has won two bronze awards in the ‘Human Resources Department of the Year’ and the ‘Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year in Asia (China, Japan and Korea)’ categories at the 15th Stevie International Business Awards®. FCHK garnered these awards, despite the keen competition from more than 3,900 entries from 74 nations, and the achievements of FCHK’s talent management strategy and the ‘New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme 2017’ were recognised.









Recognising that healthy community is one of the essential factors for the foundation of success and sustainable society, FCHK continues to give back by leveraging its dairy heritage and expertise. FCHK and its brand BLACK & WHITE® have been leading the development of the Hong Kong-style milk tea for over 75 years; and are committed to promoting and preserving the Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique, an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong. FCHK formed a public-private partnership with social service organisations and renowned chain restaurant groups to host the second New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme, a unique community empowerment and cultural sustainability programme that provided training for unemployed individuals with basic local tea bartending skills, equip trainees with vocational skills and introduce new blood into the industry. FCHK also extend the Programme secondary school students to ensure the preservation of the cultural heritage will get passed on to the next generation.





Meanwhile, FCHK aims to create the most successful, professional and attractive dairy company for employees; and the effectiveness of practices used in FCHK’s comprehensive talent management strategies have been recognised. FCHK creates an open culture to promote transparent communications between employees and management, nourishes employees with continuous training and development efforts to facilitate comprehensive growth across business, market functions and people, and supports employees’ work-life balance by adapting family-friendly policies and staff benefits.

The Stevie® Awards are the world’s premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honour and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organisations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie® has become one of the world’s most coveted prizes. There are seven Stevie® Awards programs, including The International Business Awards® which are opened to all organisations worldwide. Stevie® Award judges include many of the world’s most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. This year, over 3,900 nominations from a record 74 nations were reviewed.

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong for 80 years, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO® infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY® dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL® adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE® and LONGEVITY®, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau. FCHK is committed to nourishing the lives of HK people across all ages with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products, as well as to leverage industry expertise and establish CSR initiatives through cross-industry partnership built with local NGOs, academian, industry experts and customers that created amplified impact to the society.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 34 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina’s products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company’s central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world’s largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

About The 2018 Stevie International Business Awards®

The Stevie® Awards are the world’s premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honour and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organisations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie® has become one of the world’s most coveted prizes. There are seven Stevie® Awards programs, including The International Business Awards® which are opened to all organisations worldwide. Stevie® Award judges include many of the world’s most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. This year, over 3,900 nominations from a record 74 nations were reviewed. For more information, please visit: https://stevieawards.com/iba