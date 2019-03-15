FRISO® and OPTIMEL®, brands of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., are awarded the Consumer Caring Logo 2018













FRISO® is the No. 1 most preferred growing up milk formula purchase among Hong Kong mums[1], No. 1 in sales in Hong Kong and Macau markets[2], while FRISOMUM® Club is Consumer’s Favourite Mother’s Club[3]. Being renowned for the dairy nutrition expertise that is ‘Made By Nature, Made Better By Science’, FRISO® thereby offering nutritious formula products for pregnant mums and young children to support their health and development, introducing consumer friendly packaging design, providing best-in-class home delivery service, and supporting to mums in children’s health.

OPTIMEL®, a strong nutritional formula product offering tailored health benefits that address nutrition needs of adults, seniors and elders, provides consumers with health tips through both digital and traditional channels, including free online interactive health assessments followed by professional nutritional advisory, health seminars and workshops, as well as tailored health tips to members of the OPTIMEL® Club.





Ms. Helena He, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, commented on the award, “It’s our great honour that FRISO® and OPTIMEL® receive the Consumer Caring logo again this year. As a leading dairy nutrition company, FrieslandCampina Hong Kong always put consumer and customers first by putting ourselves in consumers’ shoes and thinking outside-in when making every decision. We will continue to lift our capabilities in delivering quality and nutritious dairy products to Hong Kong consumers, nourishing their lives through nutritious dairy products, effective use of technology and value-added strategies.”

The Consumer Caring Scheme, organised by GS1 Hong Kong, is to recognize local enterprises which demonstrate excellence in consumer care through effective use of technology and practice of consumer value-related strategies with ultimate goal to lift industry’s overall capabilities in delivering consumer product and service. Judging is based on 7 core consumer care values, including consumer care, sincerity, commitment, product quality and safety standard, service quality understanding consumer needs and caring for employees.



[1] According to an online survey conducted by Kantar MillwardBrown in 2015-16, with a sample size of 1,115 and targeting mums who purchased growing up milk formula over the past month. [2] According to a research report conducted by The Nielson Company on infant and toddler milk formula categories from November 2016 to October 2017 in total Hong Kong supermarkets, CVS & drugstores, and Macau western drugstores. (Copyright © 2017, The Nielsen Company) [3] According to a survey conducted by Nielson from June 2016 to August 2017, 273 pregnant mothers in Hong Kong, who had joined mother’s club of any IFT brands, were interviewed.

Royal FrieslandCampina — nourishing by nature

Every day, FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers from all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients from milk. FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s largest dairy companies that produces and sells consumer products such as dairy-based beverages, infant and toddler nutrition, cheese and desserts, provides products like cream and butter to bakery and catering customers, and supplies ingredients and semi-finished products to manufacturers of infant nutrition, the food industry and pharmaceutical sector around the world. The company is fully owned by the cooperative Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A., that is jointly formed by about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. FrieslandCampina has offices in 34 countries and employs a total of over 23,000 people.

Providing the growing world population with the right nutrients in a sustainable way is one of the critical challenges for the coming decades. By offering trustworthy and nourishing dairy products, FrieslandCampina contributes to food and nutrient security. FrieslandCampina’s purpose — nourishing by nature — stands for better nutrition for the world’s consumers, a good living for our farmers, now and for generations to come. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.’s subsidiary in Hong Kong — nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938. Building on FrieslandCampina’s over 140 years of Dutch dairy heritage and expertise, the ‘from-grass-to-glass’ stringent global supply chain and constant innovation that unlock the nutritional potential of milk, FCHK has been leading the development of dairy industry in Hong Kong, nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products, including FRISO® pregnancy, infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY®dairy based beverages, BLACK & WHITE® and LONGEVITY® dairy products, and OPTIMEL® adult nutrition formula for consumers, customers and food service business partners through a wide network in both retail and business channels in Hong Kong and Macau.





FCHK believes healthy community is the foundation of successful and sustainable society development, hence, is committed to give back by leveraging its dairy and nutrition expertise and product portfolio. In order to make a contribution to provide better nutrition for the community, FCHK advocates ‘Drink & Move, Building Strong Families Together’ and celebrates the Hong Kong World Milk Day annually to promote balanced nutrition, sufficient dairy intake and regular exercise to local children and families. Meanwhile, FCHK and its brand BLACK & WHITE® have been leading the development of the Hong Kong-style milk tea for over 75 years; and are committed to promoting and preserving the Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique, an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong. FCHK also formed a cross-sector public-private partnership with social service organisations and renowned chained restaurant groups to host the ‘New Generation Milk Tea Master Training Programme’ to empower the unemployed. As Hong Kong people’s partner in health, FCHK supports local food banks and charity groups and provides food assistance to people in need. In 2018, FCHK served over 28,000 beneficiaries with an aggregate value of over HKD1.4 million to the community.

About the Consumer Caring Scheme

The Consumer Caring Scheme was introduced by the GS1 Hong Kong in 2011 and the objective is to recognise local enterprises which demonstrate excellence in consumer care through effective use of technology and practice of consumer value-related strategies with ultimate goal to lift industry’s overall capabilities in delivering consumer product and service. For more information, please visit: www.consumercaring.com.





About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, standards organisation that develops and drives adoption of easy-to-implement global standards for business to uniquely identify, accurately capture and automatically share vital information about products, locations and assets. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1 has over 110 national chapters in 150 countries.

GS1 Hong Kong’s mission is to enable Hong Kong enterprises to improve the efficiency, safety, and visibility of supply chains across multiple sectors and facilitates commerce connectivity through the provision of global standards and a full spectrum of standards-based solutions and services. GS1 Hong Kong engages with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and technology providers to understand and respond to their business needs through the adoption and implementation of global standards.





Currently, GS1 Hong Kong has over 7,500 corporate members covering close to 20 industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare, apparel, logistics as well as information and technology. GS1 Hong Kong continually enhances and rolls out new services and solutions to help our corporate members to embrace new realities, new challenges, and new opportunities.

For more information about GS1 Hong Kong, please visit www.gs1hk.org