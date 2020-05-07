‘Frivolous, tone deaf, and savagely useless’: New Yorkers slam JetBlue’s planned flyover around Ground Zero to honor frontline workers

caption A JetBlue passenger flight lands in NYC. source Reuters

JetBlue is staging a flyover of three passenger aircraft over New York City on the evening of May 7 to honor essential workers.

New Yorkers took to social media to decry this decision, saying it could spark memories of the September 11 attacks for residents.

Others said the flyover will not benefit first responders and healthcare workers.

The flyover will burn thousands of pounds of fuel at no cost to the airline, and JetBlue said it “thanks its partners at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, JetBlue Air Line Pilots Association, CarbonFund.org and a fuel provider.”

On the evening of May 7, JetBlue will fly three passenger planes above New York City at a low altitude. The flyover is aimed at honoring first responders and healthcare workers.

News of the aircraft display, coming a week after the federal government staged a military flyover over America’s largest city, did not please New Yorkers.

Some of the backlash stems from the flyover’s path; the planes will depart from John F. Kennedy airport, loop around Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx, then head back down to Manhattan.

The passenger planes will circle the previous site of the World Trade Center, a complex of seven buildings in Lower Manhattan that were destroyed on September 11, 2001. Two Boeing 767s crashed into the two largest towers of the World Trade Center that morning, destroying the buildings and killing 2,763 people.

caption JetBlue’s flyover plans. source JetBlue

That terrorist attack still lives in the minds of many New Yorkers, driving some to ask on social media why JetBlue would fly passenger planes around New York City.

that they can't think of anything to do to "honor" new york besides repeatedly sending us low-flying planes is, like, incredible absurdist performance art — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) May 7, 2020

This doesn't seem like the best idea. Hard pass on seeing passenger jets flying low over Manhattan. https://t.co/M37dgE3O4D — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) May 7, 2020

First Responders in New York City: "I hope to god I never see anything like 9/11 again" JetBlue: "Guys, I have an idea. You know what first responders in New York City would think is cool?" — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 7, 2020

frivolous, tonedeaf, and savagely useless gestures. — J. Longo (@JLongoArt) May 7, 2020

Let’s fly some commercial jets low over Manhattan… My notes only go back to Sept 12, 2001 so I assume this is a great idea! — Anthony Via ???? (@madebyvia) May 7, 2020

JetBlue CEO: JFK is our home base. We gotta show NYC love. Exec 1: we could fill some planes with PPE and supply underfunded hospitals. CEO: hmm maybe something a little cheaper & more traumatizing. Exec 2: we could fly around the block & buzz the Freedom Tower. CEO: perfect. pic.twitter.com/yykYvbWDa3 — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) May 7, 2020

Others said the flyover does not actually appear to give substantive help to healthcare workers or first responders. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, essential workers have expressed their frustrations with being called “heroes” instead of receiving a pay raise.

On May 6, JetBlue announced it would also donate two round trip flights for 10,000 healthcare workers in New York City.

“JetBlue’s mission of inspiring humanity is stronger now more than ever,” said JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty in a statement. “We applaud the healthcare workers who are helping us get through this challenging time and inspiring humanity along the way.”

JetBlue also said in the May 6 statement that the flyover is being done at no cost to the airline, and said it “thanks its partners at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, JetBlue Air Line Pilots Association, CarbonFund.org and a fuel provider.“ An Airbus A320, the type of aircraft being used for the flyover, burns about 3,000 pounds of fuel per hour while cruising.

Meanwhile, the company is burning through $10 million a day due to decreased demand for flights.

Hey let’s spew fossil fuels into the air to honor the health professionals that we are not properly equipping. Someone find out if @JetBlue is somehow making money off this. — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) May 7, 2020