From August, FairPrice members will no longer be able to scan their NRICs for perks – here’s what’s happening

To all NTUC FairPrice members: next time you’re going on a grocery run, remember to take your membership cards with you.

In a statement on Thursday (July 18), NTUC FairPrice said that it would no longer be accepting National Registration Identity Cards (NRICs) for membership verification starting August 1.

The new regulation – announced in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act – will be rolled out in phases across all FairPrice stores in Singapore.

This includes Cheers convenience stores, Unity pharmacies, Warehouse Club, and FairPrice’s website as well.

This means that FairPrice members, NTUC Plus! members and Plus! members will need to produce their Plus! cards to enjoy membership benefits, FairPrice said.

In a statement, a FairPrice spokesman told Business Insider that the electronic version of the NTUC Plus! membership card – available on the MyNTUC app – can be used as well.

However, Plus! Card holders will still need to present the physical card to enjoy membership benefits.

Presently, Plus! Card holders enjoy discounts of 1.3 per cent at FairPrice and Unity pharmacies, and also earn LinkPoints – which can be used to offset purchases – when they shop at FairPrice’s retail and online partners.

Meanwhile, NTUC Plus! Card holders enjoy discounts of 5 per cent and can redeem cash rebates at FairPrice and Unity pharmacies.

The spokesman added that all members have to be physically present with their cards or e-cards at the point of purchase.

To continue receiving benefits when ordering through the online store, members have to update their accounts with their Plus! card number by the end of July.

Customers are still required to present their NRIC on some occasions – such as age verification when they purchase alcohol or cigarettes.

